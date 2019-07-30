Corda Investment Management Lowered Its Holding in Diageo Plc (DEO) by $451,673 as Stock Value Rose; As Costco Wholesale Corp. (COST) Valuation Rose, Leuthold Group Has Trimmed by $360,096 Its Position

Leuthold Group Llc decreased its stake in Costco Wholesale Corp. (COST) by 3.19% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Leuthold Group Llc sold 1,488 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.98% with the market. The hedge fund held 45,193 shares of the department and specialty retail stores company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.94M, down from 46,681 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Leuthold Group Llc who had been investing in Costco Wholesale Corp. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $123.08B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.10% or $0.27 during the last trading session, reaching $279.86. About 310,031 shares traded. Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST) has risen 24.91% since July 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 20.48% the S&P500. Some Historical COST News: 23/03/2018 – Target, Kroger shares rise on merger report, but source tells CNBC there are no talks; 17/04/2018 – Former Costco Wholesale Executives Bring Transparency To Fast Food; 11/04/2018 – COSTCO MARCH U.S. COMP SALES EX-GAS UP 6.7%, EST. UP 4.6%; 24/04/2018 – Costco Raises Quarter Dividend to 57c Vs. 50c; 04/05/2018 – MOODY’S DOWNGRADES BEVMO’S CFR TO CAA1; OUTLOOK NEGATIVE; 25/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – U.S. Week Ahead: Looking for improvement in job growth nationwide as well as business at Costco; 07/03/2018 – COSTCO WHOLESALE CORP – NET SALES FOR QUARTER INCREASED 10.8 PERCENT, TO $32.28 BLN FROM $29.13 BLN LAST YEAR; 07/03/2018 – COSTCO SAYS SALES BENEFIT FROM SAM’S CLUB CLOSURES IS `SMALL’; 11/04/2018 – Costco Wholesale March Sales $12.92 Billion, Up 10.9%; 03/05/2018 – Blue Apron Sells Meal Kits at Costco

Corda Investment Management Llc decreased its stake in Diageo Plc (DEO) by 1.46% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Corda Investment Management Llc sold 2,771 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.07% with the market. The institutional investor held 186,652 shares of the beverages (production and distribution) company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $30.54M, down from 189,423 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Corda Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Diageo Plc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $100.13B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.03% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $167.86. About 258,175 shares traded. Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO) has risen 17.69% since July 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.26% the S&P500. Some Historical DEO News: 27/04/2018 – Diageo Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 16/05/2018 – Diageo PLC Launches $2 Bln Bonds; 11/04/2018 – Tesco outperforms as tension over Syria drags Britain’s FTSE down; 04/04/2018 – DIAGEO PLC – DIAGEO ANNOUNCES THE APPOINTMENT OF SUSAN KILSBY AS A NON-EXECUTIVE DIRECTOR, EFFECTIVE IMMEDIATELY; 24/05/2018 – DIAGEO HAS KICKED OFF AN AUCTION OF US-FOCUSED SPIRITS BRANDS INCLUDING GOLDSCHLAGER – SKY NEWS; 21/05/2018 – Diageo Brands Awarded Top Honors for Exceptional Quality and Craftsmanship at 18th Annual San Francisco World Spirits Competition; 08/03/2018 – St Thomas Source: Diageo USVI Signs Statement of Support for Employer Support of the Guard and Reserve; 02/05/2018 – Diageo Appoints New Executives in North America; 02/05/2018 – Diageo Appoints Ed Pilkington Chief Marketing and Innovation Officer, Diageo North America; 15/05/2018 – NEW DEAL: Diageo $Benchmark; 2Y, 2Y FRN, 5Y, 10Y

Corda Investment Management Llc, which manages about $545.28 million and $864.31 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Bank Of New York Mellon Corp Com (NYSE:BK) by 8,962 shares to 234,193 shares, valued at $11.81M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 36,862 shares in the quarter, for a total of 65,637 shares, and has risen its stake in Kraft Heinz Com.

More notable recent Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO) news were published by: Fool.com which released: “Diageo Makes Its Move to Dominate Premium Spirits – The Motley Fool” on December 02, 2018, also Forbes.com with their article: “What Effect Could Diageo’s Productivity Program Have On Its Financial Performance In The Near Term? – Forbes” published on July 24, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Diageo: A Premiumization Play At A Premium Price – Seeking Alpha” on July 10, 2019. More interesting news about Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “A Deep Analysis Of Diageo – Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO) – Seeking Alpha” published on June 27, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Diageo: A Longer Historical Perspective – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 11, 2019.

Leuthold Group Llc, which manages about $1.60B and $743.38 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Walt Disney Co. (NYSE:DIS) by 16,745 shares to 69,529 shares, valued at $7.72 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Centene Corp. (NYSE:CNC) by 79,792 shares in the quarter, for a total of 165,476 shares, and has risen its stake in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB).

Analysts await Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST) to report earnings on October, 3. They expect $2.53 EPS, up 7.20% or $0.17 from last year’s $2.36 per share. COST’s profit will be $1.11B for 27.65 P/E if the $2.53 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.89 actual EPS reported by Costco Wholesale Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 33.86% EPS growth.

More notable recent Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Meridian Bioscience Reports Third Quarter 2019 Operating Results – Nasdaq” on July 30, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Texas shale pioneers struggle to appease investors, compete with majors – Nasdaq” published on July 30, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Is Fidelity Contrafund (FCNTX) a Strong Mutual Fund Pick Right Now? – Nasdaq” on July 29, 2019. More interesting news about Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Will Cost Woes Hurt B&G Foods (BGS) This Earnings Season? – Nasdaq” published on July 29, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Will Fortune Brands (FBHS) Disappoint This Earnings Season? – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 30, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.26 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.22, from 1.04 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 49 investors sold COST shares while 392 reduced holdings. 119 funds opened positions while 437 raised stakes. 300.70 million shares or 10.74% less from 336.90 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Norinchukin Savings Bank The holds 130,701 shares or 0.4% of its portfolio. Monetary Mngmt Gp Inc has 3,875 shares. Putnam Investments Limited Liability Company stated it has 0.02% of its portfolio in Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST). Ls Investment Limited Liability Company has 0.26% invested in Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST) for 16,963 shares. Leisure Capital Mngmt reported 7,048 shares. Timber Creek Capital Ltd Co holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST) for 150 shares. Sumitomo Life Ins Com, a Japan-based fund reported 16,913 shares. Fiduciary Fincl Of The Southwest Tx owns 12,850 shares or 0.91% of their US portfolio. 5,100 were accumulated by Westwood Il. 4,582 are owned by Lombard Odier Asset Mgmt (Europe) Limited. Marble Harbor Inv Counsel Ltd Limited Liability Company has invested 0.16% of its portfolio in Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST). Mark Sheptoff Finance Planning Ltd Liability Corp owns 2,535 shares. Nelson Roberts Advisors Ltd Liability invested 3.34% of its portfolio in Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST). Moreover, Dynamic Advisor Solutions Lc has 0.7% invested in Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST). Guyasuta Invest Advsr accumulated 1,018 shares.