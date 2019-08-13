Cordasco Financial Network Has Lowered Boeing Co (BA) Stake By $355,200; Oge Energy (OGE) Has 1.47 Sentiment

Oge Energy Corp (OGE) investors sentiment increased to 1.47 in 2019 Q1. It’s up 0.34, from 1.13 in 2018Q4. The ratio has improved, as 175 hedge funds started new or increased positions, while 119 trimmed and sold positions in Oge Energy Corp. The hedge funds in our database now hold: 132.15 million shares, down from 135.51 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of hedge funds holding Oge Energy Corp in top ten positions increased from 0 to 1 for an increase of 1. Sold All: 19 Reduced: 100 Increased: 120 New Position: 55.

Cordasco Financial Network decreased Boeing Co (BA) stake by 87.68% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Cordasco Financial Network sold 925 shares as Boeing Co (BA)’s stock declined 9.45%. The Cordasco Financial Network holds 130 shares with $50,000 value, down from 1,055 last quarter. Boeing Co now has $187.35 billion valuation. The stock decreased 1.37% or $4.61 during the last trading session, reaching $332.94. About 2.68M shares traded. The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) has declined 2.81% since August 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.81% the S&P500. Some Historical BA News: 23/05/2018 – XIAMEN AIRLINES TAKES DELIVERY OF ITS FIRST BOEING 737 MAX, EXPANDING FLEET TO 200 AIRPLANES; 06/03/2018 – LUFTHANSA TALKING TO BOEING ABOUT NEW MIDMARKET AIRPLANE: CEO; 28/03/2018 – BOEING VP SAID COMPANY DETECTED LIMITED INTRUSION OF MALWARE THAT “AFFECTED A SMALL NUMBER OF SYSTEMS”; 10/04/2018 – BOEING – IN CONNECTION WITH NEW REVENUE RECOGNITION ACCOUNTING STANDARD, CO REMOVED 66 ORDERS FROM BACKLOG; 27/04/2018 – Boeing nears deal to buy aerospace parts company KLX; 05/03/2018 – BOEING – WILL FILE LEGAL CHALLENGE RELATED TO IAM PETITION, NLRB WILL DETERMINE IF PETITION WILL PROCEED AS FILED; 15/03/2018 – BOEING SAYS BOEING HORIZONX VENTURES PARTICIPATED IN THE SERIES A FUNDING ROUND FOR CO’S INVESTMENT IN FORTEM TECHNOLOGIES INC; 20/04/2018 – TURKISH AIRLINES MAKES STATEMENT TO BOURSE ON BOEING ORDER; 25/04/2018 – TRIUMPH GROUP INC – UNDER TERMS TRIUMPH AEROSPACE STRUCTURES’ BUSINESS BASED OUT OF GEORGIA WILL CONTINUE PRODUCTION OF COMPOSITE PARTS FOR 787; 06/03/2018 – Hawaiian Air Opts for Boeing Dreamliners in Blow to Airbus A330

The stock decreased 0.42% or $0.18 during the last trading session, reaching $42.69. About 937,899 shares traded. OGE Energy Corp. (OGE) has risen 19.47% since August 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 19.47% the S&P500. Some Historical OGE News: 03/05/2018 – OGE Energy 1Q Rev $492.7M; 09/04/2018 – OGE Energy Corp. 1st Quarter 2018 Earnings Webcast; 03/05/2018 – OGE Energy Corp. Backs 2018 EPS $1.90-EPS $2.05; 17/05/2018 – OGE CEO tells shareholders company’s core is “rock solid”; 03/05/2018 – OGE ENERGY CORP QTRLY TOTAL OPERATING REVENUES $492.7 MLN VS $456.0 MLN; 12/04/2018 – OGE Energy Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 13/03/2018 – OGE Energy Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 03/05/2018 – OGE Energy Backs FY EPS $1.90-EPS $2.05; 03/05/2018 – OGE Energy Corp. 1Q Net $55M; 05/03/2018 S&P REVISES OGE ENERGY CORP. OUTLOOK TO ‘NEGATIVE’ FROM ‘STABLE’; RATING ‘A-‘

OGE Energy Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy and energy services well-known provider that offers physical delivery and related services for electricity and natural gas primarily in the south central United States. The company has market cap of $8.55 billion. The firm operates in two divisions, Electric Utility and Natural Gas Midstream Operations. It has a 20.43 P/E ratio. The Electric Utility segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric energy in Oklahoma and western Arkansas.

More notable recent OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE:OGE) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Is OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE:OGE) A Great Dividend Stock? – Yahoo Finance” on August 12, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “How Much Are OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE:OGE) Insiders Taking Off The Table? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 23, 2019, Prnewswire.com published: “OGE Energy Corp. reports second quarter results – PRNewswire” on August 08, 2019. More interesting news about OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE:OGE) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “OGE Energy (OGE) Q2 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Yahoo Finance” published on August 09, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “Earnings Scheduled For August 8, 2019 – Benzinga” with publication date: August 08, 2019.

John G Ullman & Associates Inc holds 2.29% of its portfolio in OGE Energy Corp. for 293,703 shares. Ironwood Investment Counsel Llc owns 102,589 shares or 1.74% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co has 1.49% invested in the company for 2.30 million shares. The Michigan-based Northpointe Capital Llc has invested 1.16% in the stock. Vantage Investment Partners Llc, a Kansas-based fund reported 254,270 shares.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.92 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.10, from 1.02 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 76 investors sold BA shares while 601 reduced holdings. 166 funds opened positions while 459 raised stakes. 339.40 million shares or 12.27% less from 386.86 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Panagora Asset Management holds 1% or 591,809 shares. 210,764 are owned by Creative Planning. Paragon Capital Ltd has 0.01% invested in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) for 65 shares. Gruss & reported 15,000 shares or 5.99% of all its holdings. Tower Rech Ltd (Trc) holds 0.15% of its portfolio in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) for 6,420 shares. Hamilton Point Invest Advsr has invested 0.15% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). First Long Island Investors Limited Liability invested 1.76% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). 3,782 are held by Jefferies Gru. Camarda Advisors Llc reported 95 shares. Lord Abbett Lc reported 275,567 shares. Jaffetilchin Inv Prtn Ltd Co reported 1,100 shares. New England Inv And Retirement Group Inc holds 0.36% or 2,090 shares in its portfolio. Cibc World Markets reported 245,212 shares. Pinnacle Advisory Grp Inc Incorporated has invested 0.06% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Princeton Strategies Gru Ltd Llc reported 3,970 shares.

Among 11 analysts covering Boeing (NYSE:BA), 5 have Buy rating, 2 Sell and 4 Hold. Therefore 45% are positive. Boeing had 29 analyst reports since February 28, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. On Thursday, March 7 the stock rating was maintained by Argus Research with “Buy”. As per Tuesday, March 26, the company rating was maintained by Robert W. Baird. The stock has “Overweight” rating by Morgan Stanley on Thursday, February 28. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Monday, March 11 by Seaport Global. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Thursday, February 28 by UBS. The rating was maintained by J.P. Morgan with “Buy” on Thursday, March 14. The rating was maintained by UBS on Wednesday, July 10 with “Buy”. The firm has “Buy” rating by UBS given on Friday, March 8. The stock of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) earned “Hold” rating by Canaccord Genuity on Thursday, March 14. The stock of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) earned “Neutral” rating by Buckingham Research on Thursday, July 11.

Analysts await The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $2.41 EPS, down 32.68% or $1.17 from last year’s $3.58 per share. BA’s profit will be $1.36 billion for 34.54 P/E if the $2.41 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.92 actual EPS reported by The Boeing Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -17.47% negative EPS growth.