Corda Investment Management Holding in Apple (AAPL) Has Raised as Share Price Rose; As Consolidated Watr Co (CWCO) Stock Rose, First Manhattan Company Trimmed Stake

First Manhattan Company decreased its stake in Consolidated Watr Co (CWCO) by 6.87% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. First Manhattan Company sold 50,700 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.68% . The hedge fund held 686,863 shares of the water supply company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.84 million, down from 737,563 at the end of the previous reported quarter. First Manhattan Company who had been investing in Consolidated Watr Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $224.66 million market cap company. The stock decreased 0.07% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $14.95. About 29,538 shares traded. Consolidated Water Co. Ltd. (NASDAQ:CWCO) has risen 0.57% since August 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.57% the S&P500. Some Historical CWCO News: 10/05/2018 – Consolidated Water 1Q EPS 14c; 19/03/2018 – Consolidated Water 2017 Rev $62.3M; 19/03/2018 – Consolidated Water 2017 EPS 41c; 06/03/2018 Consolidated Water Co. Ltd. To Host Fourth Quarter and Full Year Conference Call On Monday, March 19, 2018; 09/03/2018 – Consolidated Water Co. Ltd. Declares Second Quarter Cash Dividend; 07/03/2018 – Consolidated Water Provides Update on Rosarito Project; 19/03/2018 – Consolidated Water Co. Ltd. Reports Full Year 2017 Results And Announces Record And Meeting Dates For 2018 Shareholders’; 10/05/2018 – Consolidated Water 1Q Rev $15.3M; 07/03/2018 – CONSOLIDATED WATER CO LTD – AGREEMENT CALLS FOR NSC TO RETAIN A MINIMUM OF 25% OF EQUITY IN AGUAS DE ROSARITO S.A.P.l. DE C.V; 04/05/2018 – Consolidated Water Co. Ltd. To Host First Quarter Conference Call On Friday, May 11, 2018

Corda Investment Management Llc increased its stake in Apple Inc (AAPL) by 128.1% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Corda Investment Management Llc bought 36,862 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.20% . The institutional investor held 65,637 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $12.47M, up from 28,775 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Corda Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Apple Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $933.21 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.36% or $4.76 during the last trading session, reaching $206.5. About 28.81M shares traded or 8.05% up from the average. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 12.18% since August 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.18% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 24/05/2018 – US jury awards Apple $539m in Samsung patent retrial: CNET; 20/05/2018 – Google takes aim at Apple and Spotify with paid-for music streaming service; 04/05/2018 – Apple’s Corporate Bond Holdings Drop for First Time Since 2013; 17/05/2018 – North Carolina Beefs Up Tax Breaks as Apple Scouts New Sites; 14/05/2018 – TIAA-CREF Adds Aptiv, Exits Baidu, Cuts Apple: 13F; 16/05/2018 – Apple is reportedly vetting North Carolina as a potential site for its new campus; 01/05/2018 – But Apple’s runaway growth over the past few years has saddled it with big expectations. The question is, is Apple diversifying fast enough?; 01/05/2018 – Apple suppliers popping after-hours following the tech giant’s strong earnings report; 19/03/2018 – APPLE INC AAPL.O : INSTINET SAYS DEMAND CHECKS SUGGEST LITTLE IMPROVEMENT IN IPHONE DEMAND IN 2018; 01/05/2018 – Apple’s Services Revenue Drives Solid 2Q Earnings (Video)

First Manhattan Company, which manages about $20.51 billion and $17.32B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Autozone Inc (NYSE:AZO) by 3,075 shares to 183,147 shares, valued at $187.56M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Elanco Animal Health by 16,209 shares in the quarter, for a total of 26,209 shares, and has risen its stake in Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.07 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.20, from 1.27 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 7 investors sold CWCO shares while 23 reduced holdings. 11 funds opened positions while 21 raised stakes. 7.60 million shares or 0.76% less from 7.66 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa has 0% invested in Consolidated Water Co. Ltd. (NASDAQ:CWCO) for 3,081 shares. Connors Investor Ser reported 15,000 shares. Hendershot Invs reported 0.05% of its portfolio in Consolidated Water Co. Ltd. (NASDAQ:CWCO). Gabelli Funds Ltd Com has invested 0% in Consolidated Water Co. Ltd. (NASDAQ:CWCO). 40,288 were reported by Globeflex Capital Lp. State Common Retirement Fund invested in 0% or 13,400 shares. Penn Capital Mngmt stated it has 0.3% in Consolidated Water Co. Ltd. (NASDAQ:CWCO). Stone Ridge Asset Mgmt Ltd holds 23,490 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Renaissance Technology Limited Com reported 430,400 shares. Tiaa Cref Invest Mngmt Lc holds 29,706 shares. 209,141 are held by State Street Corporation. Jpmorgan Chase has 0% invested in Consolidated Water Co. Ltd. (NASDAQ:CWCO) for 123,208 shares. Dimensional Fund Advsrs Lp holds 416,382 shares. 66,000 are owned by Teton. Goldman Sachs Grp reported 0% stake.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.96 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.01, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 79 investors sold AAPL shares while 847 reduced holdings. 150 funds opened positions while 735 raised stakes. 2.60 billion shares or 8.28% less from 2.83 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Grimes & Incorporated accumulated 123,685 shares. Schroder Invest Management Grp Inc has 3.13M shares. Salem Investment Counselors Inc holds 7.02% or 304,455 shares in its portfolio. Chase Counsel accumulated 1,770 shares. Duncker Streett Company Incorporated holds 2.24% or 51,225 shares in its portfolio. Thompson Rubinstein Mgmt Or, Oregon-based fund reported 74,080 shares. Baxter Bros Inc invested 0.29% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Moreover, Menlo Advisors Ltd Liability has 3.17% invested in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Capstone Financial Advsr Inc stated it has 1.65% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Lbmc Inv Advsrs Lc has invested 0.11% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Alaska Permanent Capital Management stated it has 1,157 shares or 0.04% of all its holdings. Cornerstone Ltd Liability Com holds 415,913 shares. New York-based Grandfield Dodd has invested 0.55% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Moreover, Cap Counsel has 12.59% invested in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Riggs Asset Managment invested 2.63% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL).

Corda Investment Management Llc, which manages about $545.28 million and $864.31 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Diageo Plc (NYSE:DEO) by 2,771 shares to 186,652 shares, valued at $30.54 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Starbucks Corp (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 5,095 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 259,288 shares, and cut its stake in Pfizer Inc Com (NYSE:PFE).