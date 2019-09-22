Corda Investment Management Increases Holding in Simon Ppty Group (SPG); Robeco Institutional Asset Management Stake in Ventas (VTR) Lifted as Stock Rose

Robeco Institutional Asset Management increased its stake in Ventas Inc (VTR) by 12.67% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Robeco Institutional Asset Management bought 30,723 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.09% . The institutional investor held 273,217 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $18.68 million, up from 242,494 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management who had been investing in Ventas Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $26.90 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.08% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $72.21. About 3.92M shares traded or 100.39% up from the average. Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR) has risen 21.42% since September 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.42% the S&P500. Some Historical VTR News: 05/03/2018 HCP and Atria Senior Living Announce Agreement to Transition Management of 24 Senior Housing Communities to Atria; 27/04/2018 – CORRECT: BKD/VENTAS PACT LIKELY REMOVES OVERHANG ON VTR: RBC; 27/04/2018 – Land & Buildings Comments on Brookdale and Ventas Announcements; 27/04/2018 – Ventas to Pursue Sale of Brookdale Portfolio Properties Totaling Up to $30 Million in Cash Rent; 27/04/2018 – VENTAS INC – UPDATES AND IMPROVES 2018 GUIDANCE; 27/04/2018 – BROOKDALE HOLDER LAND & BUILDINGS `THRILLED’ WITH VENTAS NEWS; 20/04/2018 – DJ Ventas Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (VTR); 27/04/2018 – VENTAS INC SEES 2018 NAREIT FFO SHR $3.76; 27/04/2018 – Brookdale Holder Land & Buildings `Thrilled’ on Ventas Agreement; 27/04/2018 – BROOKDALE SENIOR LIVING INC – ENTERED INTO DEFINITIVE AGREEMENTS TO RESTRUCTURE COMPANY’S PORTFOLIO OF 128 COMMUNITIES LEASED FROM VENTAS

Corda Investment Management Llc increased its stake in Simon Ppty Group (SPG) by 3.14% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Corda Investment Management Llc bought 3,461 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.75% . The institutional investor held 113,687 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $18.16 million, up from 110,226 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Corda Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Simon Ppty Group for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $47.76 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.27% or $0.42 during the last trading session, reaching $155.04. About 1.39 million shares traded. Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG) has declined 5.62% since September 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.62% the S&P500. Some Historical SPG News: 27/04/2018 – Simon Property 1Q Rev $1.4B; 21/05/2018 – The Transformation Of The Shops At Riverside Begins Exciting Third Phase; 20/03/2018 – Deason’s call for Xerox to waive advance notice bylaw has precedent; 27/04/2018 – Simon Property Group Bumps Up Guidance — Earnings Review; 21/05/2018 – Simon to Install Ultra-Fast Electric Vehicle Chargers at more than 30 Shopping Centers; 12/03/2018 – Bankrupt Bon-Ton Stores races to find life-saving deal; 29/03/2018 – New Research Coverage Highlights Capital Senior Living, Lands’ End, Equity Residential, RLJ Lodging Trust, Simon Property Group; 27/04/2018 – Simon Property 1Q Portfolio Net Operating Income Rose 4.8%; 19/03/2018 – S&P Affirms All Ratings on Simon Property Group, Including ‘A’ Corporate Credit Rating; 27/04/2018 – Simon Property 1Q U.S. Malls, Premium Outlets Base Minimun Rent Rose 3.2%

Investors sentiment increased to 1.18 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.06, from 1.12 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 47 investors sold VTR shares while 185 reduced holdings. 68 funds opened positions while 205 raised stakes. 313.78 million shares or 4.88% more from 299.19 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Ibm Retirement Fund holds 5,563 shares. Morgan Stanley has 0.04% invested in Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR) for 2.15M shares. Gradient Invests Ltd Llc invested 0% of its portfolio in Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR). California-based Cohen Cap has invested 0.37% in Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR). The United Kingdom-based Lombard Odier Asset Mngmt (Europe) Limited has invested 0.02% in Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR). A D Beadell Investment Counsel has invested 0.8% in Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR). Grs Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 8.03% or 198,500 shares in its portfolio. Da Davidson Co has 56,157 shares. 6,850 were accumulated by Brown Advisory Securities Ltd Liability. New York-based State Common Retirement Fund has invested 0.06% in Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR). Bb&T Secs Limited Company has invested 0.11% in Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR). Highstreet Asset owns 5,928 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Macquarie Grp Inc Limited holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR) for 176,121 shares. Jpmorgan Chase & reported 14.93 million shares or 0.2% of all its holdings. Hm Payson & owns 0% invested in Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR) for 420 shares.

Robeco Institutional Asset Management, which manages about $28.36 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ncr Corp New (NYSE:NCR) by 10,339 shares to 18,976 shares, valued at $591,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Kla (NASDAQ:KLAC) by 74,712 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 49,302 shares, and cut its stake in Urban Outfitters Inc (NASDAQ:URBN).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.93 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.34, from 1.27 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 54 investors sold SPG shares while 222 reduced holdings. 65 funds opened positions while 193 raised stakes. 284.91 million shares or 0.35% less from 285.92 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Da Davidson holds 0.01% or 4,288 shares in its portfolio. Voloridge Mgmt holds 0.39% in Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG) or 87,537 shares. Brinker Cap stated it has 0.02% of its portfolio in Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG). Charter Trust invested in 0.18% or 9,916 shares. 21,935 are held by Jefferies Gp Ltd Com. Texas Permanent School Fund holds 59,588 shares. Germany-based Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale has invested 0.34% in Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG). Financial Bank Hapoalim Bm owns 4,113 shares. Everence Management invested in 8,601 shares. Great West Life Assurance Can has invested 0.27% in Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG). Delta Asset Limited Liability Company Tn accumulated 475 shares. Private Tru Co Na holds 1,327 shares. Robeco Institutional Asset Mngmt Bv reported 0.15% stake. Davy Asset Mgmt accumulated 1,806 shares or 0.09% of the stock. Corda Investment Mngmt Lc holds 1.97% or 113,687 shares.

Corda Investment Management Llc, which manages about $545.28 million and $921.98 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Procter Gamble Co Com (NYSE:PG) by 15,370 shares to 369,256 shares, valued at $40.49 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Deere & Co Com (NYSE:DE) by 2,562 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 163,695 shares, and cut its stake in Merck & Co Inc. Com (NYSE:MRK).