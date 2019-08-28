Cordasco Financial Network Decreased Air Prods & Chems (APD) Position by $404,700 as Share Price Rose; As Norfolk Southern (NSC) Valuation Declined, Holder Virtu Financial Has Lowered Its Position by $823,794

Virtu Financial Llc decreased its stake in Norfolk Southern Corp (NSC) by 46.33% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Virtu Financial Llc sold 4,429 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.54% . The institutional investor held 5,130 shares of the railroads company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $959,000, down from 9,559 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Virtu Financial Llc who had been investing in Norfolk Southern Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $45.29B market cap company. The stock increased 1.16% or $1.97 during the last trading session, reaching $171.92. About 261,732 shares traded. Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE:NSC) has risen 13.44% since August 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.44% the S&P500.

Cordasco Financial Network decreased its stake in Air Prods & Chems Inc (APD) by 24.03% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cordasco Financial Network sold 2,130 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.92% . The institutional investor held 6,735 shares of the basic industries company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.29M, down from 8,865 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cordasco Financial Network who had been investing in Air Prods & Chems Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $49.74 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.08% or $0.19 during the last trading session, reaching $225.73. About 97,466 shares traded. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) has risen 41.58% since August 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 41.58% the S&P500. Some Historical APD News: 08/05/2018 – Air Products at Goldman Sachs Basic Materials Conference May 15; 27/04/2018 – AIR PRODUCTS AND CHEMICALS INC APD.N : UBS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $197 FROM $195

Analysts await Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE:NSC) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $2.76 earnings per share, up 9.52% or $0.24 from last year’s $2.52 per share. NSC’s profit will be $727.00M for 15.57 P/E if the $2.76 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.70 actual earnings per share reported by Norfolk Southern Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 2.22% EPS growth.

Analysts await Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) to report earnings on November, 5. They expect $2.30 EPS, up 15.00% or $0.30 from last year’s $2 per share. APD’s profit will be $506.82 million for 24.54 P/E if the $2.30 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.17 actual EPS reported by Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 5.99% EPS growth.

