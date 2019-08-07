Corda Investment Management Upped Stake in Pepsico Com (PEP) as Shares Rose; Schlumberger Limited Common (SLB) Position Raised by Country Trust Bank

Country Trust Bank increased its stake in Schlumberger Limited Common (SLB) by 42.01% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Country Trust Bank bought 134,301 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.38% . The institutional investor held 453,973 shares of the oilfield services and equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $19.78 million, up from 319,672 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Country Trust Bank who had been investing in Schlumberger Limited Common for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $47.02B market cap company. The stock decreased 4.12% or $1.46 during the last trading session, reaching $34. About 6.68 million shares traded. Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) has declined 40.86% since August 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 40.86% the S&P500. Some Historical SLB News: 19/04/2018 – RUSSIA TO DISCUSS 4 OPTIONS FOR SCHLUMBERGER, EDC DEAL: RIA; 22/03/2018 – US Nuclear Corp. Receives New Orders for Replacing Competitor Equipment; 20/04/2018 – SCHLUMBERGER SAYS SAYS HIGH END PRODUCTS AND SERVICES WILL BECOME ATTRACTIVE IN COMING QUARTERS; 20/04/2018 – Schlumberger quarterly profit surges 88 pct; 28/04/2018 – Schlumberger Gets Approval to Buy Into Russia’s Biggest Driller; 14/05/2018 – Schlumberger at UBS Global Oil & Gas Conference May 22; 20/04/2018 – SCHLUMBERGER SEES FRACK MARKET BALANCED IN COMING QUARTERS; 16/04/2018 – Schlumberger fights to boost patent damages at U.S. Supreme Court; 20/04/2018 – Schlumberger Presenting at Citigroup Conference May 15; 23/04/2018 – DJ Schlumberger NV, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (SLB)

Corda Investment Management Llc increased its stake in Pepsico Inc Com (PEP) by 1.82% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Corda Investment Management Llc bought 4,543 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.45% . The institutional investor held 254,386 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $31.17M, up from 249,843 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Corda Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Pepsico Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $178.46B market cap company. The stock increased 0.94% or $1.19 during the last trading session, reaching $127.64. About 2.73M shares traded. PepsiCo, Inc. (NYSE:PEP) has risen 11.94% since August 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.94% the S&P500. Some Historical PEP News: 19/03/2018 – PEPSICO WILL PUBLISH LIST OF MILLS PRODUCE PALM OIL; 26/04/2018 – PepsiCo Sees Forex Having Neutral Impact on 2018 Revenue, EPS; 26/04/2018 – PepsiCo 1Q North America Beverages Rev $4.42B; 16/03/2018 – PepsiCo CEO Indra K. Nooyi 2017 Total Compensation Valued at $31.1M; 26/04/2018 – PEPSICO 1Q CORE EPS 96C, EST. 93C; REAFFIRMS YEAR CORE EPS VIEW; 14/03/2018 – Amazon, Spotify, The New York Times, DELL, Pepsi Added to Speak at UNLEASH America in Las Vegas in May; 26/04/2018 – PEPSICO CEO: NAB RESULTS HAVE NOT LIVED UP IN LAST 3 QUARTERS; 01/05/2018 – Correct: PepsiCo Raises Quarter Dividend to 92.75c Vs. 80.5c; 26/04/2018 – PepsiCo 1Q Asia, Middle East and North Africa Rev Up 7%; 26/04/2018 – PepsiCo 1Q Adj EPS 96c

Investors sentiment increased to 1.16 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.67, from 0.49 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 66 investors sold SLB shares while 407 reduced holdings. 132 funds opened positions while 416 raised stakes. 1.01 billion shares or 3.01% less from 1.04 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 281,100 were accumulated by Apg Asset Mgmt Nv. Moreover, Mar Vista Invest Prtn Limited Liability Company has 1.15% invested in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) for 998,749 shares. Stratos Wealth Prtnrs has invested 0.08% in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB). Moreover, Culbertson A N And Com Incorporated has 0.45% invested in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) for 36,161 shares. Hodges Capital Management has invested 0.13% in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB). Birch Hill Investment Advsrs Ltd Liability Corp stated it has 1.47% in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB). Welch And Forbes Limited Liability Corp invested in 0.33% or 299,821 shares. Private Advisor Grp Lc invested in 26,299 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Peddock Cap Advisors Ltd Liability Com has 2,400 shares. Mackay Shields Ltd Liability Corporation has invested 0.08% of its portfolio in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB). Deprince Race And Zollo accumulated 580,512 shares. Kings Point Cap reported 0% of its portfolio in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB). Motco holds 63,905 shares. 14,429 are held by Capital Invest Advisors Limited Liability Com. Schroder Inv Mgmt Gp owns 1.87 million shares for 0.13% of their portfolio.

Country Trust Bank, which manages about $2.25B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Spdr Energy Select Etf (XLE) by 48,002 shares to 9,809 shares, valued at $649,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Novartis Ag Adr (NYSE:NVS) by 46,913 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 359,763 shares, and cut its stake in Invesco Senior Loan Etf.

Investors sentiment is 0.94 in Q1 2019. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It is without change, as 40 investors sold PEP shares while 676 reduced holdings. only 127 funds opened positions while 544 raised stakes. 965.36 million shares or 3.54% less from 1.00 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Umb Savings Bank N A Mo invested 0.84% in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP). 242,928 are held by Connors Investor Svcs. Old Second Bankshares Of Aurora holds 0.19% or 4,387 shares in its portfolio. Lbmc Invest Advisors Limited Liability Company reported 0.06% stake. Pnc Group Inc holds 5.67 million shares. Benjamin F Edwards & Inc holds 0.32% or 28,999 shares in its portfolio. Milestone Grp accumulated 0.04% or 2,336 shares. Of Oklahoma holds 0% or 44,266 shares in its portfolio. Centurylink Inv Mngmt Com holds 12,560 shares or 0.63% of its portfolio. Trust Co Of Toledo Na Oh reported 1.44% in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP). Ameritas Investment Partners holds 64,473 shares or 0.37% of its portfolio. Adage Partners Grp Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 0.54% of its portfolio in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) for 1.76 million shares. Jpmorgan Chase & Company holds 0.28% of its portfolio in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) for 11.12M shares. Cadence Bancshares Na, a Texas-based fund reported 15,986 shares. 20,500 are held by Mitchell Sinkler And Starr Pa.