Corda Investment Management Has Trimmed Its Deere & Co Com (DE) Position by $587,505; Service Intl (SCI) Stock Declined While Atlanta Capital Management Co Lifted Position by $331,040

Atlanta Capital Management Co Llc increased its stake in Service Corp Intl (SCI) by 0.35% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Atlanta Capital Management Co Llc bought 8,276 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.35% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 2.35 million shares of the other consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $94.46M, up from 2.34 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Atlanta Capital Management Co Llc who had been investing in Service Corp Intl for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $8.39B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.31% or $1.09 during the last trading session, reaching $46.01. About 890,210 shares traded or 12.40% up from the average. Service Corporation International (NYSE:SCI) has risen 13.72% since July 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.29% the S&P500. Some Historical SCI News: 29/05/2018 – Service Corp Intl Announces New Bd Appointments; 12/03/2018 – HK Bourse: Overseas Regulatory Announcement From Sinopec Oilfield Service Corp; 27/03/2018 – SINOPEC OILFIELD SERVICE CORP – FY REVENUE RMB48.49 BLN VS RMB 42.92 BLN; 23/03/2018 – Health Care Service Corporation and KaBOOM! Celebrate 100th Playspace; 14/05/2018 – Aviva Adds Aptiv, Exits Service Corp, Cuts Church & Dwight: 13F; 29/05/2018 – Service Corporation International Announces New Board Appointments; 09/05/2018 – Service Corporation International Declares Quarterly Cash Dividend; 30/04/2018 – Health Care Service Corporation’s 2017 Social Responsibility Report Demonstrates Commitment to Members and Communities in; 07/03/2018 Report: Exploring Fundamental Drivers Behind Service Corporation International, CorVel, Boyd Gaming, Leucadia National, MGIC In; 03/04/2018 – VantageScore Appoints Phillip W. Bracken to Lead Government and Mortgage Industry Relations

Corda Investment Management Llc decreased its stake in Deere & Co Com (DE) by 2.17% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Corda Investment Management Llc sold 3,695 shares as the company’s stock declined 10.98% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 166,257 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $26.57 million, down from 169,952 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Corda Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Deere & Co Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $53.82 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.29% or $0.49 during the last trading session, reaching $169.76. About 562,858 shares traded. Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) has declined 1.30% since July 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.73% the S&P500. Some Historical DE News: 18/05/2018 – DEERE SEES FY ADJ NET ABOUT $3.1B, SAW $2.85B, EST. $3.09B; 18/05/2018 – DEERE CFO RAJESH KALATHUR CITES U.S. STEEL COSTS, LOGISTICS; 18/05/2018 – DEERE SAYS WIRTGEN’S CURRENT ORDER BOOK “VERY STRONG”, WIRTGEN WILL CONTRIBUTE $100 MLN IN OPERATING PROFIT IN FISCAL YEAR 2018; 18/05/2018 – Deere & Co 2Q Rev $10.72B; 25/04/2018 – John Deere invests in new test lab at Iowa State University; 18/05/2018 – DEERE SAYS EXPERIENCING HIGHER RAW-MATERIAL AND FREIGHT COSTS, BEING ADDRESSED THROUGH FOCUS ON STRUCTURAL COST REDUCTION, FUTURE PRICING ACTIONS; 18/05/2018 – Deere & Co. 2Q Adj EPS $3.14; 21/03/2018 – U.S. tariffs could raise steel prices by 30 percent and may prompt the company to switch materials, Deere & Co CEO Samuel Allen said on Wednesday; 18/05/2018 – DEERE SAYS SUPPLY CONSTRAINTS ISSUES HAVE IMPROVED VERY NICELY; 30/05/2018 – DEERE & CO – NEW QUARTERLY RATE REPRESENTS AN ADDITIONAL 9 CENTS PER SHARE OVER PREVIOUS LEVEL – AN INCREASE OF 15 PERCENT

Atlanta Capital Management Co Llc, which manages about $16.77 billion and $20.88B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Kinsale Cap Group Inc by 13,697 shares to 429,444 shares, valued at $29.45 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Factset Resh Sys Inc (NYSE:FDS) by 95,101 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 748,710 shares, and cut its stake in Nordson Corp (NASDAQ:NDSN).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.32 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.40, from 0.92 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 29 investors sold SCI shares while 87 reduced holdings. 46 funds opened positions while 107 raised stakes. 148.02 million shares or 1.96% less from 150.99 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Comerica State Bank accumulated 0.04% or 117,547 shares. Three Peaks Cap Mngmt Limited Liability Company owns 1.92% invested in Service Corporation International (NYSE:SCI) for 162,583 shares. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Serv Ltd Liability invested 0.09% in Service Corporation International (NYSE:SCI). Cibc Asset Mngmt invested 0% of its portfolio in Service Corporation International (NYSE:SCI). Colony Group Ltd Liability invested in 7,502 shares. Goldman Sachs Group reported 1.10M shares. State Treasurer State Of Michigan holds 64,600 shares. Shine Inv Advisory Ser holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Service Corporation International (NYSE:SCI) for 688 shares. Argent Tru holds 111,187 shares or 0.47% of its portfolio. Utah Retirement System holds 0.03% of its portfolio in Service Corporation International (NYSE:SCI) for 32,718 shares. Bessemer Grp Inc reported 0.01% stake. Vanguard Group, Pennsylvania-based fund reported 16.43M shares. 11,744 were reported by Twin Tree Mgmt Ltd Partnership. Cetera Advisor Limited Liability Co reported 5,180 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Sei Invs reported 292,725 shares.

Corda Investment Management Llc, which manages about $545.28 million and $864.31 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Berkshire Hathaway Inc Del Clb (BRKB) by 2,458 shares to 35,547 shares, valued at $7.14 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Us Bancorp Com (NYSE:USB) by 44,582 shares in the quarter, for a total of 400,739 shares, and has risen its stake in Ishares Ibonds Dec 2020 Corp Etf.

Analysts await Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) to report earnings on August, 16 before the open. They expect $2.82 earnings per share, up 8.88% or $0.23 from last year’s $2.59 per share. DE’s profit will be $893.96M for 15.05 P/E if the $2.82 EPS becomes a reality. After $3.52 actual earnings per share reported by Deere & Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -19.89% negative EPS growth.