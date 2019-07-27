Corda Investment Management Has Upped Position in Pepsico Com (PEP) by $554,246 as Market Valuation Rose; As Comcast New (CMCSA) Stock Value Rose, Holder Leucadia National Has Decreased Its Holding

Corda Investment Management Llc increased its stake in Pepsico Inc Com (PEP) by 1.82% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Corda Investment Management Llc bought 4,543 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.35% with the market. The institutional investor held 254,386 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $31.17M, up from 249,843 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Corda Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Pepsico Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $183.47B market cap company. The stock increased 1.73% or $2.23 during the last trading session, reaching $131.22. About 4.28M shares traded or 0.79% up from the average. PepsiCo, Inc. (NYSE:PEP) has risen 33.14% since July 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 28.71% the S&P500.

Leucadia National Corp decreased its stake in Comcast Corp New (CMCSA) by 64.61% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Leucadia National Corp sold 63,716 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.74% with the market. The hedge fund held 34,895 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.40M, down from 98,611 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Leucadia National Corp who had been investing in Comcast Corp New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $202.57B market cap company. The stock increased 0.04% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $44.63. About 17.00M shares traded. Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA) has risen 32.20% since July 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 27.77% the S&P500. Some Historical CMCSA News: 25/04/2018 – COMCAST CMCSA.O SAYS NO MEDIA PLURALITY CONCERNS, VERY DIFFERENT REGULATORY PROPOSITION THAN FOX; 23/05/2018 – Comcast is in the advanced stages of preparing an all-cash bid for Fox assets; 25/04/2018 – Morningstar: Comcast Pursues Sky While Assessing Bigger Move for Fox Assets — 3rd Update; 25/04/2018 – Comcast submitted a 22 billion pound ($31 billion) offer for pay-TV group Sky on Wednesday,; 07/05/2018 – Comcast Is Said to Mull Bid for Fox Assets, Countering Disney; 25/04/2018 – Comcast Anticipates Acquisition to Complete Before End 2018; 08/05/2018 – Comcast would probably covet Sky, Star and Hulu; 25/04/2018 – COMCAST IS ALSO COMMITTED TO PROTECTING MEDIA PLURALITY IN UK AND IS INTENDING TO GIVE A BINDING POST-OFFER UNDERTAKING NOT TO ACQUIRE ANY MAJORITY INTEREST IN ANY NEWSPAPERS IN UK FOR FIVE YEARS; 20/04/2018 – COMCAST CORP – PARTNERSHIP WILL BE GOVERNED BY A FOUR-PERSON BOARD OF DIRECTORS, WITH TWO DIRECTORS REPRESENTING EACH OF COMCAST AND CHARTER; 08/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Disney revenue up on ‘Black Panther’

Corda Investment Management Llc, which manages about $545.28M and $864.31M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Merck & Co Inc. Com (NYSE:MRK) by 5,103 shares to 282,095 shares, valued at $23.46 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Cme Group Inc Com (NASDAQ:CME) by 2,053 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 135,135 shares, and cut its stake in Starbucks Corp (NASDAQ:SBUX).

Investors sentiment is 0.94 in Q1 2019. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It is without change, as 40 investors sold PEP shares while 676 reduced holdings. only 127 funds opened positions while 544 raised stakes. 965.36 million shares or 3.54% less from 1.00 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Arrowstreet Capital Partnership has 0.01% invested in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) for 35,589 shares. Poplar Forest Limited Com has 5,860 shares. Greatmark Inv Prtnrs invested in 0.38% or 9,958 shares. Great West Life Assurance Can has 2.52 million shares for 0.82% of their portfolio. Citigroup has 0.08% invested in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP). Northstar Gp holds 1.19% in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) or 21,747 shares. Lincoln Corp accumulated 9,745 shares. Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Mngmt Co Ltd holds 223,660 shares or 0.45% of its portfolio. Financial Bank Of The West invested in 0.37% or 25,633 shares. 2,555 were accumulated by Elm Advsrs Limited Liability Co. Marietta Prns Ltd reported 24,925 shares stake. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo Ltd Liability Corporation accumulated 440,118 shares. Cim Inv Mangement holds 8,481 shares. Sunbelt reported 18,145 shares or 1.11% of all its holdings. Prelude Llc holds 0.01% or 1,836 shares in its portfolio.

More notable recent PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) news were published by: Forbes.com which released: “What Could Drive PepsiCo’s Earnings Decline In Q2 2019? – Forbes” on July 08, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “PepsiCo (PEP) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know – Nasdaq” published on May 29, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Mid-Morning Market Update: Markets Open Lower; PepsiCo Tops Q2 Expectations – Nasdaq” on July 09, 2019. More interesting news about PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “Jefferies Pours Some Fizz On National Beverage’s Earnings – Benzinga” published on June 27, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Notable Wednesday Option Activity: RLH, PEP, ON – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 24, 2019.

Since February 5, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 1 insider sale for $10.21 million activity.

More notable recent Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “A Peek Into The Markets: US Stock Futures Mixed Ahead Of Earnings – Benzinga” on July 25, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “4 Reasons Theme Parks Are Struggling This Summer – Yahoo Finance” published on July 20, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Netflix (NFLX) to Post Q2 Earnings: What’s in the Cards? – Nasdaq” on July 12, 2019. More interesting news about Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA) were released by: Investorplace.com and their article: “Comcast Stock Down from Record High as Q2 Earnings Loom – Investorplace.com” published on July 22, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “Fintech Focus Rewind: Why This Fintech Executive Thinks Micro-Investing Gives Easier Access To The Markets – Benzinga” with publication date: July 05, 2019.