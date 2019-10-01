Corda Investment Management Holding in China Mobile LTD (CHL) Raised as Stock Declined; Fastenal Co (FAST) Holder Parthenon Increased Its Holding by $4.84 Million

Parthenon Llc increased its stake in Fastenal Co (FAST) by 100.31% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Parthenon Llc bought 151,218 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.07% . The hedge fund held 301,972 shares of the building materials company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $9.84 million, up from 150,754 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Parthenon Llc who had been investing in Fastenal Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $17.87 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 4.59% or $1.5 during the last trading session, reaching $31.17. About 5.75 million shares traded or 30.82% up from the average. Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST) has risen 9.84% since October 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.84% the S&P500.

Corda Investment Management Llc increased its stake in China Mobile Ltd (CHL) by 8.92% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Corda Investment Management Llc bought 13,116 shares as the company’s stock declined 10.43% . The institutional investor held 160,142 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $7.25 million, up from 147,026 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Corda Investment Management Llc who had been investing in China Mobile Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $169.87 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.31% or $0.13 during the last trading session, reaching $41.53. About 1.18 million shares traded or 65.86% up from the average. China Mobile Limited (NYSE:CHL) has declined 4.40% since October 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 4.40% the S&P500. Some Historical CHL News: 20/04/2018 – CHINA MOBILE LTD 0941.HK – QTRLY 2018 MOBILE BUSINESS AVERAGE REVENUE PER USER PER MONTH RMB55.7; 14/05/2018 – CHINA TOWER- EXPECTED 2018 CAPITAL EXPENDITURE ABOUT RMB 34 BLN; 22/03/2018 – CHINA MOBILE LTD – FY TOTAL NUMBER OF MOBILE CUSTOMERS WAS 887 MLN, A NET ADDITION OF 38.30 MLN; 22/03/2018 – CHINA MOBILE LTD – FY PROFIT ATTRIBUTABLE RMB 114,279 MLN VS RMB108,741 MLN; 22/03/2018 – CHINA MOBILE LTD 0941.HK – WILL STRIVE TO ACHIEVE TOTAL NUMBER OF CONNECTIONS EXCEEDING 1.4 BLN IN 2018; 22/03/2018 – CHINA MOBILE LTD 0941.HK – FY OPERATING REVENUE WAS RMB740.5 BLN, UP BY 4.5%; 22/03/2018 – China Mobile Profit Gains as Data Use Makes Up for Drop in Fees; 22/03/2018 – China Mobile 2017 Net Profit Up 5.1% at CNY114.28 Billion; 22/03/2018 – CHINA MOBILE FY NET INCOME 114.3B YUAN, EST. 113.77B YUAN; 22/03/2018 – CHINA MOBILE LTD 0941.HK – ORDINARY FINAL DIVIDEND OF HK$1.582 PER SHARE WAS PROPOSED

Parthenon Llc, which manages about $549.61 million and $466.29M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Procter And Gamble Co (NYSE:PG) by 4,157 shares to 161,326 shares, valued at $17.69 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

Since July 18, 2019, it had 3 insider purchases, and 0 selling transactions for $138,472 activity. $76,218 worth of Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST) shares were bought by Johnson Daniel L..

