Corda Investment Management Has Raised Loews (L) Holding By $803,324; Southern Co (SO) Sentiment Is 1.29

Southern Co (SO) investors sentiment increased to 1.29 in 2019 Q1. It’s up 0.33, from 0.96 in 2018Q4. The ratio is better, as 410 institutional investors increased and opened new positions, while 318 reduced and sold their holdings in Southern Co. The institutional investors in our database now own: 572.43 million shares, up from 569.74 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of institutional investors holding Southern Co in top ten positions increased from 7 to 9 for an increase of 2. Sold All: 46 Reduced: 272 Increased: 306 New Position: 104.

Corda Investment Management Llc increased Loews Corp (L) stake by 5.2% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Corda Investment Management Llc acquired 17,092 shares as Loews Corp (L)’s stock rose 6.44%. The Corda Investment Management Llc holds 345,865 shares with $16.58 million value, up from 328,773 last quarter. Loews Corp now has $15.09 billion valuation. The stock decreased 2.12% or $1.08 during the last trading session, reaching $49.89. About 741,889 shares traded. Loews Corporation (NYSE:L) has risen 7.47% since August 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.47% the S&P500. Some Historical L News: 06/03/2018 – Loews Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 29/05/2018 – From London to Singapore, DigiValet Expands to Luxury Hotels in Major Cities Worldwide – U.S. Debut this Summer at the Loews/Un; 08/05/2018 – TAM CAPITAL SAYS LOEWS SHOULD COMMIT TO EXERCISE CALL OPTION; 13/03/2018 – JAMES S. TISCH REPORTS 5.1 PCT STAKE IN LOEWS CORP AS OF MARCH 8, 2018 – SEC FILING; 06/03/2018 Loews Trading Activity Rises to Almost Quadruple 20 Day Average; 29/05/2018 – From London to Singapore, DigiValet Expands to Luxury Hotels in Major Cities Worldwide – U.S. Debut this Summer at the Loews/Universal Aventura Orlando; 30/04/2018 – Loews 1Q EPS 89c; 21/04/2018 – DJ Loews Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (L); 17/04/2018 – Diamond Offshore Launches Sim-Stack™ – the Industry’s First Cybernetic BOP Service; 08/05/2018 – TAM CAPITAL SENDS OPEN LETTER TO LOEWS, BOARDWALK PARTNERS LP

Investors sentiment increased to 0.99 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.12, from 0.87 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 30 investors sold L shares while 128 reduced holdings. 42 funds opened positions while 115 raised stakes. 186.95 million shares or 4.10% less from 194.94 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. American Intl Gp stated it has 121,666 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Natl Pension Ser has 0.07% invested in Loews Corporation (NYSE:L) for 361,355 shares. Torray invested 1.89% of its portfolio in Loews Corporation (NYSE:L). Carroll Assocs has invested 0.01% in Loews Corporation (NYSE:L). Wetherby Asset Management has invested 0.04% in Loews Corporation (NYSE:L). Fil Limited has invested 0.05% of its portfolio in Loews Corporation (NYSE:L). Cwm Lc has 253 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Arizona State Retirement System owns 124,888 shares for 0.07% of their portfolio. Jump Trading Ltd Company reported 16,933 shares stake. Regentatlantic Cap Limited Liability Com has invested 0.03% in Loews Corporation (NYSE:L). Moreover, Burt Wealth Advsr has 0% invested in Loews Corporation (NYSE:L) for 24 shares. Louisiana State Employees Retirement Sys reported 14,500 shares. The Colorado-based Public Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado has invested 0.01% in Loews Corporation (NYSE:L). Moreover, Mutual Of America Ltd Liability Corporation has 0.03% invested in Loews Corporation (NYSE:L). Cls Invs Ltd Liability Corp has 0% invested in Loews Corporation (NYSE:L).

More notable recent Loews Corporation (NYSE:L) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Investors In L Brands, Inc. (NYSE:LB) Should Consider This, First – Yahoo Finance” on August 12, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “What’s next for L Brands? – Seeking Alpha” published on August 12, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “L Brands Declares Cash Dividend NYSE:LB – GlobeNewswire” on August 09, 2019. More interesting news about Loews Corporation (NYSE:L) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “Bragar Eagel & Squire, PC Reminds Investors That Class Action Lawsuits Have Been Filed Against L Brands, National General, Mallinckrodt, and Oasmia and Encourages Investors to Contact the Firm – GlobeNewswire” published on August 11, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Loews Corporation 2019 Q2 – Results – Earnings Call Slides – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 05, 2019.

Corda Investment Management Llc decreased Starbucks Corp (NASDAQ:SBUX) stake by 5,095 shares to 259,288 valued at $19.28 million in 2019Q1. It also reduced Exxon Mobil Corporation Com (NYSE:XOM) stake by 6,892 shares and now owns 39,058 shares. Deere & Co Com (NYSE:DE) was reduced too.

Since January 1, 0001, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 insider sales for $100,380 activity.

The Southern Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. The company has market cap of $60.98 billion. The firm also constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy projects; sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in seven states, as well as provides gas marketing services, wholesale gas services, and gas midstream operations. It has a 13.74 P/E ratio. It owns/operates 33 hydroelectric generating stations, 29 fossil fuel generating stations, 3 nuclear generating stations, 14 combined cycle/cogeneration stations, 33 solar facilities, 9 wind facilities, 1 biomass facility, and 1 landfill gas facility.

The stock increased 0.02% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $58.34. About 2.25 million shares traded. The Southern Company (SO) has risen 17.30% since August 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.30% the S&P500. Some Historical SO News: 21/05/2018 – NextEra Energy reaches definitive agreements to acquire Gulf Power, Florida City Gas and additional assets from Southern; 23/04/2018 – CROWLEY, SOUTHERN CO. UNIT TO BUILD PUERTO RICO LNG MICROGRIDS; 09/04/2018 – SOUTHERN CEO FANNING: NATURAL GAS WILL NEED CABON CAPTURE; 03/04/2018 – Georgia Power customers to see $25 credit on April bills; 21/05/2018 – FITCH AFFIRMS SOUTHERN COMPANY’S ‘BBB+’ IDR; 21/05/2018 – Southern Slims Down After Bets on Big Projects Fail to Pay Off; 09/04/2018 – Southern Nears Sale of One-Third Stake in Its Solar Portfolio; 16/04/2018 – SOUTHERN CO. BOOSTS DIV FOR 17TH CONSECUTIVE YEAR; ANNUALIZED R; 22/03/2018 – OU Energy Symposium Finds U.S. Must Embrace All Forms of Energy in Marketplace; 21/05/2018 – SO: SEES FLORIDA UTILITY SALE CUTTING EQUITY NEEDS BY $3 BLN

Rocky Mountain Advisers Llc holds 3.67% of its portfolio in The Southern Company for 20,009 shares. Financial Advantage Inc. owns 91,212 shares or 3.36% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Welch Group Llc has 3.34% invested in the company for 587,450 shares. The Virginia-based Edgar Lomax Co Va has invested 3.3% in the stock. Verity Asset Management Inc., a North Carolina-based fund reported 50,062 shares.