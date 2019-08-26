Corda Investment Management Maintains Stake in Apple (AAPL); Oldfield Partners Llp Has Increased Its Holding in Ternium Sa (TX) by $2.21 Million

Corda Investment Management Llc increased its stake in Apple Inc (AAPL) by 128.1% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Corda Investment Management Llc bought 36,862 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.20% . The institutional investor held 65,637 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $12.47M, up from 28,775 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Corda Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Apple Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $915.77 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 4.62% or $9.82 during the last trading session, reaching $202.64. About 46.88M shares traded or 77.40% up from the average. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 12.18% since August 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.18% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 16/03/2018 – APPLE SAYS APPLE PAY CASH ISSUE RESOLVED; 07/05/2018 – Apple is set to open at record high as Buffett doubles down on praise for the company; 21/03/2018 – Apple: BlueFin Slashes iPhone Estimates for 2018; ‘Challenging’ Environment — Barron’s Blog; 19/03/2018 – Apple Inc. vs Papst Licensing GmbH & Co. KG | FWD Entered | 03/19/2018; 09/04/2018 – Apple: Nine More Apple Suppliers Commit to 100 % Clean Energy Production; 27/03/2018 – Apple hosted a Tuesday event at Chicago’s Lane Tech College Prep High School; 03/04/2018 – Apple Hires Artificial-Intelligence Executive From Rival Google; 27/03/2018 – Apple’s $299 iPad Pricing Available to Schools Only; 06/04/2018 – Apple’s Tim Cook: #MeToo, DACA activists and Parkland students are ‘heroes’; 19/04/2018 – TSMC is the world’s largest semiconductor foundry company and manufactures chips for Apple and its component suppliers

Oldfield Partners Llp increased its stake in Ternium Sa (TX) by 4.59% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Oldfield Partners Llp bought 81,900 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.77% . The institutional investor held 1.86 million shares of the steel and iron ore company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $50.75M, up from 1.78M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Oldfield Partners Llp who had been investing in Ternium Sa for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.21B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.44% or $0.41 during the last trading session, reaching $16.36. About 238,805 shares traded. Ternium S.A. (NYSE:TX) has declined 41.82% since August 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 41.82% the S&P500. Some Historical TX News: 09/05/2018 – TERNIUM SA TX.N : MORGAN STANLEY RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $45 FROM $40; 25/04/2018 – TERNIUM SA – EXPECTS COST/TON TO RISE SEQUENTIALLY AT MEXICAN UNIT; 17/04/2018 – TERNIUM TX.N CEO VEDOYA SAYS U.S. TARIFFS ON STEEL MAY LEAD TO UNFAIR COMPETITION FROM CHINESE STEEL; 25/04/2018 – TERNIUM 1Q EARNINGS PER ADS $1.87, EST. $1.28; 24/04/2018 – Ternium Files 2017 Form 20-F; 10/04/2018 – Brazil steelmaker Usiminas says shareholders reach agreement; 11/04/2018 – Consolidated Research: 2018 Summary Expectations for Ternium S.A, CNB Financial, Barrick Gold, New York Mortgage Trust, Ascendi; 02/05/2018 – TERNIUM HOLDERS APPROVE ALL RESOLUTIONS AT MEETINGS; 25/04/2018 – Ternium 1Q Net $422.1M; 15/05/2018 – TERNIUM SA TX.N : CREDIT SUISSE RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $50 FROM $35.80

