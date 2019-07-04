Corda Investment Management Has Increased Loews (L) Holding by $803,324; Share Price Rose; Transcanada Corp. (TRP) Valuation Rose While Cardinal Capital Management Lifted Its Stake

Corda Investment Management Llc increased its stake in Loews Corp (L) by 5.2% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Corda Investment Management Llc bought 17,092 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.51% with the market. The institutional investor held 345,865 shares of the property-casualty insurers company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $16.58M, up from 328,773 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Corda Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Loews Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $17.10 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.67% or $0.92 during the last trading session, reaching $56.16. About 477,514 shares traded. Loews Corporation (NYSE:L) has declined 0.08% since July 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 4.51% the S&P500. Some Historical L News: 14/05/2018 – Loews Quadrupled Barrick Gold Stake Ahead of Earnings Beat; 21/05/2018 – BOARDWALK PIPELINE HLDR BANDERA AGREES WITH TAM ABOUT LOEWS; 29/05/2018 – From London to Singapore, DigiValet Expands to Luxury Hotels in Major Cities Worldwide – U.S. Debut this Summer at the Loews/Universal Aventura Orlando; 11/05/2018 – TAM Capital Management Responds to Loews’s Failure to Address Complaints of Unfair Dealing with Boardwalk LP Minority Unitholders; 09/04/2018 – CONSOLIDATED CONTAINER COMPANY SAYS HAS ACQUIRED ASSETS OF POLYCYCLE SOLUTIONS FROM DS SERVICES; 13/03/2018 – JAMES S. TISCH REPORTS 5.1 PCT STAKE IN LOEWS CORP AS OF MARCH 8, 2018 – SEC FILING; 19/03/2018 – Boardwalk Does Not Expect FERC’s Proposed Policy Revisions To Have A Material Impact On Revenues; 30/04/2018 – Loews 1Q EPS 89c; 30/04/2018 – Loews 1Q Rev $3.58B; 30/04/2018 – LOEWS SAYS BOARDWALK MLP REVIEW SPARKED BY FERC POLICY CHANGES

Cardinal Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Transcanada Corp. (TRP) by 1.37% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cardinal Capital Management Inc bought 14,270 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.64% with the market. The institutional investor held 1.06 million shares of the natural gas distribution company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $47.56M, up from 1.04 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cardinal Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Transcanada Corp. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $47.13 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.01% or $0.99 during the last trading session, reaching $50.28. About 1.18 million shares traded. TC Energy Corporation (NYSE:TRP) has risen 9.00% since July 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.57% the S&P500. Some Historical TRP News: 27/04/2018 – TRANSCANADA TRP.TO – IN ADDITION TO KEYSTONE XL, LOOKING TO INCREASE SYSTEM UTILIZATION BY CONNECTING MORE SUPPLY AND MORE MARKETS TO THE SYSTEM- CEO; 23/03/2018 – TransCanada: Agreement Encompasses Jan 1, 2018-Dec 31, 2019; 09/04/2018 – TRANSCANADA CORP – SUNDRE CROSSOVER PROJECT HAS BEEN PLACED INTO SERVICE IN CENTRAL ALBERTA; 27/04/2018 – TRANSCANADA CORP – TC PIPELINES, LP ATM PROGRAM IS NOT CURRENTLY BEING UTILIZED; 27/04/2018 – TRANSCANADA SAYS PRESSURE RESTRICTION ON ITS KEYSTONE PIPELINE HAS NOT HAD MATERIAL IMPACT ON EARNINGS; 22/03/2018 – Petronas says involved in TransCanada’s proposal to build North Montney Mainline Extension; 27/04/2018 – TRANSCANADA 1Q COMPARABLE EPS C$0.98, EST. C$0.85; 02/04/2018 – TransCanada Places Final Section of 2017 NGTL Expansion Program into Service; 27/04/2018 – TRANSCANADA SEES NMML DECISION IN NEXT COUPLE OF WEEKS; 13/04/2018 – TransCanada Launches Open Season for Marketlink

Investors sentiment increased to 0.99 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.12, from 0.87 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 30 investors sold L shares while 128 reduced holdings. 42 funds opened positions while 115 raised stakes. 186.95 million shares or 4.10% less from 194.94 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Jane Street Gru Limited Liability Company has 0% invested in Loews Corporation (NYSE:L). Tocqueville Asset LP owns 126,061 shares for 0.08% of their portfolio. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement Sys invested in 0.05% or 419,762 shares. Moreover, Winslow Asset Management Incorporated has 0.49% invested in Loews Corporation (NYSE:L) for 48,300 shares. Yakira Mgmt holds 0.73% in Loews Corporation (NYSE:L) or 53,398 shares. Sunbelt Secs Inc has invested 0.13% in Loews Corporation (NYSE:L). Advsrs Ltd Limited Liability Company invested 0.05% of its portfolio in Loews Corporation (NYSE:L). Teacher Retirement System Of Texas invested 0.17% of its portfolio in Loews Corporation (NYSE:L). Boston Advisors Ltd invested 0.06% of its portfolio in Loews Corporation (NYSE:L). 104,962 were accumulated by Aviva Public Ltd Co. Boston Prtnrs holds 0.31% or 4.83M shares in its portfolio. Advisers Limited Liability holds 0.07% in Loews Corporation (NYSE:L) or 220,274 shares. 103,800 are owned by Fourpoints Inv Managers Sas. Neuberger Berman Llc reported 0% in Loews Corporation (NYSE:L). Park Avenue Securities Limited Liability Co stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in Loews Corporation (NYSE:L).

Since January 8, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 7 selling transactions for $3.70 million activity. Shares for $479,614 were sold by TISCH JAMES S on Monday, February 11. TISCH JONATHAN M sold $479,463 worth of stock or 10,528 shares. EDELSON DAVID B sold $825,936 worth of Loews Corporation (NYSE:L) on Tuesday, January 8.

Corda Investment Management Llc, which manages about $545.28 million and $864.31 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Starbucks Corp (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 5,095 shares to 259,288 shares, valued at $19.28M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Deere & Co Com (NYSE:DE) by 3,695 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 166,257 shares, and cut its stake in Exxon Mobil Corporation Com (NYSE:XOM).