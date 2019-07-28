Corda Investment Management Has Increased Its Simon Ppty Group (SPG) Position; MAGINDUSTRIES ORDINARY SHARES CANA (MAAFF) Sellers Decreased By 52.08% Their Shorts

Corda Investment Management Llc increased Simon Ppty Group (SPG) stake by 2% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Corda Investment Management Llc acquired 2,164 shares as Simon Ppty Group (SPG)’s stock declined 3.80%. The Corda Investment Management Llc holds 110,226 shares with $20.08 million value, up from 108,062 last quarter. Simon Ppty Group now has $48.92B valuation. The stock increased 0.01% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $158.33. About 1.56M shares traded or 4.04% up from the average. Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG) has risen 12.01% since July 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.58% the S&P500. Some Historical SPG News: 21/05/2018 – Simon to Install Ultra-Fast Electric Vehicle Chargers at more than 30 Shopping Centers; 27/04/2018 – Simon Property 1Q EPS on 38c Gains From Disposition Activity; 27/04/2018 – Simon Property 1Q Portfolio Net Operating Income Rose 4.8%; 27/04/2018 – Simon Property Sees FY FFO $11.95/Shr-FFO $12.05/Shr; 27/04/2018 – SIMON PROPERTY SPG.N SEES FY 2018 FFO SHR $11.95 TO $12.05; 27/04/2018 – SIMON PROPERTY GROUP CALL STARTS; CEO DAVID SIMON SPEAKS; 19/03/2018 – RPT-UPDATE 3-France’s Klepierre swoops on Hammerson before rival deal is sealed; 27/04/2018 – Simon Property 1Q-End U.S. Malls, Premium Outlets Occupancy 94.6%; 23/04/2018 – Moody’s Affirms Simon Property Group’s A2 Senior Unsecured Debt Rating, Outlook Is Stable; 17/05/2018 – Simon To Open Seven UNTUCKit Stores At Key U.S. Locations In 2018

MAGINDUSTRIES CORP ORDINARY SHARES CANA (OTCMKTS:MAAFF) had a decrease of 52.08% in short interest. MAAFF’s SI was 4,600 shares in July as released by FINRA. Its down 52.08% from 9,600 shares previously. With 2,200 avg volume, 2 days are for MAGINDUSTRIES CORP ORDINARY SHARES CANA (OTCMKTS:MAAFF)’s short sellers to cover MAAFF’s short positions. It closed at $0.0017 lastly. It is down 0.00% since July 28, 2018 and is . It has underperformed by 4.43% the S&P500.

MagIndustries Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in mineral mining and forestry businesses in the Republic of Congo . The company has market cap of $2.65 million. The firm holds an interest in the Mengo potash project in ROC. It currently has negative earnings. It also owns and operates 68,000 hectare eucalyptus fibre congo, a forestry business in Pointe-Noire, ROC, which supplies wood chips to clients in the pulp and paper, and fiberboard industry in the European and North African market.

Among 2 analysts covering Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG), 0 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 0 are positive. Simon Property Group had 10 analyst reports since February 15, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. RBC Capital Markets maintained Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG) rating on Friday, March 1. RBC Capital Markets has “Hold” rating and $186 target. The firm earned “Hold” rating on Monday, February 25 by Mizuho. The rating was downgraded by Mizuho on Friday, February 15 to “Neutral”.

More notable recent Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Stocks To Watch: Headliners Include Apple, Beyond Meat And IBM – Seeking Alpha” on July 27, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Simon Property Group: Sticking With Quality – Seeking Alpha” published on June 29, 2019, Fool.com published: “This CBD Stock Is Quietly Becoming a Retail Giant – The Motley Fool” on July 13, 2019. More interesting news about Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Read This Before Buying Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG) For Its Dividend – Yahoo Finance” published on May 30, 2019 as well as Investorplace.com‘s news article titled: “7 Retail Stocks to Buy That Are Down in 2019 – Investorplace.com” with publication date: July 03, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.27 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.17, from 1.1 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 43 investors sold SPG shares while 197 reduced holdings. 83 funds opened positions while 221 raised stakes. 285.92 million shares or 3.86% less from 297.42 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Kentucky Retirement Fund reported 0.24% stake. Tci Wealth Advsr, a Arizona-based fund reported 78 shares. Suntrust Banks reported 2,572 shares stake. Bp Public Ltd Liability accumulated 33,000 shares or 0.23% of the stock. Amer Century owns 0.04% invested in Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG) for 227,213 shares. Stanley holds 0.51% of its portfolio in Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG) for 11,554 shares. 1,219 are held by Boston Private Wealth Ltd Com. 217,679 are held by Employees Retirement Systems Of Texas. Washington Tru invested 0.01% in Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG). State Of Tennessee Treasury Department has invested 0.31% of its portfolio in Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG). Pitcairn owns 1,180 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund accumulated 55,828 shares. Gradient Investments has invested 0.02% in Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG). Commonwealth Savings Bank Of Australia holds 0.59% or 340,953 shares. 410,570 were reported by State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement System.