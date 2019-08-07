Corda Investment Management Holding in Walt Disney Com (DIS) Upped by $3.22 Million as Share Price Rose; Louisiana Pac (LPX) Shareholder Frontfour Capital Group Has Cut Its Stake

Frontfour Capital Group Llc decreased its stake in Louisiana Pac Corp (LPX) by 69.54% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Frontfour Capital Group Llc sold 137,552 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.49% . The hedge fund held 60,242 shares of the forest products company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.47M, down from 197,794 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Frontfour Capital Group Llc who had been investing in Louisiana Pac Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.85B market cap company. The stock decreased 6.93% or $1.72 during the last trading session, reaching $23.1. About 7.85 million shares traded or 275.48% up from the average. Louisiana-Pacific Corporation (NYSE:LPX) has declined 1.69% since August 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.69% the S&P500. Some Historical LPX News: 07/05/2018 – LOUISIANA-PACIFIC CORP – CONTINUE TO BE ON TRACK TO ACHIEVE TARGETED 12-14% FULL YEAR REVENUE GROWTH FOR SMARTSIDE; 15/03/2018 Louisiana-Pacific Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average; 07/05/2018 – LP Invests $45 Million in Off-site Framing Manufacturer EntekraTM; 24/04/2018 – Washington-Based Remodeler and Homebuilder Updates His Own Home Using LP® SmartSide® Trim & Siding; 07/05/2018 – Louisiana-Pacific 1Q EPS 62c; 04/05/2018 – LP Announces Quarterly Dividend; 17/04/2018 – Louisiana-Pacific May Benefit, Industry Best in More Than 4 Yrs; 21/04/2018 – DJ Louisiana-Pacific Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (LPX); 07/05/2018 – Louisiana-Pacific 1Q Net $90.9M; 07/05/2018 – LOUISIANA-PACIFIC 1Q ADJ. EBITDA CONT OPS $159M, EST. $169.4M

Corda Investment Management Llc increased its stake in Walt Disney Com (DIS) by 21.04% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Corda Investment Management Llc bought 29,031 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.86% . The institutional investor held 166,986 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $18.54M, up from 137,955 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Corda Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Walt Disney Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $255.58B market cap company. The stock increased 2.58% or $3.57 during the last trading session, reaching $141.87. About 15.34M shares traded or 73.30% up from the average. The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) has risen 26.97% since August 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.97% the S&P500. Some Historical DIS News: 06/04/2018 – Netflix offering more than $300 mln for billboard company; 30/05/2018 – Trump wades into furor over racist Roseanne Barr tweet; 09/05/2018 – MediaConfidntial: Report: James Murdoch Won’t Be Joining Disney; 17/05/2018 – Hollywood Rpter: Disney Channel Renews Animated Series ‘Big City Greens’ Ahead of Premiere; 28/04/2018 – Wanda opens doors to Chinese film metropolis but turns focus back home; 03/04/2018 – Disney offers to buy Sky News to ease Murdoch fears; 12/04/2018 – Disney Forced Into Takeover Offer for Sky by U.K. Authority; 17/05/2018 – Suzanne Scott to head Fox News; 14/03/2018 – Disney puts focus on streaming in strategic restructuring; 21/05/2018 – Britain unlikely to investigate Comcast bid for Sky, says minister

Corda Investment Management Llc, which manages about $545.28M and $864.31 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Merck & Co Inc. Com (NYSE:MRK) by 5,103 shares to 282,095 shares, valued at $23.46 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Pfizer Inc Com (NYSE:PFE) by 10,586 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 648,918 shares, and cut its stake in Starbucks Corp (NASDAQ:SBUX).

