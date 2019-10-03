Corda Investment Management Has Raised Simon Ppty Group (SPG) Stake by $550,299 as Stock Price Declined; Oakmont Partners Has Decreased Holding in Genuine Parts Co (GPC) as Shares Declined

Oakmont Partners Llc decreased its stake in Genuine Parts Co (GPC) by 48.18% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Oakmont Partners Llc sold 4,868 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.32% . The institutional investor held 5,235 shares of the automotive aftermarket company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $542,000, down from 10,103 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Oakmont Partners Llc who had been investing in Genuine Parts Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $13.71 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.54% or $0.5 during the last trading session, reaching $93.86. About 63,573 shares traded. Genuine Parts Company (NYSE:GPC) has risen 0.63% since October 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.63% the S&P500. Some Historical GPC News: 12/04/2018 – ESSENDANT INC – TRANSACTION HAS BEEN UNANIMOUSLY APPROVED BY BOARDS OF ESSENDANT AND GENUINE PARTS; 23/04/2018 – Genuine Parts Company Declares Regular Quarterly Dividend; 16/05/2018 – Genuine Parts Company Comments On Definitive Merger Agreement With Essendant Following Staples’ Conditional, Non-Binding Proposal To Acquire Essendant; 12/04/2018 – Genuine Parts Holders to Own About 51% of Combined Company; 19/04/2018 – GENUINE PARTS SEES TAX RATE OF ABOUT 26.0%, SAW 26.0 TO 27.0%; 19/04/2018 – Genuine Parts 1Q EPS $1.20; 12/04/2018 – ESSENDANT INC – TRANSACTION COMBINING ESSENDANT AND S.P. RICHARDS IS STRUCTURED AS A REVERSE MORRIS TRUST; 12/04/2018 – ESSENDANT – BEFORE DISTRIBUTION, SPINCO WILL ENTER INTO CREDIT FACILITY FOR UP TO $400 MLN; 12/04/2018 – ESSENDANT – COMBINED CO EXPECTS 90% OF COST SYNERGIES TO BE REALIZED WITHIN 2 YEARS POST-CLOSING & TO INCUR LESS THAN $50 MLN IN ONE-TIME CASH COSTS; 19/04/2018 – Genuine Parts 1Q Adj EPS $1.27

Corda Investment Management Llc increased its stake in Simon Ppty Group (SPG) by 3.14% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Corda Investment Management Llc bought 3,461 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.75% . The institutional investor held 113,687 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $18.16 million, up from 110,226 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Corda Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Simon Ppty Group for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $45.91 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.09% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $149.03. About 255,767 shares traded. Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG) has declined 5.62% since October 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.62% the S&P500. Some Historical SPG News: 21/05/2018 – Simon to Install Ultra-Fast Electric Vehicle Chargers at more than 30 Shopping Centers; 27/04/2018 – SIMON PROPERTY GROUP CALL STARTS; CEO DAVID SIMON SPEAKS; 27/04/2018 – SIMON PROPERTY GROUP INC SPG.N FY2018 FFO SHR VIEW $12.00 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 27/04/2018 – SIMON PROPERTY SPG.N SEES FY 2018 FFO SHR $11.95 TO $12.05; 29/03/2018 – New Research Coverage Highlights Capital Senior Living, Lands’ End, Equity Residential, RLJ Lodging Trust, Simon Property Group; 24/05/2018 – Simon® Celebrates Members of Armed Forces with Year-Round Military Appreciation Programming; 27/04/2018 – Simon Property 1Q FFO $2.87/Shr; 20/03/2018 – SIMON PROPERTY GROUP REPORTS RETIREMENT OF ANDREW JUSTER; 19/03/2018 – RPT-UPDATE 3-France’s Klepierre swoops on Hammerson before rival deal is sealed

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.93 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.34, from 1.27 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 54 investors sold SPG shares while 222 reduced holdings. 65 funds opened positions while 193 raised stakes. 284.91 million shares or 0.35% less from 285.92 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Old Second Bank Of Aurora invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG). American Services stated it has 0.24% of its portfolio in Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG). Texas Permanent School Fund reported 0.15% of its portfolio in Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG). Moreover, Natixis has 0.25% invested in Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG) for 198,497 shares. Nomura Hldgs, a Japan-based fund reported 48,234 shares. Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Pub School Empls Retrmt invested in 0.05% or 18,140 shares. Bb&T Ltd Com has 49,353 shares for 0.07% of their portfolio. Bessemer Group Inc Inc owns 1,160 shares. Hm Payson Comm accumulated 0% or 415 shares. Comerica Natl Bank, a Michigan-based fund reported 83,345 shares. State Treasurer State Of Michigan invested 0.11% of its portfolio in Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG). Victory Cap Mngmt Inc reported 0% in Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG). Fund Mgmt, a France-based fund reported 187,227 shares. United Cap Finance Advisers Lc owns 37,030 shares. Ibm Retirement Fund holds 0.14% in Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG) or 4,777 shares.

More notable recent Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Stocks – Bed Bath & Beyond Surge in Premarket; BP Falls – Yahoo Finance” on September 30, 2019, also Fool.com with their article: “The “Retail Apocalypse” May Last 2 More Years – Motley Fool” published on October 03, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “My Highest Ever Conviction Buy: Simon Property Group Trades At A Deep Discount To Fair Value – Seeking Alpha” on July 19, 2019. More interesting news about Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Simon Property, Allied Esports unveil Simon Cup details – Seeking Alpha” published on October 03, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Simon Property Group: Uncertainty Over Expiring Leases Adds To Risk – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: June 05, 2019.

Analysts await Genuine Parts Company (NYSE:GPC) to report earnings on October, 17. They expect $1.47 EPS, down 0.68% or $0.01 from last year’s $1.48 per share. GPC’s profit will be $214.72M for 15.96 P/E if the $1.47 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.57 actual EPS reported by Genuine Parts Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -6.37% negative EPS growth.

More notable recent Genuine Parts Company (NYSE:GPC) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Mario Gabelli Comments on Genuine Parts Co. – Yahoo Finance” on September 04, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Genuine Parts Co (GPC) Q2 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Yahoo Finance” published on July 18, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “Motion Canada Completes Acquisition of Fluid Power Company – Benzinga” on October 02, 2019. More interesting news about Genuine Parts Company (NYSE:GPC) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Genuine Parts: This Dividend King Is Fairly Valued – Seeking Alpha” published on May 13, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Genuine Parts Q2 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 17, 2019.