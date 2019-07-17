Corda Investment Management Increased Holding in Cna Finl (CNA); Bank N S Halifax (BNS) Holder Letko Brosseau & Associates Upped Holding by $8.99 Million as Market Value Declined

Corda Investment Management Llc increased its stake in Cna Finl Corp (CNA) by 6.03% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Corda Investment Management Llc bought 18,680 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.26% with the market. The institutional investor held 328,246 shares of the property-casualty insurers company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $14.23M, up from 309,566 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Corda Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Cna Finl Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $12.95 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.89% or $0.43 during the last trading session, reaching $47.69. About 59,172 shares traded. CNA Financial Corporation (NYSE:CNA) has declined 1.99% since July 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.42% the S&P500. Some Historical CNA News: 12/04/2018 – CNA Appoints Mark James as Senior Vice Pres, Global Reinsurance; 13/03/2018 – Singapore News: [CNA] Broadcom to end bid for Qualcomm, keeps plan to move to US; 29/03/2018 – Singapore News: [CNA] Exclusive: German military report Airbus A400M transport still in trouble; 29/05/2018 – BRAZIL FARM LOBBY CNA ESTIMATES LOSSES DUE TO NINE-DAY TRUCKERS STRIKE AMOUNTS TO 6.6 BLN REAIS -STATEMENT; 26/04/2018 – CNA Financial Expects D. Craig Mense to Officially Transition CFO Role to James Anderson During 3Q 2018; 18/03/2018 – Singapore News: [CNA] CACI seeks to break up General Dynamics’ acquisition of CSRA; 30/04/2018 – CNA Financial 1Q EPS $1.07; 20/03/2018 – Singapore News: [CNA] Exclusive: Salesforce in advanced talks to buy MuleSoft; 09/05/2018 – Hagens Berman: Class-Action Lawsuit Accuses CNA Financial of Bait-and-Switch Premium Increases for Long-Term Care Insurance; 26/04/2018 – CNA FINANCIAL CORP – CNA WILL EMPLOY THEIR SUCCESSION PLAN AND APPOINT AN INTERNAL CANDIDATE TO SUCCEED MENSE

Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc increased its stake in Bank N S Halifax (BNS) by 2.21% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc bought 169,632 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.99% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 7.84 million shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $417.40M, up from 7.67 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc who had been investing in Bank N S Halifax for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $64.09B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.31% or $0.17 during the last trading session, reaching $52.92. About 307,761 shares traded. The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS) has declined 15.79% since July 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 20.22% the S&P500. Some Historical BNS News: 10/04/2018 – SCOTIABANK HAS BEEN `ADVOCATE’ OF CANADA MORTGAGE RULE CHANGES; 29/05/2018 – Bank of Nova Scotia 2Q Rev C$7.06B; 15/05/2018 – Bank of Nova Scotia Adds Texas Capital, Exits Avis Budget: 13F; 11/05/2018 – Fitch Affirms Scotiabank Peru S.A.A. at ‘A-‘; Outlook Stable; 29/05/2018 – SCOTIABANK `CONFIDENT’ IN PROTECTING CLIENTS FROM CYBER ATTACKS; 29/05/2018 – SCOTIABANK CEO SAYS COST-CUTTING A YEAR AHEAD OF SCHEDULE; 29/05/2018 – Canada’s Scotiabank beats earnings expectations; 29/05/2018 – Bank of Nova Scotia 2Q Net Interest Income C$3.95B; 25/04/2018 – LAUNCH: Bank of Nova Scotia $500m Prime Auto ABS, SSTRT 2018-1; 29/05/2018 – Bank of Nova Scotia 2Q-End Common Equity Tier 1 Capital Ratio 12%

Corda Investment Management Llc, which manages about $545.28 million and $864.31 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Pfizer Inc Com (NYSE:PFE) by 10,586 shares to 648,918 shares, valued at $27.56 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Deere & Co Com (NYSE:DE) by 3,695 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 166,257 shares, and cut its stake in Merck & Co Inc. Com (NYSE:MRK).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.19 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.18, from 1.01 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 21 investors sold CNA shares while 51 reduced holdings. 32 funds opened positions while 54 raised stakes. 268.58 million shares or 0.31% less from 269.42 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Gp has 0% invested in CNA Financial Corporation (NYSE:CNA) for 495 shares. Robeco Institutional Asset Bv invested in 1.11 million shares or 0.18% of the stock. Signaturefd Llc reported 0% in CNA Financial Corporation (NYSE:CNA). River Road Asset Mgmt Ltd invested in 0.73% or 749,838 shares. Stevens Management Ltd Partnership owns 0.02% invested in CNA Financial Corporation (NYSE:CNA) for 10,344 shares. Parametrica reported 7,490 shares stake. State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue, a Alaska-based fund reported 3,039 shares. Prudential Fincl Inc stated it has 311,833 shares. Tiverton Asset Mgmt Limited Com invested in 0.02% or 8,099 shares. Caxton Assoc LP holds 10,649 shares or 0.07% of its portfolio. Royal Bancshares Of Canada invested 0% of its portfolio in CNA Financial Corporation (NYSE:CNA). 130,942 are held by Aperio Group Lc. Arrowstreet Capital Ltd Partnership owns 85,227 shares. Alliancebernstein Lp, New York-based fund reported 17,387 shares. Charles Schwab Mngmt Inc invested in 167,949 shares.

