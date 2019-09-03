Corda Investment Management Maintains Stake in Cna Finl (CNA); Ftb Advisors Trimmed Stake in Ugi New Com (UGI) by $3.49 Million as Stock Price Declined

Corda Investment Management Llc increased its stake in Cna Finl Corp (CNA) by 6.03% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Corda Investment Management Llc bought 18,680 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.93% . The institutional investor held 328,246 shares of the property-casualty insurers company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $14.23M, up from 309,566 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Corda Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Cna Finl Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $12.50 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.72% or $0.34 during the last trading session, reaching $46.79. About 65,788 shares traded. CNA Financial Corporation (NYSE:CNA) has risen 7.31% since September 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.31% the S&P500. Some Historical CNA News: 19/04/2018 – Andersen Global Expands Presence in Portugal with CNA – Curado, Nogueira & Associados; 09/05/2018 – Hagens Berman: Class-Action Lawsuit Accuses CNA Financial of Bait-and-Switch Premium Increases for Long-Term Care Insurance Customers; 08/03/2018 – Singapore News: [CNA] Exclusive: China Resources Beer in talks to acquire Heineken’s China business; 30/04/2018 – CNA Financial 1Q EPS $1.07; 10/04/2018 – CNA Appoints Doug Kortfelt as Senior Vice President and Chief Procurement Officer; 13/03/2018 – Singapore News: [CNA] Broadcom to end bid for Qualcomm, keeps plan to move to US; 08/05/2018 – CNA: Centrica plc: Directorate change; 30/04/2018 – CNA Financial 1Q Core Income $281M; 18/05/2018 – CNA Hardy Appoints Delphine Leroy As French Country Manager; 29/03/2018 – Singapore News: [CNA] Exclusive: German military report Airbus A400M transport still in trouble

Ftb Advisors Inc decreased its stake in Ugi Corp New Com (UGI) by 90.45% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ftb Advisors Inc sold 63,436 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.51% . The institutional investor held 6,694 shares of the natural gas distribution company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $371,000, down from 70,130 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ftb Advisors Inc who had been investing in Ugi Corp New Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $10.02B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.97% or $0.47 during the last trading session, reaching $48.2. About 1.49M shares traded. UGI Corporation (NYSE:UGI) has declined 2.65% since September 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.65% the S&P500. Some Historical UGI News: 24/04/2018 – UGI CORP UGI.N INCREASES QUARTERLY DIVIDEND BY 4 PCT TO $0.26/SHR; 17/05/2018 – GlobalFit Elects Karen Heisler To Board Of Directors; 02/05/2018 – UGI 2Q EPS $1.57; 02/05/2018 – UGI SEES FY ADJ EPS $2.70 TO $2.80, EST. $2.67; 24/04/2018 – UGI INCREASES ANNUAL DIVIDEND; 06/03/2018 – UGI Corp Elects Alan N. Harris to Its Bd of Directors; 16/05/2018 – DEEP ECO: UGI May Benefit, Natural Gas Best in More Than 5 Years; 22/05/2018 – PRESS RELEASE – UGI ENERGY SERVICES ANNOUNCES NEW MARCELLUS SHALE DEVELOPMENT PROJECT; 10/04/2018 – UGI Corporation to Hold 2QFY18 Earnings Conference Call and Webcast on Thursday, May 3; 02/05/2018 – UGI 2Q Net $276M

Corda Investment Management Llc, which manages about $545.28 million and $864.31 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Deere & Co Com (NYSE:DE) by 3,695 shares to 166,257 shares, valued at $26.57 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Starbucks Corp (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 5,095 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 259,288 shares, and cut its stake in Merck & Co Inc. Com (NYSE:MRK).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.19 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.18, from 1.01 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 21 investors sold CNA shares while 51 reduced holdings. 32 funds opened positions while 54 raised stakes. 268.58 million shares or 0.31% less from 269.42 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 7,627 are held by Qs Investors Limited Liability Corporation. Price T Rowe Assocs Md has 5.32M shares. Bartlett And Limited Liability reported 200 shares stake. Washington-based Perkins Coie Tru has invested 0.02% in CNA Financial Corporation (NYSE:CNA). Heartland reported 10,421 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. Assetmark Inc has invested 0% in CNA Financial Corporation (NYSE:CNA). Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale holds 0% or 2,158 shares in its portfolio. Utah Retirement Sys reported 0% of its portfolio in CNA Financial Corporation (NYSE:CNA). Cibc Asset Management has invested 0% in CNA Financial Corporation (NYSE:CNA). Rafferty Asset Mngmt Limited Liability Corp owns 5,682 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. 625,648 were reported by Vanguard Group Inc. Royal London Asset Limited holds 0% in CNA Financial Corporation (NYSE:CNA) or 12,481 shares. Glenmede Trust Na reported 80,640 shares stake. Guggenheim Ltd Com reported 9,673 shares. Charles Schwab Investment Mgmt Incorporated invested 0% in CNA Financial Corporation (NYSE:CNA).

More notable recent CNA Financial Corporation (NYSE:CNA) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Does CNA Financial Corporation’s (NYSE:CNA) P/E Ratio Signal A Buying Opportunity? – Yahoo Finance” on June 30, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “AM Best Assigns Issue Credit Rating to CNA Financial Corporationâ€™s Senior Unsecured Notes – Yahoo Finance” published on May 01, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “CNA Financial Corp. to Host Earnings Call – Yahoo Finance” on August 05, 2019. More interesting news about CNA Financial Corporation (NYSE:CNA) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “Earnings Scheduled For August 5, 2019 – Benzinga” published on August 05, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “CNA Financial Corp (CNA) Q2 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 05, 2019.

Analysts await UGI Corporation (NYSE:UGI) to report earnings on November, 11. They expect $-0.02 earnings per share, down 122.22% or $0.11 from last year’s $0.09 per share. After $0.13 actual earnings per share reported by UGI Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -115.38% negative EPS growth.

Ftb Advisors Inc, which manages about $3.88 billion and $1.25 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Manpowergroup Inc Com Usd0.01 (NYSE:MAN) by 5,974 shares to 45,127 shares, valued at $3.73M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Aflac Inc Com Usd0.10 (NYSE:AFL) by 84,815 shares in the quarter, for a total of 86,257 shares, and has risen its stake in Analog Devices Inc Com Usd0.16 2/3 (NASDAQ:ADI).