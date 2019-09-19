Corda Investment Management Has Lifted Total S A Sponsored Adr (TOT) Stake By $1.51 Million; A-R-T- Advisors Lifted East West Bancorp (EWBC) Stake

Corda Investment Management Llc increased Total S A Sponsored Adr (TOT) stake by 8.38% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Corda Investment Management Llc acquired 27,462 shares as Total S A Sponsored Adr (TOT)’s stock declined 5.91%. The Corda Investment Management Llc holds 354,989 shares with $19.80M value, up from 327,527 last quarter. Total S A Sponsored Adr now has $140.82B valuation. The stock increased 1.18% or $0.62 during the last trading session, reaching $53.46. About 145,856 shares traded. TOTAL S.A. (NYSE:TOT) has declined 19.48% since September 19, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.48% the S&P500. Some Historical TOT News: 21/05/2018 – LAKKOTRYPIS: TOTAL INTERESTED IN JOINING ENI IN BLOCK 8; 16/05/2018 – FRENCH MINISTRY AUTHORIZES TOTAL LA MEDE REFINERY CONVERSION; 05/03/2018 – TOTAL CEO SAYS WON’T EXPLORE FOR OIL IN ARCTIC, TOO EXPENSIVE; 26/04/2018 – TOTAL CEO SAYS MARATHON LIBYA DEAL WAS CLOSED ON MARCH 31; 16/05/2018 – $FP.FR: Total won’t be in a position to continue the SP11 project in Iran & will have to unwind all related operation before 4 Nov. unless a waiver is granted to the company by the U.S! – ! $FP.FR; 17/05/2018 – TOTAL CEO PATRICK POUYANNE ENDS COMMENTS IN WASHINGTON; 16/05/2018 – TOTAL] COMMENTS ON U.S. STANCE REGARDING IRAN IN STATEMENT; 05/03/2018 TOTAL CEO PATRICK POUYANNE SPEAKS AT CERAWEEK; 24/04/2018 – TTA: TOTAL: Total to Develop Artificial Intelligence Solutions with Google Cloud; 11/04/2018 – Total Submitted Offer on Cobalt’s Assets of About $300M

A-R-T- Advisors Llc increased East West Bancorp Inc (EWBC) stake by 45.01% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. A-R-T- Advisors Llc acquired 7,200 shares as East West Bancorp Inc (EWBC)'s stock declined 5.90%. The A-R-T- Advisors Llc holds 23,197 shares with $1.09 million value, up from 15,997 last quarter. East West Bancorp Inc now has $6.64 billion valuation. The stock decreased 0.28% or $0.13 during the last trading session, reaching $45.61. About 23,007 shares traded. East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC) has declined 26.23% since September 19, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 26.23% the S&P500.

Corda Investment Management Llc decreased Hesrshey Company (NYSE:HSY) stake by 2,348 shares to 91,130 valued at $12.21 million in 2019Q2. It also reduced Johnson & Johnson Com (NYSE:JNJ) stake by 3,023 shares and now owns 181,920 shares. Sanofi Adr (NYSE:SNY) was reduced too.

More notable recent TOTAL S.A. (NYSE:TOT) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Total, Qatar Petroleum sign asset transfer deals – Seeking Alpha” on August 27, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Buying Protection For My Total S.A. Investment – Seeking Alpha” published on August 29, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “European oil majors upgraded at JPMorgan – Seeking Alpha” on September 17, 2019. More interesting news about TOTAL S.A. (NYSE:TOT) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Freeport LNG terminal ships first commissioning cargo – Seeking Alpha” published on September 04, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “Barron’s Picks And Pans: Apple, CSX, Tapestry, Total, Viacom And More – Benzinga” with publication date: September 14, 2019.

Since August 23, 2019, it had 2 insider purchases, and 0 insider sales for $138,719 activity. 2,512 shares valued at $100,028 were bought by Zhou Catherine on Tuesday, September 3. Irving Paul H had bought 1,000 shares worth $38,691.

A-R-T- Advisors Llc decreased Amc Networks Inc (NASDAQ:AMCX) stake by 17,700 shares to 7,911 valued at $431,000 in 2019Q2. It also reduced Asgn Inc stake by 8,300 shares and now owns 7,258 shares. Pioneer Nat Res Co (NYSE:PXD) was reduced too.