Cordasco Financial Network Has Lowered Bb&T (BBT) Stake as Stock Price Rose; Saturna Capital Lowered Stake in 3M (MMM) as Valuation Declined

Cordasco Financial Network decreased its stake in Bb&T Corp (BBT) by 17.59% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cordasco Financial Network sold 15,953 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.68% . The institutional investor held 74,745 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.67M, down from 90,698 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cordasco Financial Network who had been investing in Bb&T Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $40.65 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.51% or $0.27 during the last trading session, reaching $53.06. About 4.24 million shares traded. BB&T Corporation (NYSE:BBT) has risen 0.17% since September 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.17% the S&P500. Some Historical BBT News: 19/04/2018 – BB&T 1Q Net Interest Margin 3.44%; 27/03/2018 – BB&T CORP BBT.N : WELLS FARGO RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $63 FROM $55; 24/05/2018 – BB&T Presenting at Deutsche Bank Conference May 30; 15/03/2018 – BB&T CORP – CHRISTIAN CORTS HAS BEEN NAMED PRESIDENT FOR ITS TENNESSEE REGION; 15/03/2018 – BB&T Names Christian Corts President of Tennessee Region; 27/03/2018 – BB&T CORP BBT.N : B. RILEY RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $59 FROM $55; 29/05/2018 – BB&T Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 19/04/2018 – BB&T CORP CFO SAYS REGIONAL INSURANCE WILL ADD ABOUT $70-PLUS MILLION IN REVENUE FOR THE SECOND HALF OF THE YEAR- CONF CALL; 06/04/2018 – Regions Fincl Agrees to Sell Insurance Business to BB&T Insurance Holdings; 06/04/2018 – BB&T: Terms Not Disclosed, Transaction Seen Closing 3

Saturna Capital Corp decreased its stake in 3M (MMM) by 0.98% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Saturna Capital Corp sold 1,980 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.10% . The institutional investor held 200,667 shares of the medical and dental instruments company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $34.78M, down from 202,647 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Saturna Capital Corp who had been investing in 3M for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $98.17 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.50% or $0.86 during the last trading session, reaching $171.44. About 2.35M shares traded. 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) has declined 14.82% since September 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.82% the S&P500. Some Historical MMM News: 21/05/2018 – 3M Forms Sustainability and Product Stewardship Organization; Names Dr. Gayle Schueller Next Chief Sustainability Officer; 24/04/2018 – 3M CO MMM.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $10.53 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 05/03/2018 – 3M: Roman Succeeds Thulin as CEO Effective July 1; 05/03/2018 – 3M appoints Michael Roman CEO; Inge Thulin will become chairman of board; 05/03/2018 – 3M Names New CEO, Thulin To Become Executive Chair — MarketWatch; 22/05/2018 – Vomela/3M Teambuilding Event Results in Donation to the YMCA of the Greater Twin Cities; 06/03/2018 – Global Study from 3M Reveals – Science is Underappreciated; 20/03/2018 – MN House of Reps: Bipartisan bill would use 3M settlement dollars to test private wells; 03/05/2018 – 3M’s New Single-Patient Stethoscope Fills Immense Auscultation Quality Gap for Clinicians Treating Patients in Isolation; 23/04/2018 – Orthodontic Supplies Market to Hit 8.9% CAGR to 2023, Led by Align Technology, Inc. (US), 3M Company (US), and Danaher Corporation (US)

Analysts await 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $2.56 earnings per share, down 0.78% or $0.02 from last year’s $2.58 per share. MMM’s profit will be $1.47B for 16.74 P/E if the $2.56 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.20 actual earnings per share reported by 3M Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 16.36% EPS growth.

Since May 9, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 selling transactions for $176,260 activity.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.86 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.12, from 0.98 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 82 investors sold MMM shares while 561 reduced holdings. 112 funds opened positions while 440 raised stakes. 375.71 million shares or 0.03% less from 375.82 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Hightower Tru Serv Lta reported 0.42% stake. Stewart & Patten Ltd Llc owns 118,408 shares for 3.69% of their portfolio. Heritage Investors Management Corp holds 0.46% or 46,383 shares. Wendell David Associates reported 10,514 shares. Janney Cap Limited has invested 0.03% of its portfolio in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM). Connor Clark Lunn Ltd accumulated 251,787 shares. The New York-based Ingalls Snyder Ltd Liability Corp has invested 0.08% in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM). Papp L Roy Associate has invested 2.83% in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM). Nottingham Advsr reported 0.05% in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM). Neumann Lc holds 6,536 shares or 0.7% of its portfolio. Fayerweather Charles stated it has 11,436 shares. Hanlon Invest Mngmt reported 0.02% stake. Rosenbaum Jay D stated it has 5,045 shares or 1.66% of all its holdings. Burgundy Asset Limited invested 0.01% in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM). Motco has invested 0.36% in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.16, from 1.16 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 53 investors sold BBT shares while 279 reduced holdings. 78 funds opened positions while 254 raised stakes. 523.08 million shares or 3.13% more from 507.19 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Pennsylvania Trust Company stated it has 12,132 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Dnb Asset Mgmt As holds 0% of its portfolio in BB&T Corporation (NYSE:BBT) for 93,964 shares. Argent Trust owns 0.09% invested in BB&T Corporation (NYSE:BBT) for 17,809 shares. Boston Prns invested in 0.46% or 7.05M shares. Virtu Financial Ltd Liability Corp holds 0.01% or 4,386 shares in its portfolio. Reynders Mcveigh Cap Mngmt Lc owns 27,530 shares. Vanguard Group Inc Inc reported 61.20 million shares. Plante Moran Financial Ltd Liability stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in BB&T Corporation (NYSE:BBT). Williams Jones & Assocs holds 0% of its portfolio in BB&T Corporation (NYSE:BBT) for 4,525 shares. Raymond James Assoc has invested 0.17% in BB&T Corporation (NYSE:BBT). Moreover, Kings Point Cap Management has 0% invested in BB&T Corporation (NYSE:BBT) for 440 shares. Silvercrest Asset Management Group Inc Limited Liability Company invested in 14,646 shares. Georgia-based Willis Investment Counsel has invested 1.52% in BB&T Corporation (NYSE:BBT). Massachusetts-based Rampart Investment Mgmt Co Ltd has invested 0.06% in BB&T Corporation (NYSE:BBT). Covington Management invested 0% in BB&T Corporation (NYSE:BBT).