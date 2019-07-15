Corda Investment Management Has Upped Its Position in Cna Finl (CNA) by $803,240 as Market Valuation Rose; Quaker Capital Investments Position In Range Res (RRC) Was Raised

Corda Investment Management Llc increased its stake in Cna Finl Corp (CNA) by 6.03% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Corda Investment Management Llc bought 18,680 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.26% with the market. The institutional investor held 328,246 shares of the property-casualty insurers company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $14.23M, up from 309,566 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Corda Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Cna Finl Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $13.06B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.78% or $0.38 during the last trading session, reaching $48.11. About 32,047 shares traded. CNA Financial Corporation (NYSE:CNA) has declined 1.99% since July 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.42% the S&P500. Some Historical CNA News: 09/05/2018 – Hagens Berman: Class-Action Lawsuit Accuses CNA Financial of Bait-and-Switch Premium Increases for Long-Term Care Insurance; 30/04/2018 – CNA Financial 1Q EPS $1.07; 26/03/2018 – Singapore News: [CNA] Exclusive: South Africa investigates US$60 million SAP contract; 15/03/2018 – TAIWAN TO ANNOUNCE MEASURES IN RESPONSE TO CHINA’S POLICY: CNA; 12/04/2018 – CNA Appoints Mark James as Senior Vice President, Global Reinsurance; 10/04/2018 – CNA Appoints Doug Kortfelt as Chief Procurement Officer; 28/03/2018 – Singapore News: [CNA] Exclusive: Mideast Uber rival Careem in early talks to raise new funds; 26/04/2018 – CNA FINANCIAL CORP – CNA WILL EMPLOY THEIR SUCCESSION PLAN AND APPOINT AN INTERNAL CANDIDATE TO SUCCEED MENSE; 29/05/2018 – BRAZIL FARM LOBBY CNA ESTIMATES LOSSES DUE TO NINE-DAY TRUCKERS STRIKE AMOUNTS TO 6.6 BLN REAIS -STATEMENT; 30/04/2018 – CNA FINANCIAL 1Q NET INVESTMENT INCOME $405M

Quaker Capital Investments Llc increased its stake in Range Res Corp (RRC) by 15.59% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Quaker Capital Investments Llc bought 274,932 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.57% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 2.04 million shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $22.92M, up from 1.76M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Quaker Capital Investments Llc who had been investing in Range Res Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.54B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.31% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $6.14. About 3.85 million shares traded. Range Resources Corporation (NYSE:RRC) has declined 35.64% since July 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 40.07% the S&P500. Some Historical RRC News: 23/05/2018 – S&P AFFIRMS RANGE RESOURCES ‘BB+’RATING; OUTLOOK STABLE; 16/04/2018 – Range Announces Credit Facility Renewal and Extension; 27/03/2018 – ETP Mariner East liquids pipe spills more fluid in Pennsylvania; 16/04/2018 – RANGE REPORTS CREDIT LINE RENEWAL & EXTENSION; 23/03/2018 – Range Resources: to Name Mark Scucchi as Chief Financial Officer; 16/04/2018 – RANGE – CREDIT AGREEMENT IS A REVOLVING CREDIT FACILITY OF $4 BLN, A BORROWING BASE OF $3.0 BLN, TOTAL LENDER COMMITMENTS OF $2.0 BLN; 10/05/2018 – Stelliam Investment Management Plans to Vote Agaisnt Range Resources Nominees; 25/04/2018 – CNBC Wires: Range Resources: 1Q Earnings Snapshot; 10/05/2018 – STELLIAM INTENDS TO VOTE AGAINST RANGE RESOURCES BOARD NOMINEES; 14/03/2018 – SILVER RANGE RESOURCES LTD. ANNOUNCES PRIVATE PLACEMENT AND GRANTS OPTIONS

Corda Investment Management Llc, which manages about $545.28 million and $864.31M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Starbucks Corp (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 5,095 shares to 259,288 shares, valued at $19.28 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Cme Group Inc Com (NASDAQ:CME) by 2,053 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 135,135 shares, and cut its stake in Diageo Plc (NYSE:DEO).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.19 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.18, from 1.01 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 21 investors sold CNA shares while 51 reduced holdings. 32 funds opened positions while 54 raised stakes. 268.58 million shares or 0.31% less from 269.42 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Levin Capital Strategies Ltd Partnership has 51,560 shares for 0.25% of their portfolio. Stevens Mngmt Lp accumulated 0.02% or 10,344 shares. Mraz Amerine Associates holds 32,181 shares. Raymond James And Associate reported 385,434 shares. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt holds 10,600 shares. Ftb Advisors stated it has 0% in CNA Financial Corporation (NYSE:CNA). Donald Smith And Inc reported 2.08M shares. Us National Bank De holds 1,438 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Parametrica Mngmt reported 7,490 shares or 0.69% of all its holdings. Qs Investors Limited Com reported 0% in CNA Financial Corporation (NYSE:CNA). Financial Bank Of America De invested in 656,249 shares. Corda Mgmt Limited Company holds 1.65% or 328,246 shares in its portfolio. Acadian Asset Mgmt Lc holds 97,178 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Cullen Frost Bankers reported 12 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Canada Pension Plan Board has invested 0% in CNA Financial Corporation (NYSE:CNA).

Since March 1, 2019, it had 4 insider buys, and 0 selling transactions for $592,655 activity. Scucchi Mark had bought 11,100 shares worth $100,344. FUNK JAMES M bought $97,997 worth of stock or 10,000 shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.19 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.30, from 0.89 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 39 investors sold RRC shares while 92 reduced holdings. 39 funds opened positions while 117 raised stakes. 252.93 million shares or 1.65% less from 257.18 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Deutsche Bancorp Ag owns 38,117 shares. Corecommodity Mgmt Lc accumulated 24,123 shares or 0.15% of the stock. 2.21M were accumulated by Prudential Fincl. Moreover, Osmium has 0.43% invested in Range Resources Corporation (NYSE:RRC). The Minnesota-based Walleye Trading Limited has invested 0% in Range Resources Corporation (NYSE:RRC). James Investment holds 0.01% or 9,800 shares in its portfolio. Chevy Chase Inc has invested 0.06% in Range Resources Corporation (NYSE:RRC). 28,000 are owned by Howe & Rusling. Principal Gp holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Range Resources Corporation (NYSE:RRC) for 916,209 shares. Comerica Bankshares reported 162,733 shares. Massachusetts-based Putnam Investments Llc has invested 0.01% in Range Resources Corporation (NYSE:RRC). 20,663 are held by King Luther Mngmt. Pitcairn has invested 0.05% in Range Resources Corporation (NYSE:RRC). Hightower Advsrs Ltd Liability holds 103,258 shares. Merian Glob (Uk) reported 224,147 shares.