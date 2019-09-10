Corda Investment Management Upped Apple (AAPL) Position by $6.97 Million; Torray Trimmed Its Verisk Analytics (VRSK) Position by $585,998

Corda Investment Management Llc increased its stake in Apple Inc (AAPL) by 128.1% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Corda Investment Management Llc bought 36,862 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.20% . The institutional investor held 65,637 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $12.47 million, up from 28,775 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Corda Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Apple Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $947.36B market cap company. The stock increased 0.43% or $0.91 during the last trading session, reaching $214.17. About 27.31M shares traded or 7.51% up from the average. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 12.18% since September 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.18% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 03/04/2018 – FOR APPLE INC, THE MEAN PAY GAP IN THE UK IS 5 PERCENT LOWER FOR WOMEN AND THE MEDIAN PAY GAP IS 2 PERCENT IN FAVOUR OF WOMEN IN 2017; 26/03/2018 – Document Security: Decision Allows DSS Patent Infringement Claims Against Apple to Proceed in Court; 24/05/2018 – ESSENTIAL LAUNCHED PHONE LAST AUGUST AS RIVAL TO APPLE IPHONE; 31/05/2018 – Leisure Pass Group Offers a Bigger Bite of The Big Apple; 13/04/2018 – According to information viewed by Bloomberg News, Aramco earned $33.8 billion in the second quarter of 2017, topping Apple’s income in the same period; 07/03/2018 – Ireland chooses BNY Mellon to manage Apple escrow fund; 02/05/2018 – Invesco Technology Adds Adobe, Exits Comcast, Cuts Apple; 08/03/2018 – Apple’s CEO is the ‘Donald Trump of the music industry,’ says Guns N’ Roses frontman Axl Rose; 23/04/2018 – EU: Data Access Would Allow Apple to Directly Target Competitors’ Customers; 13/03/2018 – WISTRON TO INVEST $105 MLN TO MANUFACTURE SMARTPHONES, BIO-TECH DEVICES AT SITE

Torray Llc decreased its stake in Verisk Analytics (VRSK) by 2.4% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Torray Llc sold 4,406 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.46% . The institutional investor held 178,937 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $23.80M, down from 183,343 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Torray Llc who had been investing in Verisk Analytics for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $25.71B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.66% or $4.38 during the last trading session, reaching $160.2. About 820,230 shares traded or 16.53% up from the average. Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK) has risen 38.66% since September 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 38.66% the S&P500. Some Historical VRSK News: 19/04/2018 – Westfield Streamlines Commercial Lines Underwriting Through New Verisk and Duck Creek Technologies Integration; 19/03/2018 – ISO’s New Cyber Insurance Program lmplemented in 42 States and U.S. Territories; 01/05/2018 – VERISK 1Q REV. $581M, EST. $565.0M; 15/05/2018 – BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY – CHANGE IN HOLDINGS ARE AS OF MARCH 31, 2018 AND COMPARED WITH THE PREVIOUS QUARTER ENDED AS OF DEC 31, 2017; 19/04/2018 – VERISK ANALYTICS INC VRSK.O : BMO RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $108 FROM $102; 01/05/2018 – VERISK 1Q ADJ EPS CONT OPS 94C, EST. 94C; 01/05/2018 – VERISK ANALYTICS 1Q ADJ. EPS 94C, EST. 94C; 26/04/2018 – VERISK ANALYTICS REPORTS OPERATING SEGMENT CHANGE; 14/05/2018 – Property/Casualty Insurance Industry’s Surplus Continued to Grow in 2017, Despite 15.8 Percent Drop in Net Income; 17/04/2018 – Hyundai Motor America Selects Verisk For Usage-Based Insurance

Analysts await Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $1.12 EPS, up 3.70% or $0.04 from last year’s $1.08 per share. VRSK’s profit will be $179.75M for 35.76 P/E if the $1.12 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.10 actual EPS reported by Verisk Analytics, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 1.82% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.32 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.14, from 1.18 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 33 investors sold VRSK shares while 149 reduced holdings. 73 funds opened positions while 168 raised stakes. 148.33 million shares or 1.59% less from 150.73 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Torray Llc, which manages about $624.45 million and $947.93M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Intl Business Machines (NYSE:IBM) by 2,405 shares to 122,327 shares, valued at $17.26M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Albemarle (NYSE:ALB) by 17,736 shares in the quarter, for a total of 150,236 shares, and has risen its stake in Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP).

Corda Investment Management Llc, which manages about $545.28M and $864.31 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Procter Gamble Co Com (NYSE:PG) by 6,598 shares to 384,626 shares, valued at $40.02 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Total S A Sponsored Adr (NYSE:TOT) by 9,527 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 327,527 shares, and cut its stake in Pfizer Inc Com (NYSE:PFE).

