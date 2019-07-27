Corda Investment Management Has Upped Walt Disney Com (DIS) Stake; Flexion Therapeutics (FLXN) SI Decreased By 3.84%

Corda Investment Management Llc increased Walt Disney Com (DIS) stake by 21.04% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Corda Investment Management Llc acquired 29,031 shares as Walt Disney Com (DIS)’s stock rose 22.21%. The Corda Investment Management Llc holds 166,986 shares with $18.54M value, up from 137,955 last quarter. Walt Disney Com now has $260.33 billion valuation. The stock increased 1.01% or $1.44 during the last trading session, reaching $144.65. About 7.52 million shares traded. The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) has risen 31.47% since July 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 27.04% the S&P500. Some Historical DIS News: 14/03/2018 – WALT DISNEY CO – MERGING CONSUMER PRODUCTS AND PARKS OPERATIONS UNDER ONE SEGMENT; 17/04/2018 – T Rowe Price Growth Adds Disney, Exits Biogen, Cuts Apple; 14/03/2018 – WALT DISNEY – NEWLY CREATED SEGMENT WILL ALSO BE COMPRISED OF CO’S OWNERSHIP STAKE IN HULU, AND ITS SOON-TO-BE-LAUNCHED ESPN+ STREAMING SERVICE; 18/04/2018 – WALT DISNEY – ON NOV. 15, 2017 21CF MANAGEMENT RECOMMENDED IT DISCONTINUE DISCUSSIONS WITH PARTY A, DUE TO POSITION THAT DEAL PRICE WOULD NOT INCLUDE MEANINGFUL PREMIUM OVER TRADING PRICE; 18/04/2018 – RIVAL OFFER DISCLOSED IN JOINT DISNEY-FOX PROXY FILING; 09/05/2018 – DISNEY’S IGER, COMCAST’S ROBERTS AREN’T COMMUNICATING: CNBC; 08/05/2018 – DISNEY 2Q ADJ EPS $1.84, EST. $1.70; 12/04/2018 – TWENTY-FIRST CENTURY FOX – NOTES ANNOUNCEMENT TODAY BY TAKEOVER PANEL REGARDING REQUIREMENT FOR WALT DISNEY COMPANY (DISNEY) TO MAKE A MANDATORY OFFER; 15/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Comcast cash bid may spark Fox shareholder revolt; 14/03/2018 – New York Post: Disney is ramping up its plans to challenge Netflix

Flexion Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:FLXN) had a decrease of 3.84% in short interest. FLXN’s SI was 8.20 million shares in July as released by FINRA. Its down 3.84% from 8.53M shares previously. With 469,600 avg volume, 18 days are for Flexion Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:FLXN)’s short sellers to cover FLXN’s short positions. The SI to Flexion Therapeutics Inc’s float is 26.28%. The stock increased 2.99% or $0.29 during the last trading session, reaching $9.99. About 594,243 shares traded or 6.39% up from the average. Flexion Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLXN) has declined 52.47% since July 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 56.90% the S&P500. Some Historical FLXN News: 07/05/2018 – Flexion Therapeutics Names David Arkowitz as Chief Financial Officer; 26/03/2018 – Flexion Therapeutics Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 08/03/2018 – Flexion Therapeutics FY Loss/Shr $4.16; 04/05/2018 – Flexion Therapeutics Announces ZILRETTA® (triamcinolone acetonide extended-release injectable suspension) Recommended for Uniq; 07/05/2018 – Flexion Therapeutics Names David Arkowitz as Chief Fincl Officer; 26/04/2018 – Flexion Therapeutics: 74% of Patients Received Second Admin of ZILRETTA Between Weeks 16 and 24; 26/04/2018 – Flexion Therapeutics Presents Updated Results From Clinical Trial Evaluating Repeat Admin of ZILRETTA; 21/04/2018 – DJ Flexion Therapeutics Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (FLXN); 07/05/2018 – FLEXION THERAPEUTICS INC – ARKOWITZ SUCCEEDS FREDERICK DRISCOLL; 09/05/2018 – Flexion Therapeutics Short-Interest Ratio Rises 56% to 21 Days

Corda Investment Management Llc decreased Diageo Plc (NYSE:DEO) stake by 2,771 shares to 186,652 valued at $30.54 million in 2019Q1. It also reduced Starbucks Corp (NASDAQ:SBUX) stake by 5,095 shares and now owns 259,288 shares. Procter Gamble Co Com (NYSE:PG) was reduced too.

Among 10 analysts covering Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS), 9 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 90% are positive. Walt Disney had 25 analyst reports since February 7, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. BMO Capital Markets maintained The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) rating on Thursday, February 7. BMO Capital Markets has “Market Perform” rating and $114 target. The stock of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) earned “Overweight” rating by JP Morgan on Friday, April 12. The firm has “Outperform” rating given on Tuesday, May 7 by Imperial Capital. The stock of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) has “Overweight” rating given on Wednesday, May 1 by Barclays Capital. On Wednesday, April 10 the stock rating was upgraded by BMO Capital Markets to “Outperform”. Imperial Capital maintained The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) on Monday, March 25 with “Buy” rating. The stock has “Overweight” rating by Morgan Stanley on Thursday, June 13. The rating was maintained by Citigroup with “Buy” on Tuesday, April 9. The stock of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) has “Buy” rating given on Monday, May 6 by UBS. The rating was downgraded by Imperial Capital on Monday, June 17 to “In-Line”.

Since February 6, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 1 sale for $227,200 activity. $227,200 worth of stock was sold by WOODFORD BRENT on Wednesday, February 6.

Since March 12, 2019, it had 3 buys, and 0 selling transactions for $178,756 activity. $101,120 worth of Flexion Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLXN) was bought by MERRIFIELD C ANN on Thursday, May 23. Shares for $27,627 were bought by Arkowitz David on Friday, May 31. 4,046 shares were bought by Clayman Michael D., worth $50,009.

Flexion Therapeutics, Inc., a specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of anti-inflammatory and analgesic therapies for the treatment of patients with musculoskeletal conditions. The company has market cap of $379.55 million. It lead product candidate includes Zilretta, a late-stage, intra-articular, extended-release investigational steroid treatment that has completed Phase 3 clinical trials for IA therapy for patients with moderate and severe osteoarthritis pain. It currently has negative earnings.