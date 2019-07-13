Cordasco Financial Network Has Lowered Its Holding in Boeing Co (BA) by $355,200 as Shares Declined; Goldman Sachs (GS) Stock Price Rose While Barr E S & Co Trimmed Its Position by $320,689

Cordasco Financial Network decreased its stake in Boeing Co (BA) by 87.68% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cordasco Financial Network sold 925 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.82% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 130 shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $50,000, down from 1,055 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cordasco Financial Network who had been investing in Boeing Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $209.46 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.76% or $6.33 during the last trading session, reaching $365.33. About 3.52M shares traded. The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) has risen 0.30% since July 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 4.13% the S&P500. Some Historical BA News: 03/04/2018 – Jet Air to Buy 75 Boeing 737 Max Planes as India Demand Climbs; 05/03/2018 – BA: HALF OF 787 OPERATORS PLACED ADD-ON ORDERS VS 10% FOR A350; 26/03/2018 – Boeing delivered its first 787-10 Dreamliner to Singapore Airlines on Sunday; 18/05/2018 – CUBAN STATE-RUN MEDIA REPORTS BOEING 737 AIRPLANE CRASHED SHORTLY AFTER TAKING OFF FROM JOSE MARTI INTERNATIONAL AIRPORT; 25/04/2018 – Boeing Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 21/05/2018 – Boeing Faces Fresh Union Vote; 28/03/2018 – SINGAPORE — Singapore Airlines will raise its profile in the Japanese market by putting the latest version of the Boeing Dreamliner wide-body aircraft into service to all of its Japanese destinations — Osaka, Tokyo, Nagoya and Fukuoka; 13/05/2018 – 24/7 Wall St: New Chinese Passenger Plane To Challenge Boeing; 17/04/2018 – One dead after engine explodes on Southwest flight; 12/04/2018 – LMI Aerospace Receives 2017 Boeing Excellence In Advocacy Award

Barr E S & Co decreased its stake in Goldman Sachs Inc (GS) by 0.88% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Barr E S & Co sold 1,679 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.88% with the market. The hedge fund held 188,067 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $36.11M, down from 189,746 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Barr E S & Co who had been investing in Goldman Sachs Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $78.27B market cap company. The stock increased 1.23% or $2.59 during the last trading session, reaching $213.94. About 2.48 million shares traded or 3.24% up from the average. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) has declined 19.48% since July 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 23.91% the S&P500. Some Historical GS News: 25/04/2018 – BigCommerce Closes Oversubscribed $60+ Million Round of New Growth Equity Funding Led by Goldman Sachs; 09/03/2018 – BREAKING: Goldman Sachs CEO Blankfein prepares to leave company as soon as year’s end – Dow Jones; 07/03/2018 – GOLDMAN SACHS OUTLOOK STABLE BY MOODY’S; 08/05/2018 – “I’m not a big believer in bitcoin. I am a believer in blockchain technology,” former Goldman Sachs president Gary Cohn told CNBC’s Bob Pisani in a “Squawk on the Street” interview; 21/05/2018 – Goldman and Citi must answer tough succession questions; 25/05/2018 – NEW ITALIAN GOVERNMENT’S FISCAL MEASURES COULD IMPACT ITALIAN BANKS’ CORE EQUITY TIER 1 RATIOS BY 60 BASIS POINTS – GOLDMAN SACHS ESTIMATES; 15/05/2018 – Ardagh at Goldman Sachs Basic Materials Conference Tomorrow; 03/04/2018 – Exclusive – U.S. power traders exit Goldman; 12/03/2018 – CNBC: BREAKING: Harvey Schwartz, Goldman Sachs president and co-chief operating officer, has decided to retire effective…; 28/03/2018 – Goldman Sachs slashes Apple iPhone sales estimates due to ‘demand deterioration’

More notable recent The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) news were published by: Fool.com which released: “A Foolish Take: Bank Dividends Are Soaring – The Motley Fool” on July 08, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Stocks – S&P’s June Gain Is Its Biggest Since 1955 – Yahoo News” published on June 28, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Is The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) A Smart Pick For Income Investors? – Yahoo Finance” on June 15, 2019. More interesting news about The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “Crypto News: Twitch Enables Bitcoin Payments, Goldman Sachs Might Launch a Digital Token – The Motley Fool” published on July 01, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Fiverr And CrowdStrike Are Rocking – Take A Look At Doppelgangers Upwork And Zscaler – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: June 14, 2019.

Barr E S & Co, which manages about $978.77M and $965.28 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Moody’s Corp (NYSE:MCO) by 30,645 shares to 182,455 shares, valued at $33.04 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Diamond Hill Invt Cl A (NASDAQ:DHIL) by 5,865 shares in the quarter, for a total of 83,542 shares, and has risen its stake in Home Bancshares Inc (NASDAQ:HOMB).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.97 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.31, from 0.66 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 54 investors sold GS shares while 358 reduced holdings. 112 funds opened positions while 288 raised stakes. 242.16 million shares or 7.41% less from 261.53 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Jasper Ridge Ptnrs Limited Partnership reported 1,550 shares. Daiwa Secs Gru Inc stated it has 0.07% in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS). Moreover, Markston Limited Liability Corporation has 1.23% invested in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS). Cacti Asset Mgmt Limited Liability Co holds 3.15% or 203,914 shares. 32,467 were accumulated by Washington Commercial Bank. 3,819 were accumulated by Greenleaf Tru. Renaissance Technologies Lc stated it has 0.03% in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS). Segment Wealth Llc accumulated 18,661 shares or 0.76% of the stock. Wedge Capital Mngmt L Lp Nc has 137,804 shares. Campbell Newman Asset Mngmt accumulated 3,294 shares. Parametric Assoc Llc holds 0.16% or 984,703 shares in its portfolio. Moreover, Walleye Trading Lc has 0.05% invested in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS). Pinnacle Finance Prtnrs reported 6,638 shares. Caprock Group Incorporated holds 0.08% or 2,048 shares in its portfolio. 284,312 were accumulated by Pnc Financial Svcs.

Analysts await The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) to report earnings on July, 16 before the open. They expect $5.22 EPS, down 12.71% or $0.76 from last year’s $5.98 per share. GS’s profit will be $1.91 billion for 10.25 P/E if the $5.22 EPS becomes a reality. After $5.71 actual EPS reported by The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -8.58% negative EPS growth.

Analysts await The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) to report earnings on July, 24. They expect $1.81 earnings per share, down 45.65% or $1.52 from last year’s $3.33 per share. BA’s profit will be $1.04 billion for 50.46 P/E if the $1.81 EPS becomes a reality. After $3.16 actual earnings per share reported by The Boeing Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -42.72% negative EPS growth.

Cordasco Financial Network, which manages about $422.43M and $99.28M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Tr (IWB) by 2,494 shares to 209,570 shares, valued at $32.97M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Since February 4, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 11 insider sales for $51.18 million activity. LUTTIG J MICHAEL had sold 8,500 shares worth $3.49 million on Tuesday, February 12. COLBERT THEODORE III also sold $873,712 worth of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) on Monday, February 11. McAllister Kevin G also sold $5.03M worth of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) on Friday, February 8. Shares for $7.83 million were sold by Smith Gregory D on Friday, February 8. 2,916 The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) shares with value of $1.20M were sold by CAPOZZI HEIDI B.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.92 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.10, from 1.02 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 76 investors sold BA shares while 601 reduced holdings. 166 funds opened positions while 459 raised stakes. 339.40 million shares or 12.27% less from 386.86 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Associated Banc reported 1.29% of its portfolio in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Country Club Co Na reported 21,886 shares or 0.98% of all its holdings. 22,500 were reported by Barbara Oil. Trexquant Investment LP holds 0.59% or 21,855 shares in its portfolio. The Georgia-based Invesco Ltd has invested 0.11% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Profund Advsr Ltd Com holds 0.31% or 16,883 shares. Dynamic Advisor Solutions Limited Liability Co owns 6,036 shares or 0.43% of their US portfolio. Norris Perne And French Llp Mi owns 43,914 shares for 2.21% of their portfolio. Farr Miller And Washington Limited Liability Dc owns 3,524 shares for 0.11% of their portfolio. Duncker Streett And Co Inc accumulated 9,782 shares. Farmers Tru Communication stated it has 1,019 shares or 0.11% of all its holdings. Azimuth Mgmt Ltd Liability Corporation has 2.05% invested in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) for 80,197 shares. 85,543 are held by Silvercrest Asset Mgmt Grp Ltd Limited Liability Company. 1832 Asset Ltd Partnership holds 0.14% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) or 112,599 shares. Paradigm Fincl Advsrs Ltd Co accumulated 14,588 shares.