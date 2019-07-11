Corda Investment Management Has Upped Its Bank Of New York Mellon Com (BK) Holding; Progressive Ohio (PGR) Holding Increased by Monetary Management Group Inc

Monetary Management Group Inc increased its stake in Progressive Corp Ohio (PGR) by 95.81% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Monetary Management Group Inc bought 15,665 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.46% with the market. The institutional investor held 32,015 shares of the property-casualty insurers company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.31 million, up from 16,350 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Monetary Management Group Inc who had been investing in Progressive Corp Ohio for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $48.69 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.06% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $83.43. About 1.60M shares traded. The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR) has risen 25.57% since July 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.14% the S&P500. Some Historical PGR News: 14/05/2018 – Progressive Appoints First Female Board Chair, Announces Gender and Race Pay Equity; 16/05/2018 – PROGRESSIVE – NET PREMIUMS EARNED FOR APRIL WAS $2,882.9 MLN, UP 21 PCT; 17/04/2018 – PROGRESSIVE MARCH NET PREMIUMS WRITTEN $2.54B :PGR US; 14/03/2018 – PROGRESSIVE FEB. NET PREMIUMS WRITTEN $2.70B :PGR US

Corda Investment Management Llc increased its stake in Bank Of New York Mellon Corp Com (BK) by 3.98% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Corda Investment Management Llc bought 8,962 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.29% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 234,193 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.81 million, up from 225,231 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Corda Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Bank Of New York Mellon Corp Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $40.87B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.83% or $0.36 during the last trading session, reaching $43.04. About 3.23M shares traded. The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation (NYSE:BK) has declined 18.83% since July 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 23.26% the S&P500. Some Historical BK News: 16/04/2018 – Bank of New York Mellon Corp expected to post earnings of 96 cents a share – Earnings Preview; 25/04/2018 – WISDOM TREE INVESTMENTS SAYS BRIAN SHEA, FORMER VICE CHAIRMAN AND CEO OF INVESTMENT SERVICES AT BNY MELLON, HAS BEEN APPOINTED TO BOARD; 24/04/2018 – BNY MELLON ECONOMIST VINCENT REINHART ON BLOOMBERG RADIO; 17/05/2018 – BNY Mellon Wealth Management Names Stephen A. Colella as Wealth Director in Boston, Massachusetts; 27/03/2018 – 88LP: Bank of New York Mellon: FRN Variable Rate Fix; 14/03/2018 – 45XX: Bank of New York Mellon: FRN Variable Rate Fix; 12/04/2018 – 75UT: Bank of New York Mellon: FRN Variable Rate Fix; 21/05/2018 – 49OI: Bank of New York Mellon: FRN Variable Rate Fix; 17/05/2018 – 43AL: Bank of New York Mellon: FRN Variable Rate Fix; 17/05/2018 – Bank of New York Mellon ISSUER ISIN CCY Nominal Markdown Amount Remaining Balance Value date: Early Repurchase(s)

Investors sentiment increased to 0.79 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.05, from 0.74 in 2018Q4.

Corda Investment Management Llc, which manages about $545.28 million and $864.31M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Diageo Plc (NYSE:DEO) by 2,771 shares to 186,652 shares, valued at $30.54M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Welltower Inc by 6,009 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 491,226 shares, and cut its stake in Exxon Mobil Corporation Com (NYSE:XOM).

Monetary Management Group Inc, which manages about $313.72 million and $252.60 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Nvidia Corp. (NASDAQ:NVDA) by 6,966 shares to 1,425 shares, valued at $256,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Amgen Inc (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 2,785 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 17,193 shares, and cut its stake in Cvs Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.22 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.14, from 1.08 in 2018Q4.

Since January 25, 2019, it had 2 insider buys, and 3 selling transactions for $4.89 million activity. Barbagallo John A also sold $2.94 million worth of The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR) on Friday, January 25. Sauerland John P had sold 12,000 shares worth $783,240 on Friday, January 25. The insider Charney M Jeffrey sold $1.20 million.

