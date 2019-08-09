Corda Investment Management Has Trimmed Its Diageo Plc (DEO) Holding as Stock Value Declined; Private Harbour Investment Management & Counsel Stake in Nvidia (NVDA) Cut as Stock Price Declined

Private Harbour Investment Management & Counsel Llc decreased its stake in Nvidia Corp (NVDA) by 35.77% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Private Harbour Investment Management & Counsel Llc sold 3,838 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.51% . The institutional investor held 6,892 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.24 million, down from 10,730 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Private Harbour Investment Management & Counsel Llc who had been investing in Nvidia Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $93.90 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.57% or $4.07 during the last trading session, reaching $154.19. About 1.83 million shares traded. NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA) has declined 30.89% since August 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 30.89% the S&P500. Some Historical NVDA News: 27/03/2018 – ZeroLight Showcases Advanced Real-Time Visual Experiences with Audi and NVIDIA at GTC 2018; 20/03/2018 – Groupware Technology to Exhibit at NVIDIA GPU Technology Conference; 27/03/2018 – NVIDIA NVDA.O LAUNCHES DRIVE CONSTELLATION, CLOUD-BASED SELF-DRIVING CAR SIMULATOR; 21/03/2018 – V3: IBM teams with Nvidia to use GPUs to boost AI research; 07/05/2018 – Bank of America says Nvidia’s product leadership in the gaming business makes for a strong “buy” case; 10/05/2018 – NVIDIA SAYS GPU SUPPLY WAS TIGHT, NOW EASING; 10/04/2018 – Brew City Royalties: Nvidia is a buy according to Bank of America, Apple reportedly dives deeper into augmented realit; 22/05/2018 – The basket includes Nvidia, AT&T, Intel and Walmart; 14/05/2018 – Old Mutual Adds eBay, Exits CVS, Cuts Nvidia: 13F; 15/05/2018 – Avalon Adds Nvidia, Exits Tupperware, Cuts Walmart: 13F

Corda Investment Management Llc decreased its stake in Diageo Plc (DEO) by 1.46% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Corda Investment Management Llc sold 2,771 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.17% . The institutional investor held 186,652 shares of the beverages (production and distribution) company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $30.54 million, down from 189,423 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Corda Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Diageo Plc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $96.11 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.05% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $163.5. About 87,972 shares traded. Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO) has risen 13.88% since August 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.88% the S&P500. Some Historical DEO News: 24/05/2018 – Mark Kleinman: Exclusive: FTSE-100 drinks giant Diageo puts cluster of US-focused spirits brands including Goldschlager, Myer’s; 24/05/2018 – DIAGEO HAS KICKED OFF AN AUCTION OF US-FOCUSED SPIRITS BRANDS INCLUDING GOLDSCHLAGER – SKY NEWS; 01/05/2018 – DIAGEO NAMES SHIRE CHAIR SUSAN KILSBY TO BOARD; 19/03/2018 – Diageo Launches ‘Happy Hour’ Skill For Amazon Alexa Celebrating One Of The Most Spirited Hours In The Day; 16/05/2018 – DIAGEO PLC DGE.L – PROCEEDS FROM THIS ISSUANCE WILL BE USED FOR GENERAL CORPORATE PURPOSES; 27/03/2018 – China liquor maker Moutai posts fastest profit growth in six years; 16/03/2018 – Diageo Among Top Marketers Recognized For Shopper Marketing Effectiveness At North American Shopper Marketing Effie Awards; 24/05/2018 – Diageo Hires Bankers to Sell U.S.-Focused Spirits Brands–Update; 24/05/2018 – Diageo Is Said to Seek Popov, Myers’s Sale for Up to $1 Billion; 12/03/2018 – Europe’s drinks sector tells EU it will offer more product info

Corda Investment Management Llc, which manages about $545.28M and $864.31M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Loews Corp (NYSE:L) by 17,092 shares to 345,865 shares, valued at $16.58M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Brookfield Property Reit Inc by 392,120 shares in the quarter, for a total of 873,800 shares, and has risen its stake in Ishares Short Maturity Bond Etf.

Analysts await NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA) to report earnings on August, 15 after the close. They expect $0.87 earnings per share, down 50.85% or $0.90 from last year’s $1.77 per share. NVDA’s profit will be $529.83 million for 44.31 P/E if the $0.87 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.67 actual earnings per share reported by NVIDIA Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 29.85% EPS growth.