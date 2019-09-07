Corda Investment Management Stake in Total S A Sponsored Adr (TOT) Trimmed as Share Price Declined; Broderick Brian C Boosted Its Disney (DIS) Holding by $1.92 Million

Corda Investment Management Llc decreased its stake in Total S A Sponsored Adr (TOT) by 2.83% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Corda Investment Management Llc sold 9,527 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.91% . The institutional investor held 327,527 shares of the energy company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $18.23M, down from 337,054 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Corda Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Total S A Sponsored Adr for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $131.83B market cap company. The stock increased 0.22% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $50.52. About 1.12M shares traded. TOTAL S.A. (NYSE:TOT) has declined 19.48% since September 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.48% the S&P500. Some Historical TOT News: 24/05/2018 – TOTAL TO HAVE OPTION TO LIFT ARCTIC LNG2 SHR TO 15%: CHALLENGES; 10/04/2018 – TTA: TOTAL: Saudi Arabia: Saudi Aramco and Total Sign a Memorandum of Understanding to Build a Giant Petrochemical Complex; 16/05/2018 – FRENCH MINISTRY AUTHORIZES TOTAL LA MEDE REFINERY CONVERSION; 18/04/2018 – Total Reports Operations Snag at Port Arthur, Texas, Refinery; 24/04/2018 – TTA: TOTAL: Total to Develop Artificial Intelligence Solutions with Google Cloud; 25/05/2018 – TOTAL CEO: CANNOT TAKE RISK OF VIOLATING U.S. IRAN SANCTIONS; 16/05/2018 – TOTAL CONSIDERS SEEKING U.S. WAIVER FOR IRANIAN GAS PROJECT; 10/05/2018 – Total Buys 25% Stake in Clean Energy Fuels Corp. for $83.4 Mln; 28/03/2018 – Contify Energy: Total Becomes a Founding Partner of the Cathay Smart Energy Fund to Invest in the New Energy Sector in China; 18/04/2018 – Total Agrees to Acquire Direct Energie for EUR1.4 Billion

Broderick Brian C increased its stake in Disney (DIS) by 205.8% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Broderick Brian C bought 17,285 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.86% . The institutional investor held 25,684 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.85M, up from 8,399 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Broderick Brian C who had been investing in Disney for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $251.38B market cap company. The stock increased 0.51% or $0.71 during the last trading session, reaching $139.55. About 3.97 million shares traded. The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) has risen 26.97% since September 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.97% the S&P500. Some Historical DIS News: 23/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Comcast prepares to top Disney’s bid for Fox; 14/03/2018 – Disney: Studio Entertainment Business Segment Led by Alan Horn, Chairman of Walt Disney Studios, to Stay Virtually the Same; 09/03/2018 – Variety: Cindy Davis, Research and Marketing Executive, Set to Leave Disney-ABC; 28/04/2018 – Disney’s `Avengers’ Gets $106 Million, Second-Biggest U.S. Debut; 16/05/2018 – Lachlan Murdoch will be Fox CEO if Disney merger passes, leaving room for James Murdoch to depart; 16/05/2018 – FOCUS -Netflix’s next act: feeding the service with its own movies; 25/05/2018 – Techmeme: Riot Games signs non-exclusive streaming deal with Disney’s ESPN+ for League of Legends; replaces Riot’s 2016 $350M; 25/04/2018 – PRESIDENT OF WALT DISNEY IMAGINEERING BOB WEIS SAYS IN SHANGHAI; 27/04/2018 – ‘Avengers: Infinity War’ opens big with $39 mln in U.S., Canada; 23/05/2018 – ABC’s Bruce Rosenblum to Exit Disney Amid Restructuring

Broderick Brian C, which manages about $279.92 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Roche Hldg Ltd Adr (RHHBY) by 26,452 shares to 41,315 shares, valued at $1.42M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Analysts await TOTAL S.A. (NYSE:TOT) to report earnings on October, 25. They expect $1.13 earnings per share, down 23.13% or $0.34 from last year’s $1.47 per share. TOT’s profit will be $2.95B for 11.18 P/E if the $1.13 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.05 actual earnings per share reported by TOTAL S.A. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 7.62% EPS growth.