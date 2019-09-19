Corda Investment Management Holding in Deere & Co Com (DE) Has Cut by $422,730 as Shares Rose; First Foundation Advisors Lowered Philip Morris International In (PM) Position as Share Price Declined

Corda Investment Management Llc decreased its stake in Deere & Co Com (DE) by 1.54% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Corda Investment Management Llc sold 2,562 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.67% . The institutional investor held 163,695 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $27.13 million, down from 166,257 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Corda Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Deere & Co Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $52.07 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.85% or $1.39 during the last trading session, reaching $165.38. About 1.11 million shares traded. Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) has risen 19.86% since September 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 19.86% the S&P500. Some Historical DE News: 18/05/2018 – Deere & Co 2Q Rev $10.72B; 12/03/2018 – DEERE & CO REPORTS FEB. 2018 RETAIL SALES FOR U.S. AND CANADA SELECTED TURF & UTILITY EQUIPMENT FLAT; 18/05/2018 – DEERE SAYS SUPPLY CONSTRAINTS ISSUES HAVE IMPROVED VERY NICELY; 22/03/2018 – Deere & Co. CDS Widens 6 Bps, Most in 2 Years; 18/05/2018 – DEERE SAYS FARM MACHINERY SALES IN NORTH, SOUTH AMERICA ARE MAKING “SOLID GAINS” AND CONSTRUCTION EQUIPMENT SALES ARE CONTINUING TO MOVE SHARPLY HIGHER; 30/04/2018 – Deere&Co signs groundbreaking Nigeria deal; 18/05/2018 – DEERE 2Q ADJ EPS $3.14, EST. $3.31; 21/03/2018 – DEERE & CO CEO SAYS WILL CUT COSTS TO OFFSET TARIFFS IMPACT; 18/05/2018 – DEERE 2Q ADJ. EPS $3.14, EST. $3.31; BOOSTS YEAR ADJ. NET VIEW; 18/05/2018 – DEERE REPORTS SECOND-QUARTER NET INCOME OF $1.208 BILLION

First Foundation Advisors decreased its stake in Philip Morris International In (PM) by 16.28% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. First Foundation Advisors sold 53,290 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.53% . The hedge fund held 274,085 shares of the farming and seeds and milling company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $21.52 million, down from 327,375 at the end of the previous reported quarter. First Foundation Advisors who had been investing in Philip Morris International In for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $111.34 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.64% or $0.46 during the last trading session, reaching $71.56. About 7.01M shares traded or 6.01% up from the average. Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) has declined 3.47% since September 19, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.47% the S&P500. Some Historical PM News: 19/04/2018 – Philip Morris Volumes Drop — Earnings Review; 19/04/2018 – Philip Morris 1Q South and Southeast Asia Cigarette and Heated Tobacco Unit Volume Up 6.1%; 02/05/2018 – Contrarius Adds Philip Morris, Exits Cheesecake Factory: 13F; 19/04/2018 – Philip Morris on track for worst day in a decade as iQOS growth in Japan ‘plateaus’; 19/04/2018 – Philip Morris 1Q L&M Cigarette Shipment Volume Down 12.3%; 02/05/2018 – Philip Morris International Inc. to Host Webcast of 2018 Annual Meeting of Shareholders; 19/04/2018 – PHILIP MORRIS SEES 2018 CAPITAL EXPENDITURES OF ABOUT $1.7B; 19/04/2018 – PHILIP MORRIS INTERNATIONAL INC PM.N SEES FY 2018 SHR $5.25 TO $5.40; 29/03/2018 – Philip Morris Amends Bylaws to Allow for Increase of Board to 14 Directors From 13; 26/04/2018 – Philip Morris International Inc. (PMI) Files Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q

Corda Investment Management Llc, which manages about $545.28 million and $921.98M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Us Bancorp Com (NYSE:USB) by 18,245 shares to 418,984 shares, valued at $21.95 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Alphabet Inc Cla by 436 shares in the quarter, for a total of 7,501 shares, and has risen its stake in Ishares Short Maturity Bond Etf.

Analysts await Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) to report earnings on November, 20. They expect $2.16 earnings per share, down 6.09% or $0.14 from last year’s $2.3 per share. DE’s profit will be $680.13M for 19.14 P/E if the $2.16 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.71 actual earnings per share reported by Deere & Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -20.30% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.8 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.13, from 0.93 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 60 investors sold DE shares while 336 reduced holdings. 100 funds opened positions while 216 raised stakes. 206.93 million shares or 1.56% less from 210.20 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Nelson Roberts Invest Advsr Limited Liability Company invested in 271 shares. Wyoming-based Cypress Capital Ltd Liability Corp (Wy) has invested 0.04% in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE). Welch And Forbes Limited Liability Company has invested 0.03% of its portfolio in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE). Creative Planning stated it has 48,080 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. Signaturefd Ltd Com invested 0.05% in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE). Glob Endowment Mgmt Lp holds 0.05% or 2,920 shares. 5,183 are owned by Ashfield Capital Prns Ltd Company. 2,740 are held by Checchi Cap Advisers. Cwm Ltd Liability Co has 0.01% invested in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) for 3,769 shares. Ls Investment Advsrs Ltd Com stated it has 0.11% in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE). Sg Americas Secs Llc stated it has 65,046 shares. Halsey Ct invested in 2.27% or 76,610 shares. Manufacturers Life Insur The accumulated 339,141 shares or 0.07% of the stock. Hellman Jordan Mngmt Incorporated Ma stated it has 6,326 shares or 1.43% of all its holdings. Violich Management reported 5,225 shares.

Since April 29, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 insider sales for $211,675 activity.

Analysts await Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) to report earnings on October, 17. They expect $1.37 earnings per share, down 4.86% or $0.07 from last year’s $1.44 per share. PM’s profit will be $2.13B for 13.06 P/E if the $1.37 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.46 actual earnings per share reported by Philip Morris International Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -6.16% negative EPS growth.