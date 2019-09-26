Cordasco Financial Network Has Decreased Its Bb&T (BBT) Position by $781,697 as Share Price Rose; As Starbucks (SBUX) Shares Rose, Gofen & Glossberg Lowered by $492,439 Its Stake

Gofen & Glossberg Llc decreased its stake in Starbucks (SBUX) by 1.41% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gofen & Glossberg Llc sold 5,933 shares as the company’s stock rose 22.15% . The institutional investor held 414,805 shares of the restaurants company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $34.77 million, down from 420,738 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gofen & Glossberg Llc who had been investing in Starbucks for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $108.15 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.48% or $0.43 during the last trading session, reaching $90.35. About 5.26 million shares traded. Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX) has risen 82.45% since September 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 82.45% the S&P500. Some Historical SBUX News: 30/05/2018 – Starbucks battles to make amends after race row; 07/05/2018 – Starbucks CEO Kevin Johnson is looking forward to the company’s racial bias training on May 29th, calling it a “day of discovery.”; 21/03/2018 – Starbucks Plans to Return $15 Billion to Holders Through Next 3 Years; 08/05/2018 – GOOGLE SAYS HAS BEEN WORKING WITH STARBUCKS, DOORDASH, DOMINO’S, AND OTHER RESTAURANTS FOR ASSISTANT – CONFERENCE; 11/05/2018 – Starbucks changes bathroom policy following racial firestorm; 26/04/2018 – STARBUCKS SBUX.O CEO SAYS PHILADELPHIA ARRESTS NOT HAVING AN IMPACT ON U.S. SSS; 16/04/2018 – Detailed Research: Economic Perspectives on United States Steel, Zoe’s Kitchen, First Horizon National, Starbucks, Nuance Commu; 18/04/2018 – For CEOs in crisis, Starbucks offers an ‘instructive playbook’; 19/04/2018 – ABC7 News: .@ABC News Exclusive: Men arrested at Philly #Starbucks say they did nothing wrong, feared for their live; 14/03/2018 – Yonhap: Starbucks posts record operating profit in Korea in 2017

Cordasco Financial Network decreased its stake in Bb&T Corp (BBT) by 17.59% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cordasco Financial Network sold 15,953 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.68% . The institutional investor held 74,745 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.67 million, down from 90,698 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cordasco Financial Network who had been investing in Bb&T Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $40.49B market cap company. The stock increased 1.56% or $0.81 during the last trading session, reaching $52.85. About 3.63 million shares traded. BB&T Corporation (NYSE:BBT) has risen 0.17% since September 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.17% the S&P500. Some Historical BBT News: 06/04/2018 – Regions Financial Agrees to Sell Insurance Business to BB&T Insurance Holdings; 27/03/2018 – BB&T CORP BBT.N : B. RILEY RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $59 FROM $55; 15/03/2018 – BB&T names Corts, Willett to new leadership roles; 11/04/2018 – BB&T INSURANCE HOLDINGS TO BUY REGIONS INSURANCE; 29/05/2018 – BB&T Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 19/04/2018 – BB&T Profit Nearly Doubles; 06/04/2018 – BB&T: Terms Not Disclosed, Transaction Seen Closing 3; 29/05/2018 – BB&T Presenting at Deutsche Bank Conference Tomorrow; 24/04/2018 – BB&T BOOSTS QTR DIV/SHR TO 37.5C FROM 33C, EST. 33C; 19/04/2018 – BB&T 1Q Return on Average Common Shareholders’ Equity 11.43%

Analysts await BB&T Corporation (NYSE:BBT) to report earnings on October, 17. They expect $1.03 earnings per share, 0.00% or $0.00 from last year’s $1.03 per share. BBT’s profit will be $789.15 million for 12.83 P/E if the $1.03 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.12 actual earnings per share reported by BB&T Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -8.04% negative EPS growth.

Analysts await Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $0.70 EPS, up 12.90% or $0.08 from last year’s $0.62 per share. SBUX’s profit will be $837.90 million for 32.27 P/E if the $0.70 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.78 actual EPS reported by Starbucks Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -10.26% negative EPS growth.

