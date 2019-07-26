Corda Investment Management Increased Its Pepsico Com (PEP) Holding by $554,246; As Omnicell (OMCL) Share Price Rose, Holder Summit Creek Advisors Has Lowered Position

Summit Creek Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Omnicell Inc. (OMCL) by 23.06% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Summit Creek Advisors Llc sold 52,977 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.85% with the market. The institutional investor held 176,722 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $14.29 million, down from 229,699 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Summit Creek Advisors Llc who had been investing in Omnicell Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.91 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.23% or $0.16 during the last trading session, reaching $70.67. About 453,807 shares traded or 15.03% up from the average. Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL) has risen 73.99% since July 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 69.56% the S&P500. Some Historical OMCL News: 20/03/2018 – Omnicell to Showcase Industry-Leading Medication Management Automation Platform and Solutions at the European Association of Hospital Pharmacists Congress; 10/04/2018 – Omnicell’s Medication Management Automation Portfolio to Be Featured at the American Organization of Nurse Executives 2018 Conference; 26/04/2018 – OMNICELL INC – COMPANY EXPECTS 2018 NON-GAAP REVENUE TO BE BETWEEN $780 MLN AND $800 MLN; 10/05/2018 – Sentara RMH Medical Center Partners with Omnicell to Enhance Efficiency, Safety in Central Pharmacy Operations; 26/04/2018 – Omnicell 1Q EPS 7c; 26/04/2018 – OMNICELL INC OMCL.O FY2018 SHR VIEW $1.97, REV VIEW $790.3 MLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 26/04/2018 – OMNICELL- SEES 2018 NON-GAAP REVENUE TO BE BETWEEN $780 MLN AND $800 MLN, AND NON-GAAP EARNINGS TO BE BETWEEN $1.85 AND $2.05 PER SHARE; 26/04/2018 – Omnicell Sees 2Q Adj EPS 36c-Adj EPS 42c; 27/03/2018 – Mercyhealth Adopts Omnicell’s XR2 Automated Central Pharmacy System to Enhance Patient Safety; 10/04/2018 – Omnicell’s Medication Management Automation Portfolio to Be Featured at the American Organization of Nurse Executives 2018 Conf

Corda Investment Management Llc increased its stake in Pepsico Inc Com (PEP) by 1.82% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Corda Investment Management Llc bought 4,543 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.35% with the market. The institutional investor held 254,386 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $31.17M, up from 249,843 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Corda Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Pepsico Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $180.35B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.17% or $0.22 during the last trading session, reaching $128.99. About 2.80M shares traded. PepsiCo, Inc. (NYSE:PEP) has risen 33.14% since July 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 28.71% the S&P500. Some Historical PEP News: 26/04/2018 – PepsiCo Plans Ad Blitz to Buoy Its Soda Business; 19/03/2018 – Scores of Big Apple convenience stores have run out of Doritos, Cheetos and other Frito-Lay products â€” and snack fans can blame PepsiCo Chief Executive Indra Nooyi for their less crunchy lunches; 26/05/2018 – News (PK): PepsiCo to buy Bare Foods; 09/03/2018 – PepsiCo Foundation and GENYOUth Partner to Conquer Hunger Among Students By Expanding “Grab-n-Go” School Breakfast Programs; 06/03/2018 – PEPSI-COLA PHILIPPINES SAYS STORAGE FEES SUBJECT TO NEGOTIATION; 18/04/2018 – PepsiCo Sees Sugarless Gatorade Refreshing Sports-Drink Demand; 06/03/2018 – PEPSI COLA PRODUCTS PHILS INC PIP.PS – IS REQUESTING THE SUGAR REGULATORY ADMINISTRATION FOR RECLASSIFICATION OF HIGH FRUCTOSE CORN SYRUP IMPORTS; 25/05/2018 – MEDIA-PepsiCo to buy the Fruit and Veggie Snack Maker Bare Foods- NYT; 26/04/2018 – PepsiCo 1Q Europe Sub-Saharan Africa Rev $1.67B; 19/03/2018 – Calise Partners Names Susan Scull Executive Director, Client Strategy

More notable recent Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL) news were published by: Streetinsider.com which released: “Omnicell (OMCL) Responds to Short Seller GlassHouse Research – StreetInsider.com” on July 15, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Glancy Prongay & Murray Reminds Investors of Looming Deadline in the Class Action Lawsuit Against Omnicell, Inc. – Yahoo Finance” published on July 24, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Ryder System, Inc. (R) – Yahoo Finance” on June 27, 2019. More interesting news about Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Announces That a Class Action Lawsuit Has Been Filed Against Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ: OMCL) and Encourages Omnicell Investors to Contact the Firm – Yahoo Finance” published on July 19, 2019 as well as Prnewswire.com‘s news article titled: “OMCL CLASS ACTION ALERT: Bernstein Liebhard LLP Announces That a Securities Class Action Lawsuit has Been Filed Against Omnicell Inc.– OMCL – PRNewswire” with publication date: July 19, 2019.

Since February 1, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 4 insider sales for $361,804 activity. 2,509 shares were sold by Taborga Jorge R., worth $161,237 on Friday, February 1.

Summit Creek Advisors Llc, which manages about $971.18M and $561.04 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Spartan Motors Inc (NASDAQ:SPAR) by 55,161 shares to 634,008 shares, valued at $5.60 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Descartes Systems Group (NASDAQ:DSGX) by 57,113 shares in the quarter, for a total of 421,090 shares, and has risen its stake in Grand Canyon Education (NASDAQ:LOPE).

More notable recent PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “PepsiCo (PEP) Q2 Earnings Beat, Segmental Results Drive Sales – Nasdaq” on July 09, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “PepsiCo: A 10-Year, Full-Cycle Analysis – Seeking Alpha” published on July 26, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “This Major Marijuana Grower Reiterates Its Desire to Find a Beverage Partner – Nasdaq” on July 11, 2019. More interesting news about PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Better Buy: Procter & Gamble vs. Coca-Cola – Nasdaq” published on July 13, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Is PepsiCo Stock a Buy Today? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 26, 2019.

