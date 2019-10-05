Cordasco Financial Network Cut Its Bb&T (BBT) Stake by $781,697 as Market Valuation Rose; Energy Income Partners Has Increased Tc Pipelines LP (TCP) Position

Cordasco Financial Network decreased its stake in Bb&T Corp (BBT) by 17.59% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cordasco Financial Network sold 15,953 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.68% . The institutional investor held 74,745 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.67M, down from 90,698 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cordasco Financial Network who had been investing in Bb&T Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $39.78B market cap company. The stock increased 1.67% or $0.85 during the last trading session, reaching $51.66. About 4.41M shares traded. BB&T Corporation (NYSE:BBT) has risen 0.17% since October 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.17% the S&P500. Some Historical BBT News: 19/04/2018 – BB&T CORP – SEES FY 2018 AVERAGE TOTAL LOANS UP 1 PCT TO 3 PCT VS 2017; 29/05/2018 – BB&T Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 24/04/2018 – BB&T announces second-quarter dividends; 19/04/2018 – BB&T 1Q Return on Average Common Shareholders’ Equity 11.43%; 08/05/2018 – BB&T at Barclays Americas Select Franchise Conference May 15; 19/04/2018 – BB&T 1Q Adj EPS 97c; 26/04/2018 – BB&T Bond Trading 2x Average; Clients Net Sellers; 06/04/2018 – REGIONS FINANCIAL – TO SELL ITS REGIONS INSURANCE GROUP INC SUBSIDIARY TO BB&T INSURANCE HOLDINGS; 25/05/2018 – BB&T CORP SAYS CO MAY FROM TIME TO TIME OFFER SENIOR MEDIUM-TERM NOTES, SERIES G, AND SUBORDINATED MEDIUM-TERM NOTES, SERIES H – SEC FILING; 19/04/2018 – BB&T 1Q Provision for Credit Losses $150M

Energy Income Partners Llc increased its stake in Tc Pipelines Lp (TCP) by 5.47% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Energy Income Partners Llc bought 414,334 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.86% . The hedge fund held 7.98M shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $300.37 million, up from 7.57 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Energy Income Partners Llc who had been investing in Tc Pipelines Lp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.91 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.85% or $0.34 during the last trading session, reaching $39.77. About 128,245 shares traded. TC PipeLines, LP (NYSE:TCP) has risen 28.50% since October 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 28.50% the S&P500. Some Historical TCP News: 02/05/2018 – TC PIPELINES 1Q EPS $1.32; 02/05/2018 – TC PipeLines 1Q Net $102M; 02/05/2018 – TC PipeLines: Partnership Undertaking Complete Review of Strategic Options; 02/05/2018 – TC PIPELINES 1Q EPS $1.32, EST. $1.07; 19/03/2018 – TC PIPELINES DOESN’T SEE MATREIAL FINANCIAL EFFECT; 19/03/2018 – TC PipeLines, LP Provides Initial Response to FERC Orders; 27/04/2018 – TC PIPELINES NOT CURRENTLY UTILIZING ATM PROGRAM; 19/03/2018 – TC PIPELINES – DOES NOT SEE ANY MATERIAL IMPACTS TO NATURAL GAS PIPELINE COST OF SERVICE RATES TO TAKE EFFECT IN NEAR-TERM DUE TO NEW FERC ORDERS; 27/04/2018 – TRANSCANADA CORP – IN LIGHT OF 2018 FERC ACTIONS, FURTHER DROP DOWNS OF ASSETS INTO TC PIPELINES, LP ARE NOT CONSIDERED TO BE A VIABLE FUNDING LEVER; 02/05/2018 – TC PIPELINES CUTS QUARTER DISTRIBUTION TO 65C/SHR FROM $1

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.86 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.70, from 1.56 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 17 investors sold TCP shares while 26 reduced holdings. 13 funds opened positions while 24 raised stakes. 44.61 million shares or 4.69% more from 42.62 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Citadel Ltd Company invested in 84,447 shares. Kayne Anderson Capital Advsrs Ltd Partnership holds 0.14% of its portfolio in TC PipeLines, LP (NYSE:TCP) for 253,597 shares. Bkd Wealth Advisors Limited Liability owns 6,000 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Lpl Ltd Liability Co holds 0% or 23,398 shares in its portfolio. Seven Post Office Ltd Partnership holds 5,500 shares. Qs Ltd Liability Com holds 0.02% of its portfolio in TC PipeLines, LP (NYSE:TCP) for 60,484 shares. Us Fincl Bank De owns 1,050 shares. Bessemer Grp Inc has invested 0% in TC PipeLines, LP (NYSE:TCP). Raymond James Associate reported 31,073 shares. Moreover, Cypress Capital Ltd Company (Wy) has 0.05% invested in TC PipeLines, LP (NYSE:TCP) for 1,000 shares. Texas Yale Capital Corp invested in 133,260 shares or 0.37% of the stock. Cadence Cap Mngmt Limited Co reported 0.48% of its portfolio in TC PipeLines, LP (NYSE:TCP). Pnc Fincl Group Incorporated invested 0% of its portfolio in TC PipeLines, LP (NYSE:TCP). Baldwin Brothers Ma has invested 0.02% in TC PipeLines, LP (NYSE:TCP). Salient Capital Limited Co owns 20,714 shares.

Energy Income Partners Llc, which manages about $4.12B and $5.71 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) by 80,726 shares to 214,363 shares, valued at $29.46M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Nextera Energy Inc (NYSE:NEE) by 126,925 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 978,903 shares, and cut its stake in Wec Energy Group Inc.

Cordasco Financial Network, which manages about $422.43M and $102.56 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Tr (IWB) by 4,357 shares to 213,927 shares, valued at $34.83 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

Analysts await BB&T Corporation (NYSE:BBT) to report earnings on October, 17. They expect $1.03 EPS, 0.00% or $0.00 from last year’s $1.03 per share. BBT’s profit will be $793.20 million for 12.54 P/E if the $1.03 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.12 actual EPS reported by BB&T Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -8.04% negative EPS growth.