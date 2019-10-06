Corda Investment Management Has Raised Simon Ppty Group (SPG) Holding By $550,299; National Oilwell Varco (NOV) Sellers Decreased By 3.25% Their Shorts

Corda Investment Management Llc increased Simon Ppty Group (SPG) stake by 3.14% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Corda Investment Management Llc acquired 3,461 shares as Simon Ppty Group (SPG)’s stock declined 8.75%. The Corda Investment Management Llc holds 113,687 shares with $18.16 million value, up from 110,226 last quarter. Simon Ppty Group now has $46.10B valuation. The stock increased 0.34% or $0.5 during the last trading session, reaching $148. About 1.99M shares traded or 26.87% up from the average. Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG) has declined 5.62% since October 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.62% the S&P500. Some Historical SPG News: 10/04/2018 – PRAKASH CONSTROWELL -ACQUISITION OF SPG MULTITRADE COULD NOT HAPPEN AS TERMS AND CONDITIONS OF ACQUISITION WERE NOT MET WITHIN TIMEFRAME; 27/04/2018 – Simon Property 1Q Rev $1.4B; 27/04/2018 – Simon Property 1Q U.S. Malls, Premium Outlets Base Minimun Rent Rose 3.2%; 27/04/2018 – Simon Property 1Q Portfolio Net Operating Income Rose 4.8%; 20/03/2018 – Simon Property Group Announces Retirement Of Andrew Juster; 17/05/2018 – Simon To Open Seven UNTUCKit Stores At Key U.S. Locations In 2018; 27/04/2018 – Simon Property 1Q-End U.S. Malls, Premium Outlets Occupancy 94.6%; 27/04/2018 – Simon Property 1Q EPS on 38c Gains From Disposition Activity; 05/03/2018 SIMON COO SAYS NOT INVOLVED IN M&A ACTIVITY TODAY: CITI CONF; 20/03/2018 – SIMON PROPERTY GROUP REPORTS RETIREMENT OF ANDREW JUSTER

National Oilwell Varco Inc (NYSE:NOV) had a decrease of 3.25% in short interest. NOV’s SI was 18.97M shares in October as released by FINRA. Its down 3.25% from 19.61M shares previously. With 4.44M avg volume, 4 days are for National Oilwell Varco Inc (NYSE:NOV)’s short sellers to cover NOV’s short positions. The stock increased 0.57% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $21.04. About 3.45 million shares traded. National Oilwell Varco, Inc. (NYSE:NOV) has declined 50.48% since October 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 50.48% the S&P500. Some Historical NOV News: 27/04/2018 – NATIONAL OILWELL SEES CLOSING SEVERAL M&A DEALS IN 2Q; 16/04/2018 – National Oilwell Varco: Optimistic About 2Q, Rest of Year; 16/04/2018 – National Oilwell Varco Sees 1Q Adjusted Ebitda About $160M; 27/04/2018 – NOV SEES LAND RIGS OUTSIDE NORTH AMERICA A GENERATION BEHIND; 16/04/2018 – National Oilwell Varco Provides Operational Update for the First Quarter 2018; 21/04/2018 – DJ National Oilwell Varco Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (NOV); 16/04/2018 – National Oilwell Varco: All Three Segments Will Report Sequentially Lower 1Q Revenue; 26/04/2018 – National Oilwell Varco: Protracted Budgeting Cycle Early in Year Led to Slower-Than-Expected Start in Capital Equipment Busines; 27/04/2018 – NATIONAL OILWELL: NOT PREPARED TO BOOST RETURNS TO SHAREHOLDERS; 16/04/2018 – National Oilwell Varco Cites Reduced Progress on New Offshore Rig Construction

Among 3 analysts covering Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG), 0 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 0 are positive. Simon Property Group has $19800 highest and $15700 lowest target. $169.75’s average target is 14.70% above currents $148 stock price. Simon Property Group had 10 analyst reports since April 18, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. On Tuesday, September 3 the stock rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley with “Equal-Weight”. The firm earned “Neutral” rating on Monday, September 23 by Citigroup. The company was maintained on Friday, August 23 by SunTrust.

Corda Investment Management Llc decreased Mondelez Intl Inc Com (NASDAQ:MDLZ) stake by 31,824 shares to 685,551 valued at $36.95M in 2019Q2. It also reduced Coca Cola Co Com (NYSE:KO) stake by 12,396 shares and now owns 552,803 shares. Ishares Ibonds Dec 2019 Corp Etf was reduced too.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.93 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.34, from 1.27 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 54 investors sold SPG shares while 222 reduced holdings. 65 funds opened positions while 193 raised stakes. 284.91 million shares or 0.35% less from 285.92 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Ibm Retirement Fund owns 0.14% invested in Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG) for 4,777 shares. 57,481 are owned by Hutchinson Mgmt Ca. Manufacturers Life Communication The has 369,240 shares. Moreover, Connor Clark Lunn Inv Mgmt Ltd has 0.18% invested in Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG). Miles Capital reported 1,659 shares. Chevy Chase Trust Inc accumulated 0.17% or 258,335 shares. 221,154 are held by Glenmede Trust Co Na. Maryland Capital Mngmt invested in 9,297 shares or 0.18% of the stock. Tarbox Family Office holds 0.01% or 119 shares in its portfolio. Payden & Rygel stated it has 0.94% of its portfolio in Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG). Yhb Investment Advisors invested in 0.31% or 12,241 shares. The Rhode Island-based Amica Mutual Com has invested 0.41% in Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG). Vanguard Grp Incorporated Inc stated it has 0.25% of its portfolio in Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG). 4,110 are held by Acadian Asset Management Ltd Liability. Moreover, Td Asset Mngmt has 0.03% invested in Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.9 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.35, from 1.25 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 53 investors sold National Oilwell Varco, Inc. shares while 138 reduced holdings. 35 funds opened positions while 136 raised stakes. 356.96 million shares or 1.14% more from 352.95 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Fukoku Mutual Life Ins owns 0.01% invested in National Oilwell Varco, Inc. (NYSE:NOV) for 3,900 shares. Morgan Stanley owns 1.97 million shares. Mackay Shields Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 0.01% of its portfolio in National Oilwell Varco, Inc. (NYSE:NOV). Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania School Empls Retrmt Systems owns 22,656 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. 21,310 are owned by Holt Cap Advsr Limited Liability Dba Holt Cap Prtnrs Limited Partnership. Moreover, Heartland has 0.04% invested in National Oilwell Varco, Inc. (NYSE:NOV). Garrison Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability invested in 22,582 shares. Mengis Cap Management owns 32,447 shares or 0.22% of their US portfolio. Hanson Doremus accumulated 10,297 shares. Chevy Chase Tru Hldg Incorporated reported 385,213 shares. Sandy Spring Bancshares reported 0.01% stake. First Personal Fincl Services has invested 0% in National Oilwell Varco, Inc. (NYSE:NOV). Schroder Grp invested 0% in National Oilwell Varco, Inc. (NYSE:NOV). Asset Management One Limited reported 200,941 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Carmignac Gestion has 25,000 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio.

National Oilwell Varco, Inc. designs, makes, and sells equipment and components used in gas and oil drilling, completion, and production operations; and provides oilfield services to the upstream gas and oil industry worldwide. The company has market cap of $7.95 billion. It operates through four divisions: Rig Systems, Rig Aftermarket, Wellbore Technologies, and Completion & Production Solutions. It currently has negative earnings. The Rig Systems segment offers land rigs; offshore drilling equipment packages; and drilling rig components.