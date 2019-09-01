Corda Investment Management Decreased Its Diageo Plc (DEO) Position; Ritchie BROS. Auctioneers (RBA) SI Increased By 2.66%

Ritchie BROS. Auctioneers Incorporated (NYSE:RBA) had an increase of 2.66% in short interest. RBA’s SI was 1.14 million shares in September as released by FINRA. Its up 2.66% from 1.11 million shares previously. With 234,600 avg volume, 5 days are for Ritchie BROS. Auctioneers Incorporated (NYSE:RBA)’s short sellers to cover RBA’s short positions. The stock decreased 0.08% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $39.55. About 142,933 shares traded. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated (NYSE:RBA) has risen 9.83% since September 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.83% the S&P500. Some Historical RBA News: 06/04/2018 – RITCHIE BROS. AUCTIONEERS INC RBA.N : RBC STARTS WITH SECTOR PERFORM; TARGET PRICE $33; 30/04/2018 – JCPenney, Lionel Ritchie in Collaboration for Bedding and Bath Line; 05/04/2018 – Deutsche Bank Investment-Banking Co-Head Garth Ritchie Has Had Discussions About Leaving Bank; 10/05/2018 – RITCHIE BROS 1Q ADJ EPS 16C, EST. 17C; 08/04/2018 – DB SPVY BOARD IS SAID TO NAME VON ROHR, RITCHIE DEPUTIES: HB; 08/04/2018 – RPT-DEUTSCHE BANK DBKGn.DE DEPUTY CO-CEO SCHENCK CLOSE TO LEAVING BANK, INVESTMENT BANK TO BE LED BY GARTH RITCHIE; 22/05/2018 – Ritchie Bros. sells €35+ million of equipment in Moerdijk, NLD auction; 05/04/2018 – Ritchie Serves on Management Board, Oversees Global Markets; 08/04/2018 – Deutsche Bank: Global Markets Chief Garth Ritchie Is Made Sole Head of Investment Bank; 06/03/2018 – Heat Magazine: EXCLUSIVE: Charlotte Crosby opens up about Joshua Ritchie romance

Corda Investment Management Llc decreased Diageo Plc (DEO) stake by 1.46% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Corda Investment Management Llc sold 2,771 shares as Diageo Plc (DEO)’s stock declined 0.17%. The Corda Investment Management Llc holds 186,652 shares with $30.54M value, down from 189,423 last quarter. Diageo Plc now has $100.87B valuation. The stock increased 0.45% or $0.76 during the last trading session, reaching $171.28. About 194,717 shares traded. Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO) has risen 13.88% since September 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.88% the S&P500. Some Historical DEO News: 24/05/2018 – Diageo Hires Bankers to Sell U.S.-Focused Spirits Brands–Update; 30/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Drinks companies bank on an unusual cocktail recipe: less alcohol; 17/05/2018 – Cascade Blonde American Whiskey™ Splashes Down In TX And Ml As A Perfect Daytime Summer Sipper; 16/05/2018 – DIAGEO SEES MID-TO-HIGH LATAM SALES, PROFIT GROWTH IN MIDTERM; 21/05/2018 – Diageo Brands Awarded Top Honors for Exceptional Quality and Craftsmanship at 18th Annual San Francisco World Spirits Competiti; 28/03/2018 – DIAGEO AFRICA PRESIDENT JOHN O’KEEFFE SPEAKS ON ANALYST CALL; 27/03/2018 – CORRECTED-Veon’s CEO resigns, chairwoman to take over temporarily, COO named; 19/03/2018 – Diageo Launches ‘Happy Hour’ Skill For Amazon Alexa Celebrating One Of The Most Spirited Hours In The Day; 12/04/2018 – Diageo’s East African Breweries aims to tap rising spirits demand in Kenya; 15/05/2018 – NEW DEAL: Diageo $Benchmark; 2Y, 2Y FRN, 5Y, 10Y

Among 3 analysts covering Ritchie Bros (NYSE:RBA), 1 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 33% are positive. Ritchie Bros has $40 highest and $33.5000 lowest target. $36.17’s average target is -8.55% below currents $39.55 stock price. Ritchie Bros had 7 analyst reports since March 3, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Bank of America maintained it with “Underperform” rating and $33.5000 target in Friday, August 9 report. Robert W. Baird maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Monday, March 4 report. On Monday, March 4 the stock rating was maintained by RBC Capital Markets with “Hold”. The stock of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated (NYSE:RBA) has “Outperform” rating given on Monday, August 12 by Robert W. Baird.

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, sells industrial equipment and other assets for the construction, agriculture, transportation, energy, mining, forestry, material handling, marine, and real estate industries through its unreserved auctions and online marketplaces. The company has market cap of $4.24 billion. The firm operates a network of auction locations that conduct live and unreserved auctions with on-site and online bidding. It has a 33.24 P/E ratio. It also operates an online-only used equipment marketplace that facilitates the completion of sales through a settlement process.

