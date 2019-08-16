Cordasco Financial Network Has Cut Boeing Co (BA) Position by $355,200; Csx Com (CSX) Stake Held by Harvest Capital Management Inc

Cordasco Financial Network decreased its stake in Boeing Co (BA) by 87.68% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cordasco Financial Network sold 925 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.45% . The institutional investor held 130 shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $50,000, down from 1,055 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cordasco Financial Network who had been investing in Boeing Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $185.99 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.77% or $2.53 during the last trading session, reaching $330.53. About 3.07M shares traded. The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) has declined 2.81% since August 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.81% the S&P500. Some Historical BA News: 30/04/2018 – BOEING, UZBEKISTAN AIRWAYS DEAL VALUED $239M CURRENT LIST PRICE; 28/03/2018 – Daily Mirror: BREAKING: Aircraft giant Boeing hit by malware virus believed to be WannaCry; 26/04/2018 – STLBusinessJournal: The Defense Logistics Agency has awarded Boeing a five-year $427 million sole-source contract to provide; 26/04/2018 – BOEING – CONTRACT IS TO PROVIDE AND MANAGE CONSUMABLE MATERIAL FOR F/A-18 DEPOT MAINTENANCE WITH OPTION FOR FIVE ADDITIONAL YEARS; 28/03/2018 – BOC Aviation says to buy 6 Boeing aircraft worth $1.7 bln; 09/05/2018 – Boeing C.E.O. Downplays Loss of $20 Billion Contract With Iran; 01/05/2018 – BOEING SAYS PURCHASE ALSO ASSUMES ABOUT $1.0B OF NET DEBT; 25/04/2018 – Boeing Leads Dow as Boost to Cash Outlook Eases Trade-War Alarms; 30/04/2018 – BOEING HAS DELIVERED 113 OF ITS 737 MAX 8 JETLINERS; 05/04/2018 – Trump proposes $100 billion more in new tariffs on China

Harvest Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Csx Corp Com (CSX) by 118.52% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Harvest Capital Management Inc bought 4,800 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.03% . The hedge fund held 8,850 shares of the railroads company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $662,000, up from 4,050 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Harvest Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Csx Corp Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $51.95 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.06% or $0.68 during the last trading session, reaching $65.09. About 3.70M shares traded. CSX Corporation (NYSE:CSX) has risen 0.16% since August 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.16% the S&P500. Some Historical CSX News: 23/04/2018 – DJ CSX Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CSX); 14/05/2018 – CSX CORP CSX.O : GOLDMAN SACHS RAISES TO NEUTRAL FROM SELL; 02/04/2018 – Fidelity Advisor Selector All Cap Adds Stryker, Exits CSX; 16/04/2018 – CSX Corp expected to post earnings of 66 cents a share – Earnings Preview; 22/05/2018 – CSX at Wolfe Research Global Transportation Conference Tomorrow; 17/04/2018 – CSX 1Q REV. $2.88B, EST. $2.79B; 08/05/2018 – CSX Presenting at Conference May 15; 16/03/2018 – DOT STB: Case Title: CSX TRANSPORTATION, INC.–ACQUISITION OF OPERATING EASEMENT–GRAND TRUNK WESTERN RAILROAD COMPANY; 23/04/2018 – CSX Corp Names Brian Barr as Senior Vice Pres of Engineering and Mechanical; 12/04/2018 – DOT STB: Case Title: CSX TRANSPORTATION, INC.-ABANDONMENT EXEMPTION-IN GREENBRIER AND FAYETTE COUNTIES, W.VA

Analysts await The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $2.41 earnings per share, down 32.68% or $1.17 from last year’s $3.58 per share. BA’s profit will be $1.36B for 34.29 P/E if the $2.41 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.92 actual earnings per share reported by The Boeing Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -17.47% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.92 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.10, from 1.02 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 76 investors sold BA shares while 601 reduced holdings. 166 funds opened positions while 459 raised stakes. 339.40 million shares or 12.27% less from 386.86 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Kames Public Ltd has invested 0.71% of its portfolio in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Finemark Commercial Bank & Tru accumulated 43,241 shares. Moreover, State Teachers Retirement Systems has 0.81% invested in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Caprock Grp Inc Inc accumulated 2,358 shares. Metropolitan Life reported 0.01% of its portfolio in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Alliancebernstein Limited Partnership stated it has 0.47% of its portfolio in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). 1St Source State Bank has invested 0.44% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Panagora Asset Mngmt, a Massachusetts-based fund reported 591,809 shares. Los Angeles Mngmt Equity Research holds 0.64% or 303,067 shares in its portfolio. Lakeview Capital Prtn Limited Liability Company owns 1,582 shares. Osborne Partners Mgmt Limited Liability holds 0.67% or 9,030 shares in its portfolio. Eagleclaw Capital Managment Ltd Liability Co invested in 3.78% or 21,695 shares. Matarin Capital Mgmt Ltd Liability Corporation holds 0.38% or 13,865 shares in its portfolio. Vantage Invest Ltd owns 26,808 shares or 0.95% of their US portfolio. Granite Investment Ptnrs Ltd Llc reported 2,684 shares.

Cordasco Financial Network, which manages about $422.43 million and $99.28M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Tr (IWB) by 2,494 shares to 209,570 shares, valued at $32.97 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.