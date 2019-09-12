Cordasco Financial Network Boosted Holding in Automatic Data Processing In (ADP) as Market Valuation Rose; Silver Lake Group Holding in Intelsat S A (I) Has Trimmed by $9.21 Million as Market Valuation Rose

Silver Lake Group Llc decreased its stake in Intelsat S A (I) by 3.91% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Silver Lake Group Llc sold 484,560 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.69% . The institutional investor held 11.90 million shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $231.38 million, down from 12.38M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Silver Lake Group Llc who had been investing in Intelsat S A for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.40 billion market cap company. The stock increased 3.55% or $0.78 during the last trading session, reaching $22.9. About 1.89M shares traded or 25.41% up from the average. Intelsat S.A. (NYSE:I) has risen 10.12% since September 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.12% the S&P500.

Cordasco Financial Network increased its stake in Automatic Data Processing In (ADP) by 2175.29% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cordasco Financial Network bought 1,849 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.74% . The institutional investor held 1,934 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $320,000, up from 85 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cordasco Financial Network who had been investing in Automatic Data Processing In for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $68.26B market cap company. The stock increased 0.04% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $160.41. About 1.83 million shares traded. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) has risen 24.00% since September 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.00% the S&P500. Some Historical ADP News: 07/03/2018 – LIVE MARKETS-ADP sale report puts France’s 70 bln portfolio under spotlight; 14/03/2018 – ADP ADP.PA – PASSENGER TRAFFIC AT SANTIAGO DE CHILE AIRPORT, 45%-OWNED BY GROUPE ADP, HAS INCREASED BY 14.9% IN FEBRUARY 2018 COMPARED TO 2017; 13/03/2018 – Ackman’s Pershing Square trims ADP stake as bet grew in value -filing; 17/05/2018 – ADP Says Canada Firms Added 30.2K Jobs in April (Table); 02/05/2018 – ADP SEES FY ADJ EPS +16% TO +17%; 30/05/2018 – CORRECT: GRIVEAUX WON’T SAY WHETHER ADP PRIVATIZATION IN PACTE; 02/05/2018 – U.S. Private Sector Posts Another Month of Employment Growth — ADP; 16/05/2018 – ADP SAYS PARIS AIRPORTS APRIL TRAFFIC WAS IMPACTED BY STRIKES; 02/05/2018 – ADP 3Q REV. $3.7B, EST. $3.67B; 16/05/2018 – ADP ADP.PA – IN APRIL 2018 DESTINATIONS LATIN AMERICA (-9.0%) AND NORTH AMERICA (-4.2%) WERE DOWN

Analysts await Intelsat S.A. (NYSE:I) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $-1.00 EPS, down 117.39% or $0.54 from last year’s $-0.46 per share. After $-1.05 actual EPS reported by Intelsat S.A. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -4.76% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.82 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.13, from 0.95 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 45 investors sold ADP shares while 448 reduced holdings. 112 funds opened positions while 291 raised stakes. 337.62 million shares or 0.85% less from 340.50 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Paradigm Asset Comm Ltd holds 600 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Raymond James & Assoc reported 994,485 shares. Family Tru, Massachusetts-based fund reported 1,250 shares. Carret Asset Mgmt Ltd Company reported 13,524 shares. American Lc accumulated 2,477 shares. Bessemer Grp Inc Inc reported 1.05 million shares. Argent Tru Co owns 29,512 shares. Everett Harris Ca owns 4,556 shares or 0.02% of their US portfolio. State Treasurer State Of Michigan owns 322,181 shares. Moreover, American Research Co has 1.06% invested in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) for 21,340 shares. Oak Ridge Lc stated it has 5,424 shares. Mastrapasqua Asset Mgmt holds 1.27% in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) or 40,559 shares. California-based California Employees Retirement has invested 0.31% in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP). Montana-based Da Davidson And has invested 0.72% in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP). Engineers Gate Manager LP reported 1,303 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings.

Cordasco Financial Network, which manages about $422.43M and $102.56M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Bb&T Corp (NYSE:BBT) by 15,953 shares to 74,745 shares, valued at $3.67M in 2019Q2, according to the filing.