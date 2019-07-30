Corda Investment Management Has Upped Position in Cna Finl (CNA) as Valuation Rose; As Servicenow (NOW) Valuation Rose, Holder Columbus Hill Capital Management LP Has Lowered Its Holding

Corda Investment Management Llc increased its stake in Cna Finl Corp (CNA) by 6.03% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Corda Investment Management Llc bought 18,680 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.26% with the market. The institutional investor held 328,246 shares of the property-casualty insurers company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $14.23 million, up from 309,566 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Corda Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Cna Finl Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $13.05 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.19% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $48.04. About 15,970 shares traded. CNA Financial Corporation (NYSE:CNA) has declined 1.99% since July 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.42% the S&P500. Some Historical CNA News: 28/03/2018 – Singapore News: [CNA] Uber’s head of freight Lior Ron to leave; 10/04/2018 – CNA Appoints Doug Kortfelt as Chief Procurement Officer; 09/05/2018 – Hagens Berman: Class-Action Lawsuit Accuses CNA Financial of Bait-and-Switch Premium Increases for Long-Term Care Insurance Customers; 18/03/2018 – Singapore News: [CNA] CACI seeks to break up General Dynamics’ acquisition of CSRA; 04/05/2018 – ANALYSIS-Insurers hit shift button despite Brexit grace period; 15/03/2018 – Singapore News: [CNA] Exclusive: British bank HSBC to disclose 59 percent gender pay gap; 07/05/2018 – CNA Relocates its Chicago Branch to New CNA Center; 08/05/2018 – CNA: Centrica plc: Directorate change; 08/03/2018 – Singapore News: [CNA] Exclusive: China Resources Beer in talks to acquire Heineken’s China business; 09/03/2018 – Singapore News: [CNA] Exclusive: GE explores divesting electrical engineering business

Columbus Hill Capital Management Lp decreased its stake in Servicenow Inc (NOW) by 37.88% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Columbus Hill Capital Management Lp sold 68,349 shares as the company’s stock rose 18.10% with the market. The hedge fund held 112,073 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $27.63M, down from 180,422 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Columbus Hill Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Servicenow Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $52.66 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.69% or $1.96 during the last trading session, reaching $283.88. About 769,525 shares traded. ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) has risen 57.69% since July 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 53.26% the S&P500. Some Historical NOW News: 25/04/2018 – SERVICENOW BUYS VENDORHAWK IN ALL-CASH TRANSACTION; 15/05/2018 – Rocketrip Announces ServiceNow as Newest Customer to Improve Business Travel for Employees and Reduce Travel Costs; 25/04/2018 – SERVICENOW INC – AGREED TO ACQUIRE SEATTLE-BASED VENDORHAWK IN AN ALL-CASH TRANSACTION EXPECTED TO CLOSE IN APRIL; 25/04/2018 – SERVICENOW SEES FY SUBSCRIPTION REV. $2.4B-$2.42B; 29/03/2018 – Nuvolo Names Veeva Systems Executive Dan Goldsmith to Board of Directors; 29/03/2018 – AMAZON’S ALEXA SERVICE NOW AVAILABLE TO DEVICE MAKERS FOR JAPAN; 25/04/2018 – ServiceNow: Frank Slootman Decided to Step Down as Chair and Board Member; 01/05/2018 – Biomedical Depot and Imaging Repair Service Now Available from Parts; 25/04/2018 – SERVICENOW 1Q ADJ EPS 56C, EST. 37C; 25/04/2018 – ServiceNow to Acquire Seattle-based VendorHawk Inc

Investors sentiment increased to 1.19 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.18, from 1.01 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 21 investors sold CNA shares while 51 reduced holdings. 32 funds opened positions while 54 raised stakes. 268.58 million shares or 0.31% less from 269.42 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Ny State Common Retirement Fund has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in CNA Financial Corporation (NYSE:CNA). River Road Asset Mngmt Limited reported 749,838 shares. State Street has 406,521 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Susquehanna Intl Group Incorporated Llp holds 13,051 shares or 0% of its portfolio. 6,363 are held by Raymond James Tru Na. 5,682 were reported by Rafferty Asset Mngmt Llc. Stevens Cap LP holds 0.02% or 10,344 shares. Pinebridge Invs Limited Partnership holds 0.01% of its portfolio in CNA Financial Corporation (NYSE:CNA) for 12,462 shares. Engineers Gate Manager Limited Partnership holds 0.1% of its portfolio in CNA Financial Corporation (NYSE:CNA) for 37,277 shares. Pnc Fincl Svcs Gp has invested 0% in CNA Financial Corporation (NYSE:CNA). Motley Fool Wealth Management Limited, a Virginia-based fund reported 140,187 shares. Signaturefd Lc owns 1,266 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Bislett Mngmt Limited Liability Com holds 4.79% of its portfolio in CNA Financial Corporation (NYSE:CNA) for 182,800 shares. Ubs Asset Mngmt Americas holds 0% or 11,438 shares in its portfolio. National Bank Of Montreal Can owns 10,841 shares for 0% of their portfolio.

Corda Investment Management Llc, which manages about $545.28M and $864.31M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Welltower Inc by 6,009 shares to 491,226 shares, valued at $38.12 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Procter Gamble Co Com (NYSE:PG) by 6,598 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 384,626 shares, and cut its stake in Cme Group Inc Com (NASDAQ:CME).

More notable recent CNA Financial Corporation (NYSE:CNA) news were published by: Prnewswire.com which released: “CNA Financial To Report Second Quarter 2019 Results And Host Conference Call On August 5 – PRNewswire” on July 16, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Does CNA Financial Corporation’s (NYSE:CNA) Past Performance Indicate A Weaker Future? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 23, 2019, Prnewswire.com published: “CNA Introduces CNA CyberPrep, a Holistic Cyber Threat Program – PRNewswire” on July 17, 2019. More interesting news about CNA Financial Corporation (NYSE:CNA) were released by: Prnewswire.com and their article: “CNA Appoints Jeremy Winter to Senior Vice President, Chicago Branch Manager – PRNewswire” published on July 18, 2019 as well as Prnewswire.com‘s news article titled: “CNA Appoints Jose Ramon Gonzalez as Executive Vice President & General Counsel – PRNewswire” with publication date: July 01, 2019.

Analysts await ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $0.23 earnings per share, up 109.09% or $0.12 from last year’s $0.11 per share. NOW’s profit will be $42.67 million for 308.57 P/E if the $0.23 EPS becomes a reality. After $-0.01 actual earnings per share reported by ServiceNow, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -2,400.00% EPS growth.

More notable recent ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Is There Now An Opportunity In Oshkosh Corporation (NYSE:OSK)? – Yahoo Finance” on July 28, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Investors Who Bought GTT Communications (NYSE:GTT) Shares A Year Ago Are Now Down 64% – Yahoo Finance” published on July 11, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Here’s Why I Think Sensient Technologies (NYSE:SXT) Might Deserve Your Attention Today – Yahoo Finance” on July 03, 2019. More interesting news about ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Here’s Why I Think VMware (NYSE:VMW) Might Deserve Your Attention Today – Yahoo Finance” published on July 15, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Investors Who Bought AK Steel Holding (NYSE:AKS) Shares Five Years Ago Are Now Down 74% – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 17, 2019.

Columbus Hill Capital Management Lp, which manages about $1.68B and $1.10B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Las Vegas Sands Corp (NYSE:LVS) by 349,384 shares to 615,384 shares, valued at $37.51M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Wynn Resorts Ltd (NASDAQ:WYNN) by 349,354 shares in the quarter, for a total of 392,354 shares, and has risen its stake in Equifax Inc (NYSE:EFX).