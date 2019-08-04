Corda Investment Management Has Increased Pepsico Com (PEP) Holding; Factory Mutual Insurance Company Lifted Sunopta (STKL) Position by $1.22 Million as Share Value Declined

Factory Mutual Insurance Company increased its stake in Sunopta Inc (STKL) by 18.67% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Factory Mutual Insurance Company bought 405,300 shares as the company’s stock declined 17.15% . The institutional investor held 2.58 million shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.17M, up from 2.17M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Factory Mutual Insurance Company who had been investing in Sunopta Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $240.53M market cap company. The stock decreased 2.84% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $2.74. About 178,671 shares traded. SunOpta Inc. (NASDAQ:STKL) has declined 65.24% since August 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 65.24% the S&P500. Some Historical STKL News: 09/05/2018 – SunOpta 1Q Loss/Shr 7c; 09/05/2018 SUNOPTA 1Q ADJ LOSS/SHR 7C, EST. LOSS/SHR 5C; 09/05/2018 – SunOpta 1Q Adj EPS 7c; 09/05/2018 – SunOpta 1Q Rev $312.7M

Corda Investment Management Llc increased its stake in Pepsico Inc Com (PEP) by 1.82% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Corda Investment Management Llc bought 4,543 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.45% . The institutional investor held 254,386 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $31.17 million, up from 249,843 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Corda Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Pepsico Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $178.85B market cap company. The stock increased 0.61% or $0.78 during the last trading session, reaching $127.92. About 5.57M shares traded or 27.53% up from the average. PepsiCo, Inc. (NYSE:PEP) has risen 11.94% since August 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.94% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.89 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.27, from 0.62 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 13 investors sold STKL shares while 25 reduced holdings. 11 funds opened positions while 23 raised stakes. 67.69 million shares or 3.64% less from 70.24 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Sei Investments holds 18,377 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Moreover, Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss Ltd Liability Corporation has 0.05% invested in SunOpta Inc. (NASDAQ:STKL) for 7.26M shares. Loring Wolcott And Coolidge Fiduciary Advsr Llp Ma holds 0% of its portfolio in SunOpta Inc. (NASDAQ:STKL) for 15,285 shares. One Trading LP holds 2,060 shares. Oaktree Capital LP holds 0.53% or 8.09M shares. Blackrock Inc owns 44,191 shares. Geode Cap Mngmt Lc reported 0% stake. Deutsche Commercial Bank Ag holds 14,451 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Atria Invests Ltd Llc stated it has 55,307 shares. Citadel Advsr Limited Liability Corporation has 0% invested in SunOpta Inc. (NASDAQ:STKL) for 286,800 shares. Japan-based Nomura Hldgs Inc has invested 0% in SunOpta Inc. (NASDAQ:STKL). Boyar Asset Inc has 57,510 shares. Wealthtrust Axiom Ltd Liability owns 12,600 shares. Overbrook Mgmt Corp stated it has 0.8% in SunOpta Inc. (NASDAQ:STKL). Ironwood Mngmt Ltd Liability Company holds 0.35% in SunOpta Inc. (NASDAQ:STKL) or 124,640 shares.

Factory Mutual Insurance Company, which manages about $8.47B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Spirit Aerosystems Hldgs Inc (NYSE:SPR) by 23,600 shares to 271,100 shares, valued at $24.32M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Disney Walt Co (NYSE:DIS) by 325,389 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 365,911 shares, and cut its stake in Amazon Com Inc (NASDAQ:AMZN).

Since February 28, 2019, it had 17 buys, and 0 insider sales for $2.02 million activity. The insider Duchscher Robert bought $10,354. Hollis Richard Dean bought 100,000 shares worth $267,750. Ennen Joseph had bought 50,000 shares worth $199,000. 30,000 shares were bought by Buick Mike, worth $80,217 on Friday, March 1. HOUDE LOVAS KATRINA bought 43,100 shares worth $148,264. Shares for $53,400 were bought by McKeracher Robert.

Investors sentiment is 0.94 in 2019 Q1. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It is flat, as 40 investors sold PEP shares while 676 reduced holdings. only 127 funds opened positions while 544 raised stakes. 965.36 million shares or 3.54% less from 1.00 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Raymond James Tru Na invested in 0.71% or 100,162 shares. Grisanti Capital Mngmt Limited Liability reported 2,700 shares or 0.2% of all its holdings. Hotchkis Wiley Cap Ltd Liability Com reported 2.76 million shares. Putnam Investments Limited Company has invested 0.63% of its portfolio in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP). Sit Associate Inc has 234,870 shares. Jcic Asset Management Inc has invested 0.02% of its portfolio in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP). Centurylink Mgmt Co reported 0.63% of its portfolio in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP). Parametric Portfolio Assocs Limited Liability Corporation has 5.42 million shares for 0.57% of their portfolio. Aristotle Capital Mgmt Ltd Liability Corporation invested in 0.03% or 40,707 shares. Winfield Associate owns 3,525 shares. Blair William And Co Il reported 0.23% stake. Pggm stated it has 1.33M shares or 0.83% of all its holdings. St Johns Inv Com Ltd stated it has 0.96% of its portfolio in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP). Washington-based Newfocus Financial Group Ltd Co has invested 1.06% in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP). Credit Suisse Ag reported 2.21 million shares.

Corda Investment Management Llc, which manages about $545.28 million and $864.31M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Cme Group Inc Com (NASDAQ:CME) by 2,053 shares to 135,135 shares, valued at $22.24 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Pfizer Inc Com (NYSE:PFE) by 10,586 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 648,918 shares, and cut its stake in Procter Gamble Co Com (NYSE:PG).