Corda Investment Management Has Increased Total S A Sponsored Adr (TOT) Stake by $1.51 Million; Enstar Group Limited (ESGR) Holder Akre Capital Management Has Cut Stake

Akre Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Enstar Group Limited (ESGR) by 70.05% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Akre Capital Management Llc sold 319,047 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.15% . The hedge fund held 136,400 shares of the property-casualty insurers company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $23.77 million, down from 455,447 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Akre Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Enstar Group Limited for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.13B market cap company. The stock increased 0.01% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $192. About 43,818 shares traded. Enstar Group Limited (NASDAQ:ESGR) has declined 15.70% since September 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.70% the S&P500. Some Historical ESGR News: 08/05/2018 – Enstar Group 1Q Loss $41.2M; 24/05/2018 – HILLHOUSE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LTD REPORTS 9.75 PCT STAKE IN ENSTAR GROUP LTD AS OF MAY 14 – SEC FILING; 24/05/2018 – Hillhouse Capital Management, Ltd. Reports 9.75% Stake In Enstar Group; 08/05/2018 – ENSTAR GROUP LTD – QTRLY RESULTS HAD NET UNREALIZED LOSSES OF $100.3 MLN ON FIXED MATURITIES INVESTMENTS; 08/05/2018 ENSTAR GROUP 1Q LOSS/SHR $2.12; 22/05/2018 – Enstar Group Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals

Corda Investment Management Llc increased its stake in Total S A Sponsored Adr (TOT) by 8.38% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Corda Investment Management Llc bought 27,462 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.91% . The institutional investor held 354,989 shares of the energy company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $19.80 million, up from 327,527 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Corda Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Total S A Sponsored Adr for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $136.30 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.12% or $1.1 during the last trading session, reaching $52.95. About 1.80 million shares traded or 4.64% up from the average. TOTAL S.A. (NYSE:TOT) has declined 19.48% since September 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.48% the S&P500. Some Historical TOT News: 19/04/2018 – Total Lays Out Power Strategy After $1.7 Billion Utility Deal; 24/04/2018 – Gasoline Stations: Global Markets to 2022 Featuring BP, China Petroleum & Chemical Corporation, Petrochina Company, Royal Dutch Shell & Total S.A. – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 11/04/2018 – USA: Total Further Increases Its Footprint In The Gulf Of Mexico And Becomes Operator Of The North Platte Discovery; 10/04/2018 – Zawya: Total CEO confirms plan to enlarge joint venture with Saudi Aramco; 13/03/2018 – TOTAL SA TOTF.PA : BARCLAYS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO EUR 60 FROM EUR 57; 25/05/2018 – TOTAL’S POUYANNE: FRENCH COS STILL IN RUSSIA DESPITE CHALLENGES; 30/05/2018 – IRAN’S ZANGANEH: IF TOTAL QUITS S. PARS, CNPC TO TAKE OVER; 14/03/2018 – TTA: TOTAL: Total: Annual Shareholders’ Meeting to Be Held on June 1st, 2018; 11/05/2018 – Algeria: Total Strengthens Its Cooperation with Sonatrach and Launches the Engineering Studies for a Petrochemical Project in; 14/05/2018 – Total to Develop Gas Resources in Oman

Corda Investment Management Llc, which manages about $545.28M and $921.98 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Merck & Co Inc. Com (NYSE:MRK) by 8,663 shares to 273,432 shares, valued at $22.93 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Starbucks Corp (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 11,072 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 248,216 shares, and cut its stake in Sanofi Adr (NYSE:SNY).

