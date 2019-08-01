Corda Investment Management Has Upped Simon Ppty Group (SPG) Position by $393,848; Capital Investment Services Of America Position in Allegiant Travel Company (ALGT) Lifted as Market Value Rose

Corda Investment Management Llc increased its stake in Simon Ppty Group (SPG) by 2% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Corda Investment Management Llc bought 2,164 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.75% . The institutional investor held 110,226 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $20.08 million, up from 108,062 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Corda Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Simon Ppty Group for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $49.64 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.96% or $1.55 during the last trading session, reaching $160.65. About 1.12 million shares traded. Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG) has declined 5.62% since August 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.62% the S&P500. Some Historical SPG News: 15/03/2018 – Moody’s Affirms Nine and Downgrades Two Classes of JPMCC 2013-LC11; 27/04/2018 – Simon Property 1Q Portfolio Net Operating Income Rose 4.8%; 27/04/2018 – SIMON PROPERTY GROUP INC SPG.N FY2018 FFO SHR VIEW $12.00 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 20/03/2018 – Simon Property Group Announces Retirement of CFO Andrew Juster; 27/04/2018 – SIMON PROPERTY GROUP INC – CURRENTLY ESTIMATES NET INCOME TO BE WITHIN A RANGE OF $7.33 TO $7.43 PER DILUTED SHARE FOR YEAR; 27/04/2018 – Simon Property 1Q EPS on 38c Gains From Disposition Activity; 02/05/2018 – Daiwa Adds ASML, Exits Booking, Cuts Simon Property: 13F; 27/04/2018 – SIMON PROPERTY GROUP CALL ENDS; 20/03/2018 – Simon Property Group Says Juster to Retire at Year End; 27/04/2018 – SIMON PROPERTY GROUP CALL STARTS; CEO DAVID SIMON SPEAKS

Capital Investment Services Of America Inc increased its stake in Allegiant Travel Company (ALGT) by 41.96% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Capital Investment Services Of America Inc bought 25,760 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.95% . The institutional investor held 87,153 shares of the air freight and delivery services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.28 million, up from 61,393 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Capital Investment Services Of America Inc who had been investing in Allegiant Travel Company for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.47B market cap company. The stock increased 0.99% or $1.49 during the last trading session, reaching $151.34. About 42,892 shares traded. Allegiant Travel Company (NASDAQ:ALGT) has risen 20.31% since August 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 20.31% the S&P500. Some Historical ALGT News: 07/05/2018 – ALLEGIANT TRAVEL CO – TOTAL SYSTEM APRIL 2018 REVENUE PASSENGER MILES 1.05 BLN, UP 12 PCT; 25/04/2018 – ADVISORY-Ignore stray alert on Allegiant Travel Co; 07/05/2018 – ALLEGIANT APRIL TRAFFIC ROSE 12% :ALGT US; 07/05/2018 – Kessler Topaz Meltzer & Check, LLP Announces Investor Class Action Lawsuit Filed Against Allegiant Travel Company; 13/04/2018 – Dept of Trans: Allegiant Air and Hawaiian Airlines Fined for Violating Airline Consumer Protection Rules; 08/03/2018 – Allegiant Reports Feb 2018 Traffic, 84.4% Load Factor; 04/04/2018 – ALLEGIANT TRAVEL – UNDER AMENDMENT, CO WILL BE ABLE TO BORROW UP TO $81 MLN BASED ON VALUE OF AIRBUS A320 SERIES AIRCRAFT; 24/04/2018 – Lifshitz & Miller LLP Announces Investigation of Acadia Pharmaceuticals Inc., Allegiant Travel Company, Camping World Holdings,; 17/04/2018 – Rep. Gutierrez: “Allegiant Air Is a Tragedy Waiting to Happen”; 22/05/2018 – ALLEGIANT TRAVEL – CO AND IBT, REPRESENTING ALLEGIANT DISPATCHERS, REACHED TENTATIVE AGREEMENT ON FIRST COLLECTIVE BARGAINING AGREEMENT BETWEEN PARTIES

More notable recent Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG) news were published by: Marketwatch.com which released: “These dividend stocks havenâ€™t been scooped up by investors yet – MarketWatch” on July 28, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Stocks To Watch: Headliners Include Apple, Beyond Meat And IBM – Seeking Alpha” published on July 27, 2019, Fool.com published: “Better Buy: Realty Income vs. Simon Property Group – The Motley Fool” on April 27, 2019. More interesting news about Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Forget What Simon Says, Listen To What Mr. Market Is Saying – Seeking Alpha” published on April 19, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Can This REIT Take On Amazon? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 13, 2019.

Corda Investment Management Llc, which manages about $545.28 million and $864.31 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Pfizer Inc Com (NYSE:PFE) by 10,586 shares to 648,918 shares, valued at $27.56M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Procter Gamble Co Com (NYSE:PG) by 6,598 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 384,626 shares, and cut its stake in Total S A Sponsored Adr (NYSE:TOT).

