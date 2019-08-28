Corda Investment Management Has Lowered Its Holding in Procter Gamble Co Com (PG) by $686,192; American Homes 4 Rent (AMH) Stock Price Rose While Long Pond Capital LP Trimmed Its Position by $10.67 Million

Corda Investment Management Llc decreased its stake in Procter Gamble Co Com (PG) by 1.69% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Corda Investment Management Llc sold 6,598 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.49% . The institutional investor held 384,626 shares of the package goods and cosmetics company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $40.02 million, down from 391,224 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Corda Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Procter Gamble Co Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $301.69B market cap company. The stock increased 1.03% or $1.23 during the last trading session, reaching $120.55. About 6.51 million shares traded. The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) has risen 47.18% since August 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 47.18% the S&P500. Some Historical PG News: 19/04/2018 – P&G MEDIA CALL BEGINS; 09/05/2018 – Procter & Gamble Offers to Buy Back Up to $1.25B Debt Securities; 10/04/2018 – Procter & Gamble Raises Dividend By 4% To 71.72 Cents — MarketWatch; 18/05/2018 – Kimberly-Clark, Johnson & Johnson’s, Procter & Gamble and Edgewell Personal Care have reported sale declines in their baby businesses this year; 17/04/2018 – CincinnatiBusCou: EXCLUSIVE: P&G manager joins Pure Romance to launch digital marketing; 18/05/2018 – Grumpy literary judges fail to uphold the spirit of PG Wodehouse; 19/04/2018 – P&G PG.N SAYS ANNOUNCED IT HAS SIGNED AN AGREEMENT TO ACQUIRE CONSUMER HEALTH BUSINESS OF MERCK KGAA, DARMSTADT, GERMANY; 19/04/2018 – P&G QTRLY ORGANIC SALES INCREASED ONE PERCENT; 20/04/2018 – P&G’s vitamin boost could signal more to come; 12/04/2018 – ClinicalTrial US: PG and PK of Oxycodone to Personalize Post-op Pain Management Following Surgery in Children

Long Pond Capital Lp decreased its stake in American Homes 4 Rent (AMH) by 12.88% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Long Pond Capital Lp sold 485,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.38% . The hedge fund held 3.28 million shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $74.56 million, down from 3.77M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Long Pond Capital Lp who had been investing in American Homes 4 Rent for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $7.62 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.39% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $25.37. About 1.45 million shares traded. American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) has risen 10.30% since August 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.30% the S&P500. Some Historical AMH News: 03/05/2018 – American Homes 4 Rent Core FFO/Share 25 Cents; 03/05/2018 – AMERICAN HOMES 1Q REV. $258.0M, EST. $251.3M; 24/05/2018 – American Homes 4 Rent to Participate in NAREIT RElTweek 2018 Conference; 03/05/2018 – American Homes 4 Rent 1Q Rev $258M; 24/05/2018 – American Homes 4 Rent CFO Diana Laing to Resign; 23/05/2018 – American Homes 4 Rent Appoints Christopher Lau As Chief Financial Officer; 03/05/2018 – AMERICAN HOMES 1Q CORE FFO/SHR 25C, EST. 26C; 03/05/2018 – American Homes 4 Rent 1Q EPS 2c; 23/05/2018 – AMERICAN HOMES 4 RENT NAMES CHRISTOPHER LAU AS CFO; 14/05/2018 – LONG POND ADDED AMH, LQ, VICI, APLE, GPT IN 1Q: 13F

Corda Investment Management Llc, which manages about $545.28 million and $864.31 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Alphabet Inc Cla by 1,841 shares to 7,065 shares, valued at $8.31 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ishares Ibonds Dec 2021 Corp Etf by 18,900 shares in the quarter, for a total of 864,422 shares, and has risen its stake in Simon Ppty Group (NYSE:SPG).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.78 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.06, from 0.84 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 57 investors sold PG shares while 748 reduced holdings. 125 funds opened positions while 506 raised stakes. 1.50 billion shares or 2.71% less from 1.54 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Bamco Ny reported 1,796 shares stake. Btc Cap holds 1.36% or 81,897 shares. 2,751 were accumulated by Csat Advisory L P. Dodge Cox owns 131,825 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Douglass Winthrop Limited Liability Corporation stated it has 0.41% of its portfolio in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Wheatland Advsrs invested in 1.73% or 21,748 shares. Shelter Ins Retirement Plan has invested 3.73% in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). California-based Kayne Anderson Rudnick Inv Mgmt Ltd Llc has invested 0.01% in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Aperio Gru Incorporated Ltd Liability Corp accumulated 1.71M shares. North Management Corporation accumulated 0.59% or 33,966 shares. Clean Yield holds 2.08% or 49,453 shares in its portfolio. Shapiro Mgmt Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 2,379 shares. Missouri-based Century Companies Inc has invested 0.77% in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Callahan Advsr Ltd Liability Corp holds 2.3% or 118,745 shares. Schnieders Capital Mngmt Llc reported 25,042 shares.

