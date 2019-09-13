Corda Investment Management Has Increased Its Holding in Simon Ppty Group (SPG) by $550,299; As Teva Pharmaceutical Inds LTD (TEVA) Stock Value Declined, Fosun International LTD Raised Position

Fosun International Ltd increased its stake in Teva Pharmaceutical Inds Ltd (TEVA) by 77.08% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fosun International Ltd bought 37,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 47.93% . The institutional investor held 85,000 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $771,000, up from 48,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fosun International Ltd who had been investing in Teva Pharmaceutical Inds Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $8.88B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.43% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $8.15. About 2.10M shares traded. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (NYSE:TEVA) has declined 66.58% since September 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 66.58% the S&P500. Some Historical TEVA News: 05/04/2018 – FDA: Abbreviated New Drug Application (ANDA): 202897 Company: TEVA PHARMS USA; 03/05/2018 – Correct: Teva Pharmaceutical 1Q EPS $1.03; 28/03/2018 – NJ WARN NOTICE SAYS 101 JOBS AT TEVA’S ELIZABETH PLANT AFFECTED; 03/05/2018 – Teva Pharmaceutical Raises FY18 View To Adj EPS $2.40-Adj EPS $2.65; 29/03/2018 – Cinqair (reslizumab; Teva) Drug Analysis Market Report 2018 – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 03/05/2018 – TEVA PHARM CEO SCHULTZ: MIGRAINE DRUG LIKELY TO BE APPROVED FOR QUARTERLY DOSAGE; 17/04/2018 – HIGHMARK SIGNS OUTCOMES-BASED PACT W/ ASTRAZENECA FOR SYMBICORT; 26/03/2018 – ADHERIUM – U.S. FDA GRANTED 510(K) CLEARANCE FOR OVER THE COUNTER SALE OF SMARTINHALERTM SENSOR FOR ASTRAZENECA’S SYMBICORT AEROSOL ASTHMA INHALER; 15/05/2018 – IGNORE: TEVA HALO EM TRIAL RESULTS REPORTED EARLIER; 15/03/2018 – CORCEPT THERAPEUTICS FILES SUIT VS TEVA PHARMACEUTICALS

Corda Investment Management Llc increased its stake in Simon Ppty Group (SPG) by 3.14% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Corda Investment Management Llc bought 3,461 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.75% . The institutional investor held 113,687 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $18.16 million, up from 110,226 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Corda Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Simon Ppty Group for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $48.14 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.66% or $1.03 during the last trading session, reaching $156.3. About 98,301 shares traded. Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG) has declined 5.62% since September 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.62% the S&P500. Some Historical SPG News: 27/04/2018 – Simon Property 1Q EPS $2.00; 27/04/2018 – Simon Property 1Q Rev $1.4B; 27/04/2018 – SIMON PROPERTY GROUP INC QTRLY TOTAL PORTFOLIO NOI GROWTH WAS 4.8%; 20/03/2018 – Simon Property Group Announces Retirement Of Andrew Juster; 20/03/2018 – SIMON PROPERTY GROUP SAYS CFO ANDREW JUSTER TO RETIRE; 24/05/2018 – Simon® Celebrates Members of Armed Forces with Year-Round Military Appreciation Programming; 20/03/2018 – Simon Property Group Says Juster to Retire at Year End; 27/04/2018 – Simon Property 1Q EPS on 38c Gains From Disposition Activity; 19/03/2018 – France’s Klepierre swoops on Hammerson before rival deal is sealed; 20/03/2018 – Deason’s call for Xerox to waive advance notice bylaw has precedent

Corda Investment Management Llc, which manages about $545.28M and $921.98 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Walt Disney Com (NYSE:DIS) by 2,304 shares to 164,682 shares, valued at $23.00M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Toronto Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) by 8,680 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 456,843 shares, and cut its stake in Deere & Co Com (NYSE:DE).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.93 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.34, from 1.27 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 54 investors sold SPG shares while 222 reduced holdings. 65 funds opened positions while 193 raised stakes. 284.91 million shares or 0.35% less from 285.92 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board has invested 0.18% in Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG). Blackrock has 0.21% invested in Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG) for 31.05 million shares. Gradient Invests Limited Com reported 0.06% stake. Walter Keenan Financial Consulting Company Mi Adv stated it has 0.25% of its portfolio in Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG). Fdx Advsrs holds 8,802 shares. Twin Cap holds 0.07% in Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG) or 6,700 shares. Hartford Investment Mngmt holds 44,158 shares. Parkside Retail Bank And invested in 0.01% or 184 shares. Mariner Ltd Liability accumulated 6,057 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Natl Pension Service holds 0.19% of its portfolio in Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG) for 358,357 shares. Delta Asset Mngmt Limited Liability Corp Tn owns 475 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Sarasin And Prns Limited Liability Partnership holds 1.29% or 462,410 shares in its portfolio. Bradley Foster & Sargent Ct has invested 0.06% in Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG). Balyasny Asset Management Limited Liability invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG). Amer Natl Registered Advisor Inc reported 0.17% of its portfolio in Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG).

Fosun International Ltd, which manages about $1.51 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd (NYSE:BABA) by 3,070 shares to 19,710 shares, valued at $3.36 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ubs Group Ag (NYSE:UBS) by 83,440 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 87,485 shares, and cut its stake in Ctrip Com Intl Ltd.