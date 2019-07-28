Corda Investment Management Position in Cme Group Com (CME) Has Lowered by $336,692 as Market Value Rose; Fresh Del Monte Produce (FDP) Holder Indexiq Advisors Upped Its Holding by $1.62 Million as Stock Declined

Indexiq Advisors Llc increased its stake in Fresh Del Monte Produce Inc (FDP) by 1889.14% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Indexiq Advisors Llc bought 59,848 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.57% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 63,016 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.70M, up from 3,168 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Indexiq Advisors Llc who had been investing in Fresh Del Monte Produce Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.30B market cap company. The stock increased 2.18% or $0.57 during the last trading session, reaching $26.77. About 235,585 shares traded. Fresh Del Monte Produce Inc. (NYSE:FDP) has declined 37.53% since July 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 41.96% the S&P500. Some Historical FDP News: 14/05/2018 – Epoch Investment Partners, Inc. Exits Fresh Del Monte; 19/04/2018 – DJ Fresh Del Monte Produce Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (FDP); 01/05/2018 – Fresh Del Monte 1Q Net $41.5M; 01/05/2018 – Fresh Del Monte 1Q EPS 85c; 01/05/2018 – FRESH DEL MONTE 1Q REV. $1.11B; 01/05/2018 – FRESH DEL MONTE 1Q COMPARABLE EPS 88C; 01/05/2018 – Correct: Fresh Del Monte 1Q EPS 88c; 15/03/2018 Fresh Del Monte Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 07/05/2018 – FRESH DEL MONTE PRODUCE BUYS EQUITY INVESTMENT IN PURPLE CARROT; 01/05/2018 – Fresh Del Monte 1Q Adj EPS 85c

Corda Investment Management Llc decreased its stake in Cme Group Inc Com (CME) by 1.5% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Corda Investment Management Llc sold 2,053 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.79% with the market. The institutional investor held 135,135 shares of the investment bankers and brokers and service company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $22.24M, down from 137,188 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Corda Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Cme Group Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $71.98B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.29% or $0.59 during the last trading session, reaching $201.07. About 1.19M shares traded. CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) has risen 14.01% since July 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.58% the S&P500. Some Historical CME News: 25/05/2018 – CME lumber futures final vol/open int for May 24; 13/04/2018 – LIVESTOCK-CME live cattle futures settle mixed, hogs firmer; 28/03/2018 – CME FEEDER CATTLE BACK MONTHS 0#FC: CLIMB OVER 1 PERCENT WITH SUPPORT FROM BUY STOPS, MORE LIVE CATTLE FUTURES ADVANCES -TRADE; 28/03/2018 – NEX GROUP CONFIRMS NON-BINDING OFFER FROM CME; 08/05/2018 – CME LEAN HOG BACK MONTHS 0#LH: CLIMB OVER 2 PCT ON FIRMER CASH PRICES, FUND BUYING AFTER SURPASSING MOVING AVERAGES -TRADE; 29/03/2018 – MOODY’S AFFIRMS CME AT Aa3 FOLLOWING ANNOUNCEMENT OF NEX PURCHA; 15/03/2018 – CME considering bid for NEX Group – Bloomberg; 18/05/2018 – NEX Group Shareholders Approve CME Group’s $5.3B Offer; 08/03/2018 – CME FEEDER CATTLE DEFERRED CONTRACTS 0#FC: SLIDE MORE THAN 1 PERCENT PRESSURED BY TECHNICAL SELLING, LOWER LIVE CATTLE FUTURES -TRADE; 26/04/2018 – CME Group profit surges 50 pct

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.08 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.79, from 1.87 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 18 investors sold FDP shares while 34 reduced holdings. 18 funds opened positions while 38 raised stakes. 28.89 million shares or 0.00% more from 28.89 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Morgan Stanley reported 94,438 shares. Wells Fargo & Com Mn has 103,637 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Thomas J Herzfeld Advisors Incorporated reported 42,500 shares. Vident Advisory Ltd holds 0.04% of its portfolio in Fresh Del Monte Produce Inc. (NYSE:FDP) for 26,767 shares. California State Teachers Retirement invested in 46,944 shares. Lsv Asset Management holds 0% or 72,831 shares. Citigroup Incorporated holds 0% or 15,832 shares. Prudential Fin holds 0.01% or 161,599 shares. Blackrock Inc has invested 0% in Fresh Del Monte Produce Inc. (NYSE:FDP). Trexquant Investment LP holds 0.03% of its portfolio in Fresh Del Monte Produce Inc. (NYSE:FDP) for 15,109 shares. Dupont Capital Mngmt has 0.01% invested in Fresh Del Monte Produce Inc. (NYSE:FDP) for 13,093 shares. Tower Cap Lc (Trc) stated it has 0% in Fresh Del Monte Produce Inc. (NYSE:FDP). Prelude Capital Management Ltd Co reported 0% in Fresh Del Monte Produce Inc. (NYSE:FDP). Moreover, Tortoise Investment Mgmt Limited Liability Company has 0% invested in Fresh Del Monte Produce Inc. (NYSE:FDP) for 20 shares. Charles Schwab Mngmt has 0.01% invested in Fresh Del Monte Produce Inc. (NYSE:FDP).

Indexiq Advisors Llc, which manages about $1.21B and $3.42 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Cigna Corp New by 13,938 shares to 27,848 shares, valued at $4.48 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Tr (SCZ) by 315,050 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 727,491 shares, and cut its stake in Vanguard Scottsdale Fds (VGSH).

Corda Investment Management Llc, which manages about $545.28M and $864.31M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 36,862 shares to 65,637 shares, valued at $12.47 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Loews Corp (NYSE:L) by 17,092 shares in the quarter, for a total of 345,865 shares, and has risen its stake in Us Bancorp Com (NYSE:USB).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.19, from 1.19 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 53 investors sold CME shares while 265 reduced holdings. 90 funds opened positions while 228 raised stakes. 282.94 million shares or 5.14% less from 298.28 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. The Massachusetts-based Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advsr Llp Ma has invested 0.01% in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME). Brown Advisory owns 24,084 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Shelter Retirement Plan invested in 3.05% or 35,900 shares. Capital Guardian Trust reported 0.95% in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME). Dean Inv Assoc Ltd has 0.03% invested in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) for 1,282 shares. 242,129 were reported by Us National Bank & Trust De. Welch Group Incorporated Limited has invested 0.03% in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME). Cognios Capital Lc holds 13,333 shares or 0.77% of its portfolio. Da Davidson And invested in 0.08% or 25,799 shares. Capital Intl Investors stated it has 0.97% in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME). Sun Life Inc invested in 0.02% or 610 shares. Soros Fund Management Ltd Limited Liability Company accumulated 46,102 shares or 0.18% of the stock. Goldman Sachs Inc holds 1.58M shares or 0.08% of its portfolio. Blackrock reported 24.02 million shares stake. Vgi Prtn Pty has 18.56% invested in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) for 1.11 million shares.

Analysts await CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) to report earnings on July, 31 before the open. They expect $1.63 EPS, down 6.32% or $0.11 from last year’s $1.74 per share. CME’s profit will be $583.50 million for 30.84 P/E if the $1.63 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.62 actual EPS reported by CME Group Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.62% EPS growth.