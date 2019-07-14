Cordasco Financial Network Has Trimmed Its Air Prods & Chems (APD) Holding by $404,700 as Stock Value Rose; Mcdonalds (MCD) Stake Has Boosted by Savant Capital Llc

Savant Capital Llc increased its stake in Mcdonalds Corp (MCD) by 22.79% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Savant Capital Llc bought 4,234 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.31% with the market. The institutional investor held 22,816 shares of the restaurants company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.33 million, up from 18,582 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Savant Capital Llc who had been investing in Mcdonalds Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $162.63 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.14% or $0.3 during the last trading session, reaching $212.99. About 1.89 million shares traded. McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD) has risen 20.85% since July 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.42% the S&P500. Some Historical MCD News: 30/04/2018 – McDonald’s Sees Net Restaurant Additions Adding About 1 Point to 2018 Systemwide Sales Growth in Constant Currencies; 09/05/2018 – Libstar makes market debut on Johannesburg bourse; 24/05/2018 – MCD: TRIPLED TUITION ASSISTANCE FOR WORKERS AFTER TAX CHANGES; 13/03/2018 – McDonald’s Selects Anaqua Trademark Management Software; 06/03/2018 – MCDONALD’S TO EXPAND USE OF FRESH BEEF IN MOST U.S. LOCATIONS; 21/03/2018 – McCafé Debuts New Turtle Beverages; 21/03/2018 – Cramer highlights the value of McDonald’s: The current pullback is a ‘gift’; 29/03/2018 – McDonald’s to Boost Tuition Benefits After Getting Tax Windfall; 22/04/2018 – McDonald’s will begin to replace plastic straws with paper straws in all U.K. locations starting in May; 11/04/2018 – Richland Source: Celebrate ‘Lovin’ It LOCAL’ month with Richland Source, McDonald’s, and Sun Graphics

Cordasco Financial Network decreased its stake in Air Prods & Chems Inc (APD) by 24.03% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cordasco Financial Network sold 2,130 shares as the company’s stock rose 19.22% with the market. The institutional investor held 6,735 shares of the basic industries company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.29 million, down from 8,865 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cordasco Financial Network who had been investing in Air Prods & Chems Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $50.01 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.26% or $0.6 during the last trading session, reaching $227.16. About 613,390 shares traded. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) has risen 22.94% since July 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 18.51% the S&P500. Some Historical APD News: 02/04/2018 – AIR PRODUCTS SAYS INCREASED SUPPLY CAPACITY OF ITS GULF COAST HYDROGEN PIPELINE SUPPLY NETWORK BY APPROXIMATELY 40 MLN STANDARD CUBIC FEET PER DAY; 26/04/2018 – Air Products & Chemicals 2Q Net $416.4M; 26/04/2018 – AIR PRODUCTS EARNINGS CONFERENCE CALL BEGINS; 16/05/2018 – Alternet Systems to Introduce ReVolt Electric Motorcycles Through $10 Billion Pop-Up Shop Industry; 26/04/2018 – Air Products & Chemicals 2Q Cont Ops EPS $1.89; 28/03/2018 – Air Products: Technology Center to Be Fully Operational in 2019; 27/04/2018 – AIR PRODUCTS AND CHEMICALS INC APD.N : UBS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $197 FROM $195; 28/03/2018 – Air Products’ Seifi Ghasemi Participates in CEO Forum with Saudi Crown Prince; 26/04/2018 – AIR PRODUCTS SAYS CLOSED TODAY ON $1.3B LU-AN SYNGAS JV PROJECT; 26/04/2018 – Air Products & Chemicals 2Q EBITDA $739M

More notable recent Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) news were published by: Businesswire.com which released: “Versum Materials Stockholders Approve Merger with Merck KGaA, Darmstadt, Germany – Business Wire” on June 17, 2019, also Prnewswire.com with their article: “Air Products to Highlight Reliable and Efficient Medical Gas Supply at ASHE Annual Conference – PRNewswire” published on July 08, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “How Do Analysts See Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) Performing In The Next 12 Months? – Yahoo Finance” on June 27, 2019. More interesting news about Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) were released by: Prnewswire.com and their article: “Air Products to Build, Own, and Operate Second ASU for Big River Steel in Arkansas – PRNewswire” published on April 22, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Air Products And Chemicals: Buying The Breakout – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: September 24, 2018.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.24 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.07, from 1.17 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 41 investors sold APD shares while 271 reduced holdings. 107 funds opened positions while 279 raised stakes. 187.74 million shares or 1.28% less from 190.17 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 64,494 are owned by Amp Capital Investors Limited. Hall Laurie J Trustee holds 0.9% or 8,925 shares. Moreover, Jaffetilchin Prtn Limited Liability Com has 0.18% invested in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD). Guggenheim Capital Ltd Com reported 0.09% stake. State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue has 34,155 shares for 0.12% of their portfolio. Ferguson Wellman Cap Mgmt holds 0.01% or 2,180 shares in its portfolio. State Street stated it has 10.61 million shares. Ameriprise Fincl has 1.28 million shares. Comerica Commercial Bank reported 118,789 shares. West Oak Capital Ltd accumulated 12,749 shares or 1.52% of the stock. Cleararc accumulated 5,333 shares or 0.19% of the stock. Coastline Tru holds 10,630 shares. Investec Asset Management Ltd reported 158,943 shares or 0.12% of all its holdings. Private Ocean Lc owns 145 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Amica Retiree Med Tru has invested 0.26% of its portfolio in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD).

Analysts await Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) to report earnings on July, 25. They expect $2.14 earnings per share, up 9.74% or $0.19 from last year’s $1.95 per share. APD’s profit will be $471.08M for 26.54 P/E if the $2.14 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.92 actual earnings per share reported by Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 11.46% EPS growth.

Cordasco Financial Network, which manages about $422.43M and $99.28 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Tr (IWB) by 2,494 shares to 209,570 shares, valued at $32.97M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

More notable recent McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “McDonald’s Hit New All-Time High After Quarter Pounder Update, Bullish Rating – Yahoo Finance” on June 25, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Buy McDonald’s For Trade War Protection – Seeking Alpha” published on June 17, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “McDonald’s: You’ve Lost That Lovin’ Feelin’ – Seeking Alpha” on June 24, 2019. More interesting news about McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD) were released by: Schaeffersresearch.com and their article: “Guggenheim Raises Outlook on Surging AutoZone Stock – Schaeffers Research” published on June 28, 2019 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “Which is the Better Dividend Aristocrat, McDonaldâ€™s or Coca-Cola? – The Motley Fool” with publication date: June 21, 2019.

Investors sentiment is 0.96 in 2019 Q1. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It has no change, as 45 investors sold MCD shares while 566 reduced holdings. only 140 funds opened positions while 449 raised stakes. 496.73 million shares or 3.19% less from 513.11 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Td Mgmt Ltd Liability Co owns 56 shares. Reliance Tru Of Delaware, a Delaware-based fund reported 14,952 shares. Stone Ridge Asset Mgmt Ltd Company reported 0.18% in McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD). Public Sector Pension Board reported 0.62% of its portfolio in McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD). Meeder Asset Management Inc accumulated 35,632 shares or 0.53% of the stock. Virginia-based Dixon Hubard Feinour Brown Va has invested 0.41% in McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD). United Cap Finance Advisers Llc invested in 105,099 shares or 0.14% of the stock. Woodmont Invest Counsel Lc invested 1% in McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD). Moreover, Sigma Planning has 0.43% invested in McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD) for 40,134 shares. Lombard Odier Asset (Europe) Ltd owns 0.15% invested in McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD) for 8,012 shares. Assetmark invested in 0.01% or 5,322 shares. Hexavest holds 0.5% of its portfolio in McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD) for 206,556 shares. 69,910 were reported by Massmutual Trust Fsb Adv. Citizens Northern accumulated 9,028 shares or 0.96% of the stock. Invest Counsel holds 3,384 shares or 0.24% of its portfolio.

Savant Capital Llc, which manages about $532.67M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Tr (IVV) by 6,386 shares to 48,868 shares, valued at $13.91M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Tr (EFAV) by 24,174 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 40,307 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Tr (IJJ).