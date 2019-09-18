Corda Investment Management Stake in Pfizer Com (PFE) Has Trimmed by $780,794 as Share Value Declined; Osher Van De Voorde Investment Management Has Decreased Its Qualcomm (QCOM) Position by $3.14 Million; Market Value Declined

Corda Investment Management Llc decreased its stake in Pfizer Inc Com (PFE) by 2.8% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Corda Investment Management Llc sold 18,158 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.73% . The institutional investor held 630,760 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $27.32 million, down from 648,918 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Corda Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Pfizer Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $201.88B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.90% or $0.33 during the last trading session, reaching $36.5. About 20.71 million shares traded. Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) has risen 0.65% since September 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.65% the S&P500. Some Historical PFE News: 14/03/2018 – Global Acromegaly and Gigantism Drugs Market 2018-2022 – Key Vendors are lpsen, Novartis & Pfizer – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 23/04/2018 – Pfizer hits stumbling block on Herceptin rival, but wins breakthrough status on MenB vaccine $PFE @BrittanyMeiling; 17/04/2018 – MERCK TO STUDY PCV-15 V114 FOR PNEUMOCOCCAL DISEASE VACCINE; 05/03/2018 – Dan R. Littman Elected to Pfizer’s Board of Directors; 23/03/2018 – Pfizer’s Smoking-Cessation Pill Chantix Fails in Adolescent Study; 17/05/2018 – Invacare Corporation Appoints Petra Danielsohn-Weil, PhD, to Board of Directors; 08/03/2018 – PFIZER REPORTS FAVORABLE OUTCOME OF FDA ADVISORY COMMITTEE MEET; 16/05/2018 – G1 Therapeutics to Present Phase 1b Data on G1T38 in Combination with Faslodex for Treatment of Breast Cancer at 2018 American; 01/05/2018 – PFE HASN’T GOTTEN ‘ACCEPTABLE OFFER’ FOR CONSUMER HEALTH UNIT; 19/03/2018 – U.S. FDA Grants Priority Review for a Supplemental New Drug Application (sNDA) for XTANDI® (enzalutamide) in Non-Metastatic

Osher Van De Voorde Investment Management decreased its stake in Qualcomm Inc (QCOM) by 26.17% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Osher Van De Voorde Investment Management sold 41,262 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.29% . The institutional investor held 116,404 shares of the radio and television broadcasting and communications equipment company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $8.86 million, down from 157,666 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Osher Van De Voorde Investment Management who had been investing in Qualcomm Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $95.66 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.83% or $0.65 during the last trading session, reaching $78.69. About 3.71M shares traded. QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) has risen 17.92% since September 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.92% the S&P500. Some Historical QCOM News: 08/05/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-U.S. to reveal winners of drone program that has attracted top companies; 04/05/2018 – Qualcomm to depose Apple services chief Eddy Cue; 06/03/2018 – QUALCOMM INC IN TALKS TO SETTLE DISPUTE WITH HUAWEI TECHNOLOGIES; NEGOTIATIONS COULD RESULT IN A SETTLEMENT IN THE COMING WEEKS – WSJ, CITING; 09/04/2018 – Large Numbers of Qualcomm ‘Withheld’ Votes and Error Were Disclosed in March; 13/04/2018 – QUALCOMM EXTENDS CASH TENDER TO 5 PM ET APRIL 20; 13/03/2018 – U.S. SENATE DEMOCRATIC LEADER SCHUMER PRAISES TRUMP FOR BLOCKING BROADCOM’S PROPOSED TAKEOVER OF QUALCOMM; 12/03/2018 – CFIUS TELLS BROADCOM IT’S IN VIOLATION OF INTERIM ORDER – CNBC; 19/04/2018 – Qualcomm, NXP Extend Purchase Agreement to July 25; 29/05/2018 – QUALCOMM ANNOUNCES EXPIRATION OF ITS CASH OFFERS FOR FOUR SERIES OF NOTES OPEN TO RETAIL HOLDERS ONLY; 14/05/2018 – Michael Sin : Exclusive: China is said to start review of Qualcomm’s proposed NXP deal – full story on @TheTerminal here…

Analysts await Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $0.62 earnings per share, down 20.51% or $0.16 from last year’s $0.78 per share. PFE’s profit will be $3.43 billion for 14.72 P/E if the $0.62 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.80 actual earnings per share reported by Pfizer Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -22.50% negative EPS growth.

Corda Investment Management Llc, which manages about $545.28M and $921.98M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Intel Corp Com (NASDAQ:INTC) by 60,080 shares to 269,730 shares, valued at $12.91 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ishares Ibonds Dec 2020 Corp Etf by 22,040 shares in the quarter, for a total of 893,872 shares, and has risen its stake in Kraft Heinz Com.

Since August 23, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 sales for $104,160 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.84 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.08, from 0.76 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 51 investors sold PFE shares while 714 reduced holdings. 122 funds opened positions while 520 raised stakes. 3.85 billion shares or 0.77% less from 3.88 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Globeflex Capital LP invested in 36 shares. Fil stated it has 9.18 million shares or 0.6% of all its holdings. Cap Guardian Trust accumulated 96,881 shares. 764,882 were reported by First Foundation Advsrs. Nuveen Asset Management Ltd Llc accumulated 36.09M shares. Van Cleef Asset Managementinc holds 105,569 shares. Bokf Na holds 0.76% of its portfolio in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) for 728,711 shares. 41,546 were reported by Asset Mgmt Group. 109,999 are held by St Germain D J Inc. Mathes Company owns 17,500 shares or 0.4% of their US portfolio. Litman Gregory Asset Mgmt Lc owns 3,297 shares. 263,525 were accumulated by Peapack Gladstone Fincl Corporation. Brown Brothers Harriman And reported 0.09% of its portfolio in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE). Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec stated it has 1.20 million shares or 0.13% of all its holdings. Ajo Ltd Partnership has 9.42M shares for 2.12% of their portfolio.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.85 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.08, from 0.77 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 66 investors sold QCOM shares while 468 reduced holdings. 172 funds opened positions while 281 raised stakes. 927.97 million shares or 2.98% more from 901.11 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Swedbank has invested 0.05% in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM). Neuberger Berman Gru Ltd Liability Corp invested 0.02% in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM). Ruggie holds 108 shares. Ontario – Canada-based Td Asset Mngmt has invested 0.1% in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM). Paradigm Financial Advsr Ltd Liability Corporation invested in 3.82% or 136,204 shares. Cincinnati Insurance reported 427,500 shares or 0.87% of all its holdings. Strategic Svcs Inc reported 63,177 shares stake. Summit Financial Wealth Limited Co reported 3,324 shares. 118,368 are owned by Salem Counselors. Dumont & Blake Invest Advisors Ltd Com holds 0.25% or 8,049 shares. Noesis Capital Mangement reported 125,845 shares. Weiss Multi accumulated 25,000 shares. F&V Cap Mgmt Ltd Liability Company stated it has 3,920 shares. Ironwood Financial Ltd Liability Co, Arizona-based fund reported 650 shares. Intll Limited Ca owns 70,569 shares.

Analysts await QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) to report earnings on November, 6. They expect $0.55 earnings per share, down 27.63% or $0.21 from last year’s $0.76 per share. QCOM’s profit will be $668.61M for 35.77 P/E if the $0.55 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.64 actual earnings per share reported by QUALCOMM Incorporated for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -14.06% negative EPS growth.