Corda Investment Management Stake In China Mobile LTD (CHL) Was Has Boosted; Shareholder Vanguard Group Has Lifted U S Silica Hldgs (SLCA) Stake

Vanguard Group Inc increased its stake in U S Silica Hldgs Inc (SLCA) by 5.65% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Vanguard Group Inc bought 440,219 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.71% . The institutional investor held 8.23M shares of the basic industries company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $105.21 million, up from 7.79 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Vanguard Group Inc who had been investing in U S Silica Hldgs Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $846.91 million market cap company. The stock increased 1.23% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $11.51. About 1.32M shares traded. U.S. Silica Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SLCA) has declined 48.51% since September 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 48.51% the S&P500. Some Historical SLCA News: 23/03/2018 – U.S. SILICA BUYS PERFORMANCE MATERIALS LEADER EP MINERALS FOR; 23/03/2018 – U.S. SILICA SEES DEAL ADDING TO EANRINGS IN 4Q OF ’18; 14/05/2018 – U.S. SILICA BOARD AUTHORIZES NEW $200M SHARE BUYBACK PROGRAM; 02/05/2018 – U.S. Silica at Citi Global Energy & Utilities Conference May 15; 24/05/2018 – U.S. Silica Short-Interest Ratio Rises 29% to 8 Days; 08/03/2018 Permian producers can halve sand costs through local sourcing-report; 15/05/2018 – Capital Group Companies Inc. Exits Position in U.S. Silica; 24/04/2018 – U.S. SILICA HOLDINGS INC SLCA.N EXPECTS DEMAND TO RAMP THROUGHOUT THE YEAR AT A FASTER PACE THAN CAPACITY ADDITIONS- CONF CALL; 06/04/2018 – S&P REVISES U.S. SILICA CO. TO RATING ‘B+’ FROM ‘B’; 24/04/2018 – U.S. Silica Expects to Close $750M Acquisition of EP Minerals by End of April

Corda Investment Management Llc increased its stake in China Mobile Ltd (CHL) by 8.92% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Corda Investment Management Llc bought 13,116 shares as the company’s stock declined 10.43% . The institutional investor held 160,142 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $7.25 million, up from 147,026 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Corda Investment Management Llc who had been investing in China Mobile Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $168.91 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.05% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $41.04. About 674,069 shares traded. China Mobile Limited (NYSE:CHL) has declined 4.40% since September 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 4.40% the S&P500. Some Historical CHL News: 26/03/2018 – MOODY’S: CHINA MOBILE’S SOLID 2017 RESULTS SUPPORT A1 RATING; 22/03/2018 – China Mobile Proposes Final Dividend of HK$1.582 a Share; 22/03/2018 – China Mobile FY Pretax Pft CNY148.14B; 22/03/2018 – CHINA MOBILE LTD – FY PROFIT ATTRIBUTABLE RMB 114,279 MLN VS RMB108,741 MLN; 14/05/2018 – CHINA TOWER CORPORATION LTD- 2017 PROFIT FOR THE YEAR RMB 1,943 MLN; 22/03/2018 – CHINA MOBILE LTD 0941.HK – FY OPERATING REVENUE WAS RMB740.5 BLN, UP BY 4.5%; 16/03/2018 – China Mobile 5G Innovation Center Hong Kong Open Lab Grand Opening; 15/05/2018 – China Mobile: Sha Yuejia to Resign as Executive Director, Vice President; 03/04/2018 – CHINA MOBILE LTD – CHINA MOBILE COMMUNICATIONS GROUP OBTAINED OPERATING PERMIT FOR LTE/4G DIGITAL CELLULAR MOBILE SERVICE (LTE FDD); 14/05/2018 – CHINA TOWER CORPORATION LTD- NAMES GOLDMAN SACHS AND CICC AS JOINT SPONSORS TO IPO

Corda Investment Management Llc, which manages about $545.28M and $921.98M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Toronto Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) by 8,680 shares to 456,843 shares, valued at $26.66M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Mondelez Intl Inc Com (NASDAQ:MDLZ) by 31,824 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 685,551 shares, and cut its stake in Diageo Plc (NYSE:DEO).

