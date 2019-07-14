Corda Investment Management Has Lifted Stake in Loews (L) as Share Price Rose; Denali Advisors Lowered Holding in Continental Resources (CLR) by $558,800

Denali Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Continental Resources Inc. (CLR) by 20.22% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Denali Advisors Llc sold 12,700 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.93% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 50,100 shares of the energy company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.24 million, down from 62,800 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Denali Advisors Llc who had been investing in Continental Resources Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $15.44B market cap company. It closed at $40.99 lastly. It is down 38.24% since July 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 42.67% the S&P500. Some Historical CLR News: 03/05/2018 – CONTINENTAL RESOURCES INC CLR.N CHIEF EXECUTIVE HAROLD HAMM SAYS OPEC, RUSSIAN EFFORTS HAVE HELPED REDUCE GLOBAL OVERSUPPLY OF CRUDE SINCE NOV 2016; 06/03/2018 – CONTINENTAL RESOURCES’ STARK SPEAKS TO BLOOMBERG AT CERAWEEK; 29/03/2018 – Continental Resources Announces Forthcoming Departure of Jim Gallogly From Bd of Directors; 02/05/2018 – CONTINENTAL RESOURCES 1Q ADJ EPS 68C, EST. 64C; 17/05/2018 – Continental Resources Announces Shelly Lambertz to Continental Board of Directors; 03/05/2018 – CONTINENTAL RESOURCES INC CLR.N SAYS BENEFITING FROM RISING OIL PRICES CLc1 AS IT DOES NOT HEDGE OIL PRODUCTION; 03/05/2018 – Continental Resources’ Harold Hamm credits OPEC for boosting oil prices; 11/04/2018 – CONTINENTAL RESOURCES INC CLR.N : BMO RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $65 FROM $60; 06/03/2018 – VELOCITY MIDSTREAM PARTNERS – STARTED CONSTRUCTION OF CRUDE OIL PIPELINE EXTENSION LINKING CORE OF MERGE PLAY TO SCOOP PIPELINE ASSETS; 09/05/2018 – CONTINENTAL RESOURCES INC CLR.N CHIEF EXECUTIVE HAROLD HAMM ALSO MEETS WITH SAUDI ARAMCO BOARD OF DIRECTORS IN HOUSTON

Corda Investment Management Llc increased its stake in Loews Corp (L) by 5.2% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Corda Investment Management Llc bought 17,092 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.51% with the market. The institutional investor held 345,865 shares of the property-casualty insurers company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $16.58M, up from 328,773 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Corda Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Loews Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $16.86 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.14% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $55.38. About 798,682 shares traded. Loews Corporation (NYSE:L) has declined 0.08% since July 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 4.51% the S&P500. Some Historical L News: 09/04/2018 – Loews Corp.’s Consolidated Container to Acquire PolyCycle Solutions Assets From DS Services; 08/05/2018 – TAM CAPITAL SAYS LOEWS SHOULD COMMIT TO EXERCISE CALL OPTION; 15/03/2018 – James S. Tisch Reports 5.1% Stake In Loews; 30/04/2018 – Loews 1Q Net $293M; 06/03/2018 Loews Trading Activity Rises to Almost Quadruple 20 Day Average; 08/05/2018 – TAM CAPITAL SENDS OPEN LETTER TO LOEWS, BOARDWALK PARTNERS LP; 11/05/2018 – TAM Capital Management Responds to Loews’s Failure to Address Complaints of Unfair Dealing with Boardwalk LP Minority Unitholders; 09/04/2018 – CONSOLIDATED CONTAINER COMPANY SAYS HAS ACQUIRED ASSETS OF POLYCYCLE SOLUTIONS FROM DS SERVICES; 13/03/2018 – JAMES S. TISCH REPORTS 5.1 PCT STAKE IN LOEWS CORP AS OF MARCH 8, 2018 – SEC FILING; 11/05/2018 – BOARDWALK PIPELINE HLDR TAM AGAIN CALLS FOR LOEWS COMMITMENT

Investors sentiment increased to 1 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.19, from 0.81 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 38 investors sold CLR shares while 98 reduced holdings. 50 funds opened positions while 86 raised stakes. 72.35 million shares or 5.28% less from 76.38 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Barclays Pcl reported 0.01% of its portfolio in Continental Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CLR). Viking Fund Ltd Com stated it has 0.65% in Continental Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CLR). New York-based Jennison Associate Ltd Co has invested 0.02% in Continental Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CLR). Agf Invests Incorporated holds 58,176 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. Moreover, Ci Investments has 0.01% invested in Continental Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CLR). Dimensional Fund Limited Partnership has 868,225 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Goldman Sachs Group Incorporated has invested 0.01% in Continental Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CLR). Cushing Asset Mngmt LP holds 46,466 shares or 0.07% of its portfolio. Nomura Asset Mgmt reported 0.01% stake. New York-based Prelude Cap Ltd Limited Liability Company has invested 0.03% in Continental Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CLR). Price T Rowe Associates Md stated it has 0.05% in Continental Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CLR). Montana-based Da Davidson & has invested 0.01% in Continental Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CLR). Northern Corporation accumulated 824,028 shares. Howe & Rusling Incorporated stated it has 0% in Continental Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CLR). Morgan Stanley reported 930,774 shares.

Analysts await Continental Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CLR) to report earnings on August, 6. They expect $0.71 earnings per share, down 2.74% or $0.02 from last year’s $0.73 per share. CLR’s profit will be $267.49M for 14.43 P/E if the $0.71 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.58 actual earnings per share reported by Continental Resources, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 22.41% EPS growth.

More notable recent Continental Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CLR) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Continental Resources Thriving While Others Delay Completions – Seeking Alpha” on September 11, 2018, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Continental Resources: Separating Itself From The Rest Of The Pack – Seeking Alpha” published on June 08, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Continental Resources: An Update On Project SpringBoard – Seeking Alpha” on January 30, 2019. More interesting news about Continental Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CLR) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Continental Resources: Is The 33% Drop A Buying Opportunity? – Seeking Alpha” published on December 13, 2018 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Hedge Funds Have Never Been This Bullish On CGI Inc. (GIB) – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 18, 2019.

Denali Advisors Llc, which manages about $357.49 million and $667.33 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Lennox International Inc. (NYSE:LII) by 14,600 shares to 23,000 shares, valued at $6.08M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Avangrid Inc. by 80,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 237,700 shares, and has risen its stake in Air Lease Corp. Cl A (NYSE:AL).

Since February 21, 2019, it had 5 insider buys, and 0 selling transactions for $78.84 million activity. $39.32 million worth of Continental Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CLR) was bought by Hamm Harold.

Since February 11, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 6 sales for $2.88 million activity. Another trade for 10,528 shares valued at $479,495 was sold by TISCH ANDREW H. The insider TISCH JAMES S sold $479,614.

Corda Investment Management Llc, which manages about $545.28M and $864.31 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Deere & Co Com (NYSE:DE) by 3,695 shares to 166,257 shares, valued at $26.57 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Exxon Mobil Corporation Com (NYSE:XOM) by 6,892 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 39,058 shares, and cut its stake in Merck & Co Inc. Com (NYSE:MRK).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.99 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.12, from 0.87 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 30 investors sold L shares while 128 reduced holdings. 42 funds opened positions while 115 raised stakes. 186.95 million shares or 4.10% less from 194.94 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Winslow Asset Management stated it has 48,300 shares or 0.49% of all its holdings. Ww Asset invested in 0.05% or 20,048 shares. Wallace holds 2.82% in Loews Corporation (NYSE:L) or 425,555 shares. Kbc Grp Nv reported 0.09% of its portfolio in Loews Corporation (NYSE:L). Diamond Hill Cap Management reported 3.45M shares or 0.91% of all its holdings. Arizona State Retirement Sys has invested 0.07% in Loews Corporation (NYSE:L). Bluemountain Ltd reported 167 shares stake. Bb&T Secs Ltd Limited Liability Company stated it has 0% in Loews Corporation (NYSE:L). 21,674 are owned by Metropolitan Life Company New York. Proshare Advisors Ltd Liability holds 0.04% or 122,994 shares. Dnb Asset Mngmt As reported 0% stake. Brookstone Mngmt accumulated 0.03% or 9,009 shares. Marathon Asset Mngmt Llp invested 1.49% of its portfolio in Loews Corporation (NYSE:L). Corda Investment Mngmt Lc holds 1.92% of its portfolio in Loews Corporation (NYSE:L) for 345,865 shares. Nwq Inv Limited Company invested in 0.68% or 654,535 shares.