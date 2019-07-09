Cordasco Financial Network Decreased Its Boeing Co (BA) Stake by $355,200; Market Value Declined; As Graco (GGG) Market Value Rose, Schwartz Investment Counsel Has Raised by $4.66 Million Its Position

Schwartz Investment Counsel Inc increased its stake in Graco Inc (GGG) by 13.06% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Schwartz Investment Counsel Inc bought 95,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.50% with the market. The institutional investor held 822,450 shares of the fluid controls company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $40.73M, up from 727,450 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Schwartz Investment Counsel Inc who had been investing in Graco Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $8.35B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.37% or $0.19 during the last trading session, reaching $50.13. About 184,921 shares traded. Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG) has risen 7.10% since July 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.67% the S&P500. Some Historical GGG News: 16/03/2018 DEEP ECO: Graco May Benefit, Industry Posts 15th Straight Gain; 28/03/2018 – Graco Launches Rugged EM Series Electronic Meters; 27/03/2018 – Graco Unveils Powerful Electric Fireproofing Pump; 21/04/2018 – DJ Graco Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (GGG); 16/05/2018 – DEEP ECO: Graco May Face Pressure, U.S. Machinery Down in April; 25/04/2018 – Graco 1Q Net $85.5M; 17/04/2018 – Graco Announces Husky & SaniForce 2150e Electrically-Operated Double Diaphragm Pump Lines; 25/04/2018 – GRACO 1Q ADJ EPS 48C, EST. 41C; 25/04/2018 – GRACO INC – QTRLY NET SALES OF $406.3 MLN VS $340.6 MLN; 25/04/2018 – Graco: Raising Full-Year 2018 Outlook to Mid- To High Single-Digit Organic Sales Growth

Cordasco Financial Network decreased its stake in Boeing Co (BA) by 87.68% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cordasco Financial Network sold 925 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.82% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 130 shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $50,000, down from 1,055 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cordasco Financial Network who had been investing in Boeing Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $198.50 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.48% or $1.69 during the last trading session, reaching $352.81. About 3.71M shares traded. The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) has risen 0.30% since July 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 4.13% the S&P500. Some Historical BA News: 25/04/2018 – Boeing 1Q Net $2.48B; 27/04/2018 – Boeing-KLX Deal Could Be Announced as Soon as Monday; 25/04/2018 – Triumph Composite Work for Boeing 787 Dreamliner Extended in Long-Term Contract; 12/03/2018 – BOEING, TURKISH AIRLINES FINALIZE DEAL FOR UP TO 30 787 DREAMLI; 12/04/2018 – Boeing lost a case that alleged the planes were sold below cost to Delta; 06/03/2018 – Ryanair to use “pretty much all” of Boeing 737 buying options; 17/04/2018 – SPIRIT COULD ORDER AIRBUS, BOMBARDIER, EMBRAER, BOEING PLANES; 15/03/2018 – GE is building the GE9X for Boeing’s new 777x long-haul airplane; 10/04/2018 – Boeing, Lion Air Group: Deal Is Largest Incremental Order to Date of the MAX 10 Varian; 22/03/2018 – ANALYSIS-Boeing loyalist Ryanair to fly first Airbus with Austria deal

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.92 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.10, from 1.02 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 76 investors sold BA shares while 601 reduced holdings. 166 funds opened positions while 459 raised stakes. 339.40 million shares or 12.27% less from 386.86 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Boys Arnold & stated it has 0.66% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). 10,447 were accumulated by Kentucky Retirement Fund. First Republic Investment Mgmt holds 0.65% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) or 324,942 shares. Dixon Hubard Feinour Brown Va holds 0.24% of its portfolio in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) for 2,045 shares. Kingfisher Capital Ltd owns 675 shares for 0.16% of their portfolio. Bollard Gru Limited Liability reported 172,857 shares. 1,534 are held by Mengis Cap Mgmt Inc. 2,087 are owned by Obermeyer Wood Counsel Lllp. Trust Company Of Toledo Na Oh invested in 0.49% or 4,991 shares. Massachusetts Service Ma invested 0.16% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Winfield Assocs accumulated 2,705 shares or 0.55% of the stock. North Star Mgmt Corp accumulated 7,947 shares or 0.35% of the stock. Laffer Invs owns 1,017 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Accuvest Advisors has invested 0.19% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Cap Ww Invsts invested in 15.04M shares or 1.39% of the stock.

Analysts await The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) to report earnings on July, 24. They expect $1.81 earnings per share, down 45.65% or $1.52 from last year’s $3.33 per share. BA’s profit will be $1.02 billion for 48.73 P/E if the $1.81 EPS becomes a reality. After $3.16 actual earnings per share reported by The Boeing Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -42.72% negative EPS growth.

More notable recent The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) news were published by: 247Wallst.com which released: “Boeingâ€™s 6-Month Deliveries Plunge by More Than a Third – 24/7 Wall St.” on July 09, 2019, also Streetinsider.com with their article: “Wall St. slips on trade concerns, muted rate cut hopes – StreetInsider.com” published on July 09, 2019, Investorplace.com published: “3 Stocks You May Want to Take Profits In Before Earnings – Investorplace.com” on July 08, 2019. More interesting news about The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “New Airbus Jet Spells Trouble For Boeing – Seeking Alpha” published on June 13, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About The Home Depot, Inc. (HD) – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 10, 2019.

Cordasco Financial Network, which manages about $422.43 million and $99.28 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Tr (IWB) by 2,494 shares to 209,570 shares, valued at $32.97M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Since February 4, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 11 insider sales for $51.18 million activity. McAllister Kevin G sold $5.03M worth of stock or 12,637 shares. 8,500 shares were sold by LUTTIG J MICHAEL, worth $3.49M on Tuesday, February 12. 2,137 shares were sold by COLBERT THEODORE III, worth $873,712. 19,500 shares valued at $7.83 million were sold by Smith Gregory D on Friday, February 8. Shares for $1.20 million were sold by CAPOZZI HEIDI B.

Schwartz Investment Counsel Inc, which manages about $1.74B and $1.87B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Fastenal Co (NASDAQ:FAST) by 17,500 shares to 52,500 shares, valued at $3.38M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Williams Sonoma Inc (NYSE:WSM) by 150,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 100,000 shares, and cut its stake in Autonation Inc (NYSE:AN).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.09 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.22, from 0.87 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 23 investors sold GGG shares while 115 reduced holdings. 53 funds opened positions while 97 raised stakes. 133.33 million shares or 3.08% less from 137.57 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Employees Retirement Sys Of Texas reported 69,000 shares stake. 18,970 were accumulated by South Dakota Inv Council. Oppenheimer Asset Management, New York-based fund reported 28,586 shares. Old Natl National Bank & Trust In invested in 5,290 shares. Dupont Mgmt reported 0.02% stake. Bokf Na invested in 24,624 shares or 0.03% of the stock. 11,323 are owned by Cambridge Invest Advsr. Parsons Mgmt Ri stated it has 0.19% of its portfolio in Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG). Private Advisor Gp Limited Co stated it has 0.01% in Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG). Highstreet Asset has 0% invested in Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG). Marco Inv Ltd Liability Corporation accumulated 5,584 shares. Park Natl Corporation Oh invested in 6,240 shares. Legal General Grp Public Limited Liability has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG). Reliance Trust Of Delaware stated it has 6,156 shares. Mariner Ltd Liability invested in 64,228 shares.