Corda Investment Management Has Trimmed Its Holding in Verizon Communications Com (VZ) by $693,519; As United Parcel Service (UPS) Market Valuation Rose, Hendershot Investments Has Upped Its Position by $483,585

Corda Investment Management Llc decreased its stake in Verizon Communications Com (VZ) by 3.25% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Corda Investment Management Llc sold 12,167 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.21% . The institutional investor held 362,717 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $20.72M, down from 374,884 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Corda Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Verizon Communications Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $249.35 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.52% or $0.31 during the last trading session, reaching $60.29. About 21.41M shares traded or 78.05% up from the average. Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) has risen 5.30% since September 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.30% the S&P500. Some Historical VZ News: 24/05/2018 – VODAFONE – VERIZON COMMUNICATIONS REPURCHASED OUTSTANDING US$2.5 BLN AGGREGATE PRINCIPAL AMOUNT OF FLOATING RATE NOTES DUE 2025; 26/04/2018 – Globalstar’s FiberLight deal presented longer-term solution than activist proposal; 19/03/2018 – Verizon announces increase to waterfall cap, early participation results, and early settlement for tender offers for 13 series of notes; 05/03/2018 – Verizon announces tender offers for 13 series of notes; 24/04/2018 – VERIZON CFO SAYS ON TRACK TO DRIVE $10 BLN CUMULATIVE CASH SAVINGS THROUGHOUT BUSINESS OVER NEXT 4 YEARS – CONF CALL; 24/05/2018 – VODAFONE GROUP PLC VOD.L – NOTES WERE ISSUED BY VERIZON TO AN INDIRECT SUBSIDIARY OF VODAFONE ON 21 FEBRUARY 2014; 19/03/2018 – VZ BOOSTING GROUP 1 WATERFALL CAP TO ABOUT $1.9B FROM $1.5B; 14/05/2018 – VERIZON CTO HANS VESTBERG CONCLUDES TALK AT INVESTOR CONFERENCE; 24/04/2018 – Verizon Expects Tax Savings to Generate Net $3.5 Billion to $4 Billion Uplift to 2018 Cash Flow From Ops; 18/04/2018 – Verizon’s Oath has hired a COO from Alibaba, and its top media executive has left

Hendershot Investments Inc increased its stake in United Parcel Service Inc (UPS) by 4.39% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hendershot Investments Inc bought 4,695 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.19% . The institutional investor held 111,598 shares of the transportation company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $11.53 million, up from 106,903 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hendershot Investments Inc who had been investing in United Parcel Service Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $103.65 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.33% or $1.58 during the last trading session, reaching $120.7. About 5.32 million shares traded or 60.28% up from the average. United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) has risen 0.64% since September 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.64% the S&P500. Some Historical UPS News: 19/03/2018 – UPS – CONSORTIUM HAS DEPLOYED A NEW CHARGING TECHNOLOGY IN LONDON; 28/03/2018 – S&PGR Ups Bank RBK To ‘B-/B’ And ‘kzBB-‘; Outlook Stable; 23/05/2018 – UPS SURCHARGE ON OVERSIZED CARGO TO RISE TO $650 FROM $500; 04/04/2018 – Sen. Sherr Brown: Brown Announces USDA Will Soon Begin Accepting Sign-Ups for New and Improved Program that Will Assist Ohio; 16/03/2018 – DHL said it was launching a delivery service for online retailers in eight U.S. cities, as the logistics company takes a swipe at dominant players UPS and FedEx; 02/05/2018 – Franklin Templeton – Global Adds UPS, Exits Devon; 14/03/2018 – UPS Chatbot Now Available Via The Google Assistant; 26/04/2018 – UPS CFO Richard Peretz Says Amazon Is an Important Partner (Video); 24/05/2018 – UPS Launches New Technology To Optimize Field Inventory For Critical Medical Devices; 11/04/2018 – UPS Study: Purchases From Marketplaces Nearly Universal; Retail Now Global As E-Commerce Shoppers Cross Borders

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.12 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.15, from 1.27 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 52 investors sold UPS shares while 387 reduced holdings. 105 funds opened positions while 385 raised stakes. 459.24 million shares or 1.34% less from 465.49 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Verition Fund Management Limited Liability Corporation has invested 0.05% in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS). The Massachusetts-based Congress Asset Mgmt Co Ma has invested 0% in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS). Premier Asset Mgmt Lc accumulated 16,635 shares. Hilltop owns 0.15% invested in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) for 6,906 shares. Mark Sheptoff Fincl Planning Limited Liability has invested 0.01% in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS). Boston Family Office Limited Liability Co reported 0.04% in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS). Covington Mgmt has 71,046 shares for 0.44% of their portfolio. Essex Lc reported 0.01% of its portfolio in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS). Sigma Planning Corporation has invested 0.13% in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS). Marathon Trading Invest Mngmt holds 0.05% in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) or 5,650 shares. Tci Wealth Inc owns 996 shares for 0.05% of their portfolio. Primecap Ca stated it has 3.59M shares or 0.27% of all its holdings. Country Trust Retail Bank holds 0.01% or 1,181 shares in its portfolio. New York-based Edge Wealth Mgmt Ltd Liability Corporation has invested 0.27% in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS). Hyman Charles D invested 0.04% in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.26 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.04, from 1.22 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 50 investors sold VZ shares while 575 reduced holdings. 119 funds opened positions while 669 raised stakes. 2.61 billion shares or 0.05% less from 2.61 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Badgley Phelps & Bell holds 237,639 shares or 0.79% of its portfolio. Stillwater Inv Management Ltd invested in 1.14% or 47,745 shares. Summit Asset Mngmt Limited Liability Corp reported 12,856 shares stake. Perkins Coie holds 0.32% of its portfolio in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) for 12,274 shares. Natixis owns 1.22 million shares. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley Limited Liability Com has invested 0.32% in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ). Whittier Of Nevada holds 0.52% or 127,156 shares in its portfolio. Ubs Oconnor Ltd Com reported 550,000 shares stake. Nelson Van Denburg And Campbell Wealth Management Limited Liability Company stated it has 0.4% of its portfolio in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ). Berkshire Asset Mgmt Limited Liability Com Pa reported 40,436 shares. Lombard Odier Asset Management (Europe) Limited invested in 42,404 shares. Connecticut-based Baxter Bros Incorporated has invested 0.32% in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ). 120,112 are owned by Bowling Portfolio Mgmt Limited Liability Corporation. Matrix Asset Advisors New York stated it has 171,922 shares. Condor Cap Mngmt has invested 0.07% in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ).

Analysts await Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $1.24 earnings per share, up 1.64% or $0.02 from last year’s $1.22 per share. VZ’s profit will be $5.13B for 12.16 P/E if the $1.24 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.23 actual earnings per share reported by Verizon Communications Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.81% EPS growth.