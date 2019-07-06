Corda Investment Management Stake in Pepsico Com (PEP) Has Upped by $554,246; Hills Bank & Trust Company Maintains Stake in Aflac (AFL)

Hills Bank & Trust Company increased its stake in Aflac Inc (AFL) by 86.4% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hills Bank & Trust Company bought 7,465 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.67% with the market. The institutional investor held 16,105 shares of the accident &health insurance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $805,000, up from 8,640 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hills Bank & Trust Company who had been investing in Aflac Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $42.35B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.07% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $56.81. About 1.71 million shares traded. Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) has risen 13.42% since July 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.99% the S&P500. Some Historical AFL News: 25/04/2018 – AFLAC INC – IN YEN TERMS, AFLAC JAPAN’S PREMIUM INCOME, NET OF REINSURANCE, WAS ¥353.3 BLN IN QTR , OR 2.6% LOWER THAN A YEAR AGO; 25/04/2018 – AFLAC REPORTS 1Q RESULTS, AFFIRMS 2018 OUTLOOK, DECLARES 2Q; 03/04/2018 – Aflac Names J. Todd Daniels as EVP; Principal Financial Officer, Aflac Japan and Albert A. Riggieri as SVP, Global Chief Risk Officer and Chief Actuary, Aflac Incorporated; 11/04/2018 – April 16th Deadline Alert: The Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Reminds Investors of Looming Deadline in the Class Action Lawsuit Against Aflac Incorporated (AFL); 09/05/2018 – Aflac Brings Home SABRE Awards for Corporate Responsibility, Including Top Award for Best in Show; 15/03/2018 – Aflac announces 5 businesses as Partners of the Year for exceptional service in 2017; 03/04/2018 – AFLAC NAMES J. TODD DANIELS AS EVP; PRINCIPAL FINL OFFICER; 04/04/2018 – Aflac Recognized for Social Responsibility; 02/04/2018 – A.M. Best Assigns Credit Ratings to Aflac’s New Japan Subsidiary; Affirms Credit Ratings of U.S. Insurance Subsidiaries; 26/04/2018 – Plexus Partner Mitchell Andrews Featured in Aflac’s Annual Report

Corda Investment Management Llc increased its stake in Pepsico Inc Com (PEP) by 1.82% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Corda Investment Management Llc bought 4,543 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.35% with the market. The institutional investor held 254,386 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $31.17 million, up from 249,843 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Corda Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Pepsico Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $186.47B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.72% or $0.97 during the last trading session, reaching $133.02. About 2.61M shares traded. PepsiCo, Inc. (NYSE:PEP) has risen 33.14% since July 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 28.71% the S&P500. Some Historical PEP News: 19/03/2018 – PEP: Scores of Big Apple convenience stores have run out Frito-Lay products – and snack fans can blame the PepsiCo Chief Executive. Frito-Lay, a unit of PepsiCo, started to cut the pay of its drivers last year by as much as 33 %, prompting dozens to quit; 25/05/2018 – MEDIA-PepsiCo to buy the Fruit and Veggie Snack Maker Bare Foods- NYT; 19/04/2018 – Hearthside Food buyout backed by US$1.645bn in loans; 25/05/2018 – PepsiCo Foods Canada Issues Ontario-Only Voluntary Recall of Select Ruffles® Regular Flavoured Potato Chips Due to Undisclosed Milk Ingredient; 20/03/2018 – World Water Day: PepsiCo and The Nature Conservancy Announce New Water Conservation Projects in Southwestern States; 26/04/2018 – PEPSICO 1Q CORE EPS 96C, EST. 93C; REAFFIRMS YEAR CORE EPS VIEW; 26/04/2018 – PEPSICO CFO HUGH JOHNSTON COMMENTS ON EARNINGS CALL; 26/04/2018 – PepsiCo 1Q Net Cash Used in Operating Activities $1.3B; 25/05/2018 – PepsiCo Extends Bet on Clean Snack Foods With Bare Acquisition; 09/04/2018 – MEDIA-India’s ITC to tweak advertisement disparaging PepsiCo brand Tropicana – Mint

Corda Investment Management Llc, which manages about $545.28M and $864.31 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Welltower Inc by 6,009 shares to 491,226 shares, valued at $38.12M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Exxon Mobil Corporation Com (NYSE:XOM) by 6,892 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 39,058 shares, and cut its stake in Total S A Sponsored Adr (NYSE:TOT).

Investors sentiment is 0.94 in Q1 2019. Its the same as in 2018Q4.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.81 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.06, from 0.87 in 2018Q4.

Since February 4, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 2 selling transactions for $3.01 million activity. Another trade for 2,000 shares valued at $99,659 was made by Lloyd Karole on Friday, March 22. LAKE CHARLES D II had sold 37,880 shares worth $1.82M on Tuesday, February 5.

Hills Bank & Trust Company, which manages about $371.58M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Dentsply Sirona Inc by 7,313 shares to 5,774 shares, valued at $286,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing.