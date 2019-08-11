Corda Investment Management Has Lifted Its Pepsico Com (PEP) Position by $554,246; Nxp Semiconductors (NXPI) Holder Kellner Capital Decreased Its Holding

Kellner Capital Llc decreased its stake in Nxp Semiconductors (NXPI) by 75.51% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kellner Capital Llc sold 107,600 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.52% . The institutional investor held 34,901 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.09 million, down from 142,501 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kellner Capital Llc who had been investing in Nxp Semiconductors for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $27.84B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.58% or $1.6 during the last trading session, reaching $99.88. About 2.12 million shares traded. NXP Semiconductors N.V. (NASDAQ:NXPI) has risen 9.03% since August 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.03% the S&P500. Some Historical NXPI News: 09/03/2018 – Qualcomm Extends Tender Offer for NXP to March 16; 26/04/2018 – QUALCOMM CEO MOLLENKOPF SAYS WILL DO BUYBACK IF NO NXP DEAL – CNBC; 14/05/2018 – WHITE HOUSE SAYS TRUMP ASKED COMMERCE SECRETARY TO LOOK INTO ZTE SITUATION CONSISTENT WITH APPLICABLE LAWS AND REGULATIONS; 21/03/2018 – China Said Pushing Qualcomm for More NXP Fixes in Latest Hurdle; 16/03/2018 – Qualcomm Extends NXP Tender Offer to March 23; 12/04/2018 – QUALCOMM QCOM.O : CITIGROUP SAYS ASSUMING COST SYNERGIES OF $500 MLN, NXP ACQUISITION COULD EVENTUALLY DRIVE EPS ACCRETION OF ROUGHLY 44% OR $1.52; 20/03/2018 – MEDIA-China pushes Qualcomm to protect local companies in NXP deal – Bloomberg; 16/04/2018 – Qualcomm to refile China antitrust application for $44 bln NXP takeover; 12/04/2018 – NXP SEMICONDUCTORS NV NXPI.O : CITIGROUP SAYS THERE IS SOME POTENTIAL FOR QCOM DEAL TO BREAK DUE TO APPROVAL FROM CHINA GIVEN THE TRADE WAR; 23/03/2018 – QUALCOMM INC – CO AND NXP ARE PREPARING TO SEEK ADDITIONAL TIME TO COMPLETE TRANSACTION FROM FTC, SHOULD IT BECOME NECESSARY

Corda Investment Management Llc increased its stake in Pepsico Inc Com (PEP) by 1.82% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Corda Investment Management Llc bought 4,543 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.45% . The institutional investor held 254,386 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $31.17 million, up from 249,843 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Corda Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Pepsico Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $179.81 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.67% or $0.87 during the last trading session, reaching $128.6. About 2.93 million shares traded. PepsiCo, Inc. (NYSE:PEP) has risen 11.94% since August 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.94% the S&P500. Some Historical PEP News: 26/04/2018 – PEPSICO- CEO SAYS TEAM IS “MANIACALLY” FOCUSED ON GETTING NAB BUSINESS BACK TO TRACK IN 2H18, AND WILL SEQUENTIALLY IMPROVE EVERY QUARTER; 26/04/2018 – PepsiCo 1Q North America Beverages Rev $4.42B; 17/04/2018 – Global Fruit Juice Market Study 2018-2023 with Coca Cola and PepsiCo Dominating – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 26/04/2018 – PepsiCo Sees 2018 Adj EPS $5.70; 26/04/2018 – PepsiCo 1Q North America Beverages Rev $4.415B; 25/05/2018 – PEPSICO INC – ENTERED INTO A DEFINITIVE AGREEMENT TO ACQUIRE BARE FOODS CO; 17/04/2018 – Goldman Sachs upgrades Coca-Cola, downgrades Pepsi; 24/04/2018 – Sabra Launches a New Limited-Edition Flavor for Spring – Sweet & Smoky BBQ Hummus with Jackfruit and Smoked Paprika; 25/05/2018 – PepsiCo Extends Bet on Clean Snack Foods With Bare Acquisition; 26/04/2018 – PEPSICO SEES 2018 CORE SHR $5.70

Kellner Capital Llc, which manages about $146.92M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Red Hat Inc (NYSE:RHT) by 41,500 shares to 59,400 shares, valued at $10.85 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Integrated Device Technology (NASDAQ:IDTI) by 128,800 shares in the quarter, for a total of 213,400 shares, and has risen its stake in Arris Intl Plc.

Corda Investment Management Llc, which manages about $545.28M and $864.31 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Procter Gamble Co Com (NYSE:PG) by 6,598 shares to 384,626 shares, valued at $40.02M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Welltower Inc by 6,009 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 491,226 shares, and cut its stake in Merck & Co Inc. Com (NYSE:MRK).