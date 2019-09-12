Corda Investment Management Has Cut Stake in Walt Disney Com (DIS) by $320,256 as Stock Rose; Tensile Capital Management Has Increased Dicks Sporting Goods (DKS) Stake by $5.17 Million; Share Price Rose

Tensile Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Dicks Sporting Goods (DKS) by 12.81% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tensile Capital Management Llc bought 152,024 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.60% . The hedge fund held 1.34M shares of the other specialty stores company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $46.37 million, up from 1.19M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tensile Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Dicks Sporting Goods for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.52B market cap company. The stock increased 2.18% or $0.83 during the last trading session, reaching $38.92. About 1.97M shares traded. DICK'S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS) has risen 11.05% since September 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.05% the S&P500. Some Historical DKS News: 09/05/2018 – MOSSBERG TO STOP SELLING ITS PRODUCTS TO DICK’S SPORTING GOODS; 16/03/2018 – DICK’S STORE VISITS UNAFFECTED BY NEW GUN RULES: INMARKET; 13/03/2018 – Dick’s Sales Woes Have Nothing to Do With Guns (Video); 22/05/2018 – DICK’S SPORTING GOODS INC DKS.N SETS QUARTERLY DIVIDEND OF $0.225/SHR; 13/03/2018 – DICK’S SPORTING GOODS 4Q CALL HAS BEGUN; 30/05/2018 – Dick’s Sporting Goods 1Q EPS 59c; 11/04/2018 – The Palm Beach Post: BREAKING: Dick’s Sporting Goods won’t sell guns at Gardens Mall store; 13/03/2018 – Dick’s Sporting sees hit from firearm policy changes; 13/03/2018 – Dick’s Sporting Goods CEO expects to lose customers over gun stance; 30/05/2018 – Correct: Dick’s Sporting Goods 1Q Adj EPS 54c

Corda Investment Management Llc decreased its stake in Walt Disney Com (DIS) by 1.38% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Corda Investment Management Llc sold 2,304 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.86% . The institutional investor held 164,682 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $23.00M, down from 166,986 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Corda Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Walt Disney Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $245.33B market cap company. The stock increased 0.29% or $0.4 during the last trading session, reaching $136.19. About 7.43 million shares traded. The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) has risen 26.97% since September 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.97% the S&P500. Some Historical DIS News: 29/05/2018 – FOX CEO NOT PLANNING ANY NEW VENTURE YET POST DISNEY DEAL; 03/04/2018 – FOX FOXA.O SAYS NEW COMPANY CONTAINING SKY NEWS COULD BE SOLD TO DISNEY DIS.N AS POTENTIAL REMEDY FOR UK REGULATOR’S OBJECTIONS TO SKY SKYB.L TAKEOVER; 25/04/2018 – COMCAST CMCSA.O CEO SAYS OFFER IS NOW BINDING AND WELL ON ITS WAY TO REGULATORY APPROVAL; 24/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Netflix tops Disney as most valuable media property; 08/03/2018 – WELLS’ RYVICKER: SKY IS MORE IMPORTANT TO COMCAST THAN DISNEY; 18/04/2018 – WALT DISNEY – IN REACHING ITS DETERMINATIONS, 21CF BOARD CONSIDERED STRATEGIC TRANSACTION WITH PARTY B WOULD BE SUBJECT TO GREATER DEGREE OF REGULATORY UNCERTAINTY; 27/04/2018 – #breakingnews– Disney eyes bankers as it weighs options in Sky bidding war |; 19/04/2018 – Disney World employees share the 7 things they wish parkgoers would stop doing; 14/03/2018 – DISNEY COMBINES PARKS-RESORTS, CONSUMER PRODUCTS OPS; 28/03/2018 – WABC-NYC: Caroline Sunshine, former Disney Channel star, joins Trump White House

Tensile Capital Management Llc, which manages about $504.77 million and $763.46 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Crown Holdings Inc Com Stk (NYSE:CCK) by 68,920 shares to 869,362 shares, valued at $53.12 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Entercom Communications (NYSE:ETM) by 505,173 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.40M shares, and cut its stake in Advance Auto Parts Inc (NYSE:AAP).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.7 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.20, from 0.9 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 35 investors sold DKS shares while 110 reduced holdings. 42 funds opened positions while 60 raised stakes. 68.65 million shares or 4.52% less from 71.90 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Brown Brothers Harriman And invested in 17 shares. Nuveen Asset Ltd Liability reported 740,262 shares stake. State Of Tennessee Treasury Department holds 112,463 shares. Moreover, Logan Management has 0.46% invested in DICK'S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS) for 224,032 shares. Pnc Inc holds 22,330 shares. 552,138 are owned by Morgan Stanley. Tci Wealth Advisors invested in 0% or 14 shares. Swiss Bancorp holds 137,200 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Brown Advisory holds 572,572 shares or 0.06% of its portfolio. Foster Motley has invested 0.24% in DICK'S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS). Moreover, State Of Wisconsin Board has 0% invested in DICK'S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS) for 9,726 shares. Louisiana State Employees Retirement has invested 0.03% of its portfolio in DICK'S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS). Quantum Mngmt stated it has 10,242 shares or 0.19% of all its holdings. The Connecticut-based Matarin Lc has invested 0.17% in DICK'S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS). 1832 Asset Mgmt Ltd Partnership has 44,800 shares for 0% of their portfolio.

Corda Investment Management Llc, which manages about $545.28 million and $921.98 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Ibonds Dec 2020 Corp Etf by 22,040 shares to 893,872 shares, valued at $22.65M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Total S A Sponsored Adr (NYSE:TOT) by 27,462 shares in the quarter, for a total of 354,989 shares, and has risen its stake in Cna Finl Corp (NYSE:CNA).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.21 in Q2 2019. Its down 1.59, from 2.8 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 78 investors sold DIS shares while 627 reduced holdings. 195 funds opened positions while 660 raised stakes. 1.17 billion shares or 7.23% more from 1.09 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Randolph owns 183,535 shares or 4.41% of their US portfolio. Fukoku Mutual Life Ins owns 8,646 shares or 0.15% of their US portfolio. Csu Producer Res reported 18,200 shares. Teacher Retirement Of Texas holds 389,087 shares. Jefferies Grp Inc Ltd Liability stated it has 0.05% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Gillespie Robinson Grimm Inc owns 3,006 shares. Braun Stacey Assocs Inc holds 182,156 shares or 1.63% of its portfolio. Maple Mngmt Incorporated holds 0.18% of its portfolio in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) for 5,609 shares. Peconic Partners Ltd Liability Corp accumulated 40,000 shares. Shapiro Capital Llc invested in 0% or 864,951 shares. Badgley Phelps And Bell has invested 1.12% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Norinchukin Financial Bank The reported 417,858 shares. Chevy Chase accumulated 2.21M shares. Carmignac Gestion owns 1,690 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Great Lakes Advisors Ltd Liability owns 30,251 shares.

Analysts await The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) to report earnings on November, 14. They expect $1.08 earnings per share, down 27.03% or $0.40 from last year’s $1.48 per share. DIS’s profit will be $1.95B for 31.53 P/E if the $1.08 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.35 actual earnings per share reported by The Walt Disney Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -20.00% negative EPS growth.

